Judge Tara Lang handed down the following decisions during the May 3 and May 17 sessions of Charleston Municipal Court, according to information on file in the municipal court clerk’s office.

May 3

• Dmitri J. Brock, 24, of 24 Briarcrest Dr., Charleston, guilty of careless driving, $176

• Tony A. Brooks, 39, of 8 Brooksville Dr., Cascilla, failed to appear, guilty of improper/ no tag, $197.25; guilty of expired/no driver’s license, $316; guilty of no proof of liability insurance, $416

• James Brown, 35, of 608 E. Chestnut St., Charleston, guilty of disturbance of family, $347.25

• Taylor L. Eggleston, 25, of 1268 S. Creek Road, Charleston, failed to appear, guilty of expired/no driver’s license, $316; guilty of no proof of liability insurance, $416

• Demerius Hudson, 23, of 954 Chapman Cv., Apt. 1, Clarksdale, guilty of sudden/erratic speed, $166

• Michael D. Jones, 48, of 324 Ridge Road, Courtland, failed to appear, guilty of no proof of liability insurance, $416

• Martisha S. McCollins, 26, of 167 Curtis Dr., Charleston, failed to appear, guilty of no proof of liability insurance, $316, reflecting forgiveness of the fine of $100

• Heath W. Smith, 45, of 8297 Fayette Dr., Southaven, guilty of possession of paraphernalia, $274.25

• Kyeunta Wallace, 29, of 3231 S. Mendenhall Road, Memphis, failed to appear, guilty of careless driving, $176; guilty of expired/no driver’s license, $316; guilty of no proof of liability insurance, $416

May 17

• Jadarius Bradford, 23, of 1905 Miss. Highway 35, Cascilla, guilty of failure to yield, $151

• Ma’Quarriou Kimble, 17, of 264 Brunson St., Charleston, guilty of reckless driving, $226; guilty of failure to observe traffic sign, $151; guilty of failure to yield, $151; guilty of improper passing, $166