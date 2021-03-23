The National Weather Service in Memphis warns that severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight mainly over southern sections of the Mid-South. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

Severe thunderstorms are likely across the Mid-South on Thursday with tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds expected. Locally heavy rain will also be possible.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible across the Mid-South from late Friday night through Saturday night.

Tallahatchie County Emergency Management Agency Director Thad Roberts said Wednesday afternoon that local officials will be monitoring conditions and respond to any alerts or imminent threats.

The Tallahatchie County Safe Room, located at the corner of South Market and East Walnut streets, will be open if circumstances dictate, Roberts noted.

"If there is a threat of a thunderstorm, tornado or high straight-line winds, the Safe Room will be open," he added.