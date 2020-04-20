Public Notices for April 16, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NELLIE ANN ELLINGTON, DECEASED

DAVID ELLINGTON, PETITIONER CAUSE NO. 2020-12-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 19th day of March, 2020, by the Chancery Court of the 2nd Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2020-12-2, to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of Nellie Ann Ellington, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 24th day of March, 2020.

David Ellington, Administrator of the Estate of

Nellie Ann Ellington

Rob Tyner MSB No. 99253

P.O. Box 179

Sumner, MS 38957

662-375-8756

Solicitor

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

S & S INVESTMENT LLC PLAINTIFF

VS. CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI;

ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH;

DISTRICT ATTORNEY JOHN W. CHAMPION;

ANA EALY, CITY CLERK FOR THE CITY OF CHARLESTON,

MISSISSIPPI AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST

IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY: AN IRREGULAR LOT 40’ BY 300’ ON N SIDE OF SUB LOT 2, EAST OF DITCH, PARCEL #060H0100201, SE WARD, DEFENDANTS

Cause No. 2020-26

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: All unknown persons having or claiming legal or equitable interest in an irregular lot 40’ by 300’ on N side of Sub Lot 2, East of Ditch, Parcel #060H0100201 in City of Charleston, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by S & S Investment LLC, seeking to confirm tax title. To remove clouds from title and for other relief in relation to certain real property located in Charleston, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Said real property is more particularly described as follows:

All that part of the lot herein after described that lies on the East side of the concrete ditch running North and South through the lot and being a lot fronting 30 feet more or less, on the South side of Main Street; the whole lot being described as, follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of SW ¼ of Section 25, Township 25, Range 2 East and run thence South 40 feet to Main Street, thence West along the South line of Main Street 196 feet to the point of beginning; Thence run West 133 feet; thence South 150 feet; thence East 133 feet; thence run North 150 feet to the point of beginning. Being in Suburban Lot 2 in the Southeast Ward of the City of Charleston.

Being the property conveyed to Grantors in Book 191 at Page 418.

ALSO:

Beginning at the Northeast Corner of that tract of land purchased by the Grantors herein from John Q.C. Tutor and wife, Bobby Nell Jernegan Tutor, by deed dated April 2, 1951, and of record in Deed Book 185, at page 415 of the records on the office of the Chancery Clerk, in Charleston, Mississippi, and running thence West 80 feet, more or less, to the ditch running North and South through grantors property; thence South along said ditch 180 feet, more or less to the South line of Grantors property; thence East 80 feet, more or less, to the street; thence North along East side of said street 180 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.

Being the property conveyed to Grantors in Book 207, page 266.

LESS AND EXCEPT: The South 18 feet conveyed to City of Charleston in Book 262, page 311.

All of the above being in the City of Charleston, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Defendants other than you in this action are CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI; ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH; DISTRICT ATTORNEY JOHN W. CHAMPION; ANA EALY, CITY CLERK OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Lance D. Tennyson, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P.O. Box 190, Charleston, MS 38921 and whose street address is 141 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 1ST DAY OF APRIL, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the Seal of said Court, on this 25th day of March, 2020.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

By: Yolanda Hudson, Deputy Clerk

SECTION 901

ADVERTISEMENT

City of Charleston, Mississippi

Federal Aid Project No. STP-0051-00(017)LPA/FMS 107366-701000

(City of Charleston)

The City of Charleston, Mississippi, will receive bids for the Pedestrian Improvements on Martin Luther King Street and Vine Street project, Federal Aid Project No. STP-0051-00(017)LPA/FMS 107366-701000 , no later the 10:00 A.M., Local Time, MAY 11 , 2020, at City Hall located at 26 South Square Street, Charleston, Mississippi. All bids so received will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The work shall consist essentially of the following items:

Pedestrian Improvements on Martin Luther King Street and Vine Street.

The above general outline of features of the work does not in any way limit the responsibility of the Contractor to perform all work and furnish all plant, labor, equipment and materials required by the specifications and the drawings referred to therein.

The attention of bidders is directed to the Contract Provisions governing selection and employment of labor. Minimum wage rates for Federal-Aid projects have been predetermined by the secretary of Labor and are subject to Public Law 87-581 Work Hours Act of 1962, as set forth in the Contract Provisions.

The City of Charleston hereby notifies all Bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The award of this contract will be contingent upon the Contractor satisfying the DBE/WBE requirements.

The Contract Documents are on file and may be examined at the following locations:

1. City of Charleston, 26 South Square Street, Charleston, MS 38921

2. Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS 38901

3. Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

4. Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39042

5. Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Suite E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents are $100.00 non-refundable and must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662)407-0193.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a Certified Check on a solvent bank, Cashier’s Check, or a Bidder’s Bond issued by a Surety Company licensed to operate in the State of Mississippi, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the City of Charleston as bid security. Bidders shall also submit a current financial statement, if requested by the City of Charleston. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount.

