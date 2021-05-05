The Severe Thunderstorm Watch that had been set to expire at 4 p.m. today has been extended to 7 p.m.

It is for Phillips County in Arkansas and for the following 22 counties in North Mississippi: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, TALLAHATCHIE, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

This includes the cities of Aberdeen, Amory, Ashland, Batesville, Booneville, Bruce, Calhoun City, CHARLESTON, Clarksdale, Coffeeville, Corinth, Fulton, Helena, Holly Springs, Houston, Iuka, Marks, New Albany, Okolona, Olive Branch, Oxford, Pontotoc, Ripley, Senatobia, Southaven, Tunica, Tupelo, Water Valley and West Helena.