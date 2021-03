The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 4 a.m. Sunday for the Mississippi counties of ALCORN, ATTALA, BENTON, BOLIVAR, CALHOUN, CARROLL, CHICKASAW, CHOCTAW, CLAY, COAHOMA, DESOTO, GRENADA, HOLMES, HUMPHREYS, ISSAQUENA, ITAWAMBA, LAFAYETTE, LEE, LEFLORE, MARSHALL, MONROE, MONTGOMERY, OKTIBBEHA, PANOLA, PONTOTOC, PRENTISS, QUITMAN, SHARKEY, SUNFLOWER, TALLAHATCHIE, TATE, TIPPAH, TISHOMINGO, TUNICA, UNION, WASHINGTON, WEBSTER, YALOBUSHA and YAZOO.

— THE TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY SAFE ROOM IN CHARLESTON IS OPEN! —

LIVE radar from the National Weather Service in Memphis is available at https://www.weather.gov/meg/.