The proposal and contract documents in it’s entirety may be submitted in a sealed envelope and deposited with the City of Charleston, 26 South Square Street, Charleston, MS 38921 or may be submitted electronically in it’s entirety at www.weiplanroom.com prior to the hour and date above designated. No stripped bids will be accepted. No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the date of actual bid opening, without Owner’s consent.

Work to be performed shall be in accordance with the “Mississippi State Highway Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017", together with all amendments and/or special provisions and/or addenda to the standards duly approved and adopted, unless otherwise noted in these specifications.

The attention of Bidders is directed to the provisions of Subsection 102.07 pertaining to irregular proposals and rejection of bids.

CITY OF CHARLESTON

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Sedrick Smith, Mayor

City of Charleston

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Karen Tartt, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-19

Tracy Randall Tartt, Crystal Tartt and Adam TartT, Petitioners

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having being granted on the 31st day of March, 2020 by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator of Karen Tartt, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 31st day of March, A.D., 2020.

Tracy Randall Tartt, Administrator

Attorney for Administrator

Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-8929

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

2017 Doge Charger

Red in color

VIN: 2C3CDXHG0HH581894

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for this vehicle will be Friday, April 17, at 2 p.m., Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF “HATTIE” MAUDE TATE, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2020-9-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI §

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE §

Letters Testamentary having been granted to Starwyn Stark by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, on the Estate of “Hattie” Maude Tate, Deceased, on the 3rd day of March, 2020, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the said Estate to have their claims probated and registered by the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, and that failure to probate and register their claims with the Clerk within that time will forever bar the claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 19 day of March, 2020.

Hon. Anita M. Greenwood, Clerk

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court

P.O. Box 180

Sumner, MS 38957

Prepared by:

J. Hale Freeland, MSB NO. 5525

FREELAND MARTZ, PLLC

302 ENTERPRISE DRIVE, SUITE A

OXFORD, MS 38655

(662) 234-1711

hale@freelandmartz.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

The Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi is issuing a Request for Proposals to provide Professional Services for preliminary engineering in application for funding assistance, and if funded, plans & specifications and construction services concerning a combined CDBG Public Facilities Application and Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Fund (WPCRLF) Program Application.

Qualified entities are invited to submit proposals, in accordance with this request, to the Town of Tutwiler at 201 Tallahatchie Street; Post Office Box 176; Tutwiler, MS 38963, not later than 4:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The proposals will be opened and reviewed by the Board of Aldermen at its next regularly scheduled meeting.

The contract will be awarded to the responsible offeror whose proposal is within the competitive range and determined to be the most advantageous to the project. For factors to be considered and to request an INFO TO PROPOSER SHEET, please contact the Town Clerk, Alma Harris at (662) 345-8321 OR Granville Sherman, Project Administrator at (662) 561-4113 or by fax at (662) 561-4112.

Those desiring consideration should submit 1 original proposal and 7 copies by 4:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and must be labelled “CDBG & SRF ENGINEERING PROPOSALS” and include the following:

1. Qualifications – List of qualifications of each staff person to be assigned to project.

2. Experience – Information regarding the experience of the firm. This information should include types of project activities undertaken.

3. Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff available to be assigned to provide services.

All proposals will be rated on the following system to determine the best offeror:

Qualifications – 40, Experience – 40, Capacity – 20, to Total: 100 points.

The Town of Tutwiler is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The town encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The town also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town of Tutwiler and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the town. Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

Subject to funding award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi will award the applicable contract to the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points and determined to be the most advantageous to the town, all factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. The Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any irregularities in the proposals or the submission process.

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE FOR INITIAL HEARING

Homeowner Rehabilitation

The Tallahatchie County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors is considering applying to Mississippi Home Corporation for funding through the HOME Investment Partnership Program – Homeowner Rehabilitation Program. The State of Mississippi has allocated $9,227,513 that will be made available to cities towns and counties on a competitive basis to undertake Homeowner Rehabilitation activities.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of affordable housing for low and very low-income persons. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements, and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk’s Office; P O Box 350; 1 Court Square; Charleston, MS 38921 on May 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM. To attend via video or telephone conference, please contact Granville Sherman, gsherman@ndpdd.com OR 662-561-4113, or the county administrators office.

The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the application. The location for this hearing is an accessible facility. All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Granville Sherman at gsherman@ndpdd.com OR 662-561-4113, at least 5 days prior to the meeting to accommodate this request.

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi does not discriminate based on disability in the admissions or access to or treatment or employment in its programs or activities.

(4-16)