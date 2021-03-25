The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory for some North Mississippi counties tonight and Thursday night.

Tonight's FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday and covers DeSoto, Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tunica, Tate, Prentiss, Panola, Lafayette, Union and Pontotoc counties in North Mississippi, where temperatures as low as 32 are expected.

Tonight's FROST ADVISORY also is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. In these areas, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

A FREEZE WARNING for all of North Mississippi, including Tallahatchie, will be in effect from midnight Thursday night, April 1, to 9 a.m. Friday, April 2, with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected in the impacted area.

Residents of these areas are encouraged to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold, such as bringing them indoors or covering them.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly.