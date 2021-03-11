The Tallahatchie County Safe Room, located at the corner of East Walnut and South Market streets in Charleston, is open now due to the threat of severe weather.

Tallahatchie County Emergency Management Director Thad Roberts said the facility, designed to withstand winds of up to 250 mph, has been open since 4 p.m.

Anyone who wants to wait out the severe weather at the Safe Room will find limited seating, and there are water fountains, bottled water and restrooms available.

Roberts said the facility will be open until the threat of severe weather seems to have passed.