SUMNER — The Emmett Till Memorial Commission has been awarded a $100,000 grant by the National Endowment for the Arts to help create a local memorial to Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

The award was one of five grants announced last week for Mississippi organizations.

“We are thrilled with the recent award of $100,000 to plan and develop a memorial for Mamie and Emmett Till on the banks of the Tallahatchie River,” said Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center. “We especially want to thank the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors for their leadership. We look forward to working with the community to create a memorial that reflects the values of Tallahatchie County.”

Plans call for creation of a memorial at Graball Landing in Tallahatchie County, where Till’s body may have been pulled from the river.

The full list of NEA grant awards in Mississippi and the category in which they were awarded is:

» Mississippi Arts Commission, Jackson, $873,200, Partnerships (State and Regional)

» Gloster Arts Project, Natchez, $20,000, Grants for Arts Projects - Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works

» Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Oxford, $30,000, Grants for Arts Projects – Local Arts Agencies

» Pike School of Art, Summit, $25,000, Our Town - Design

» Emmett Till Memorial Commission of Tallahatchie County Inc., Sumner, $100,000, Our Town – Design

“We are very grateful to the NEA for their support of the Mississippi Arts Commission and of notable organizations in the state like Pike School of Art, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Gloster Arts Project and the Emmett Till Memorial Commission,” said Sarah Story, executive director of Mississippi Arts Commission. “The NEA’s total investment in our state has increased in both dollar amount and organizations awarded since FY2020, which, we believe, shows a dedicated federal commitment to the arts in Mississippi as well as the incredible resiliency and strength of the arts community in the face of unprecedented challenges of the past year.”