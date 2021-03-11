The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 7 this evening for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha counties in North Mississippi.

This includes the cities of Ashland, Batesville, Booneville, Bruce, Calhoun City, Charleston, Clarksdale, Coffeeville, Corinth, Holly Springs, Houston, Iuka, Marks, New Albany, Okolona, Olive Branch, Oxford, Pontotoc, Ripley, Senatobia, Southaven, Tunica, Tupelo, Water Valley and West Point, as well as all towns and communities within the watch area.

NWS said there is a "high risk" of severe weather in the watch area this afternoon into this evening, explaining that "all modes of severe weather are possible, including large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes. A few tornadoes may be strong and may occur after sunset. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible."