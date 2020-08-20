MDEQ awards solid waste grant to Tallahatchie County

JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) awarded Tallahatchie County a Solid Waste Assistance Grant of $16,212, the agency announced Tuesday.

The grant funds will be used by the county for unauthorized dumpsite cleanup and a solid waste enforcement officer program.

“The Solid Waste Assistance Grants support a variety of useful solid waste management activities for cities and counties, and this grant will assist Tallahatchie County’s efforts in improving their management of solid waste,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ interim executive director.

Cities and counties may apply for Solid Waste Assistance Grants through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

The grants are used by local communities for programs to prevent and clean up unauthorized dumps; to aid in hiring local solid waste enforcement officers; for public education efforts on solid waste disposal and recycling; and to establish programs for the collection of white goods, bulky wastes and recyclables.

Information about this grant program and other initiatives is available at www.mdeq.ms.gov/solid-waste-management-programs.