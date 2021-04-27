Voters in Charleston's Ward 2 and Tutwiler's Ward 4 are invited to the polls today (April 27) for runoff elections that should settle two races left undecided by the April 6 Democratic primary.

In Charleston, incumbent Ward 2 City Commissioner Lloyd C. Smith, 66, is squaring off against Jamie Anderson, 56. Smith is seeking a second term on the city board.

In Tutwiler, incumbent Ward 4 Alderwoman Diann Pimpton, 57, is in a showdown with former Tutwiler police chief Terry Tyler, 42. First elected in 2009, Pimpton is vying for a fourth term on the town board.

Voters in Charleston Ward 2 will cast ballots in the City Hall courtroom while voters in Tutwiler Ward 4 will make their mark at the Tutwiler Community Education Center.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

The winners will advance to the June 8 municipal general election, where neither faces an opponent.