Public Notices April 2, 2020

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

2017 Doge Charger

Red in color

VIN: 2C3CDXHG0HH581894

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for this vehicle will be Friday, April 17, at 2 p.m., Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601

(4-2, 9, 16)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

MICHAEL LYNN MELTON A/K/A

MICHAEL L. MELTON A/K/A MIKE MELTON PLAINTIFF

VS CAUSE NO.:2020-11-2

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA C. BLEDSOE; ET AL., DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ALL PERSONS HAVING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN BEING TAX PARCEL NOS. 42-19-005, 43-24-004 & 43-24-005, UNIT 4 OF THE GOLDBERG PLANTATION, LOCATED WITHIN SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST, AND SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH RANGE 1 WEST TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, 2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Michael Lynn Melton a/k/a Michael L. Melton a/k/a Mike Melton, Plaintiff, seeking to confirm and quiet title in property identified as tax parcel nos. 42-19-005, 43-24-004 & 43-24-005, being Unit 4 of the Goldberg Plantation within Section 19, Township 25 North, Range 1 East and Section 24, Township 25 North, Range 1 West, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District. Defendants other than you in this action are:

HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA C. BLEDSOE;

HEIRS AT LAW OF MIKE CHILDRESS;

HEIRS AT LAW OF HUGH ALLEN CHILDRESS;

HEIRS AT LAW OF LACY BILES CHILDRESS

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to Rob Tyner, attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 179, Sumner, MS 38957, and whose street address is 111 East Court Street, Sumner, MS 38957.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE 26th DAY OF MARCH, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 16th day of March, 2020.

/s/ Anita M. Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

(3-26, 4-2, 9)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

TONY R. KILGORE and

JENNA K. KILGORE, PLAINTIFFS

VS. UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MRS. C. E. FOX, ALSO KNOWN AS FANNIE HEY FOX, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDGAR HARLIN FOX, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE HEY FOX, and ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS, OR CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN DEFENDANTS

Cause No. 2020-20

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO OWN OR CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, OR INTEREST IN OR TO THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT, OR WHO ASSERTS TO BE HEIRS AT LAW OF MRS. C. E. FOX, ALSO KNOWN AS FANNIE HEY FOX, EDGAR HARLIN FOX, OR GEORGE HEY FOX

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Tony R. Kilgore and Jenna K. Kilgore, Plaintiffs, seeking an adjudication of ownership of real property described in Plaintiffs’ Complaint.

That no other person or persons owns any right, title or interest to the property of said decedent.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 9:00 O’Clock A.M. on the 28th day of April, 2020, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 10th day of March, 2020.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

BY: Yolanda Hudson , D.C.

(3-26, 4-2, 9)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NELLIE ANN ELLINGTON, DECEASED

DAVID ELLINGTON, PETITIONER CAUSE NO. 2020-12-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 19th day of March, 2020, by the Chancery Court of the 2nd Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2020-12-2, to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of Nellie Ann Ellington, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 24th day of March, 2020.

/s/

David Ellington, Administrator of the Estate of

Nellie Ann Ellington

Rob Tyner MSB No. 99253

P.O. Box 179

Sumner, MS 38957

662-375-8756

Solicitor

(4-2, 9, 16)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

S & S INVESTMENT LLC PLAINTIFF

VS. CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI;

ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH;

DISTRICT ATTORNEY JOHN W. CHAMPION;

ANA EALY, CITY CLERK FOR THE CITY OF CHARLESTON,

MISSISSIPPI AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING OR

CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST

IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY: AN IRREGULAR LOT 40’ BY 300’ ON N SIDE OF SUB LOT 2, EAST OF DITCH, PARCEL #060H0100201, SE WARD, DEFENDANTS

Cause No. 2020-26

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: All unknown persons having or claiming legal or equitable interest in an irregular lot 40’ by 300’ on N side of Sub Lot 2, East of Ditch, Parcel #060H0100201 in City of Charleston, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by S & S Investment LLC, seeking to confirm tax title. To remove clouds from title and for other relief in relation to certain real property located in Charleston, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Said real property is more particularly described as follows:

All that part of the lot herein after described that lies on the East side of the concrete ditch running North and South through the lot and being a lot fronting 30 feet more or less, on the South side of Main Street; the whole lot being described as, follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of SW ¼ of Section 25, Township 25, Range 2 East and run thence South 40 feet to Main Street, thence West along the South line of Main Street 196 feet to the point of beginning; Thence run West 133 feet; thence South 150 feet; thence East 133 feet; thence run North 150 feet to the point of beginning. Being in Suburban Lot 2 in the Southeast Ward of the City of Charleston.

Being the property conveyed to Grantors in Book 191 at Page 418.

ALSO:

Beginning at the Northeast Corner of that tract of land purchased by the Grantors herein from John Q.C. Tutor and wife, Bobby Nell Jernegan Tutor, by deed dated April 2, 1951, and of record in Deed Book 185, at page 415 of the records on the office of the Chancery Clerk, in Charleston, Mississippi, and running thence West 80 feet, more or less, to the ditch running North and South through grantors property; thence South along said ditch 180 feet, more or less to the South line of Grantors property; thence East 80 feet, more or less, to the street; thence North along East side of said street 180 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.

Being the property conveyed to Grantors in Book 207, page 266.

LESS AND EXCEPT: The South 18 feet conveyed to City of Charleston in Book 262, page 311.

All of the above being in the City of Charleston, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Defendants other than you in this action are CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI; ATTORNEY GENERAL LYNN FITCH; DISTRICT ATTORNEY JOHN W. CHAMPION; ANA EALY, CITY CLERK OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Lance D. Tennyson, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P.O. Box 190, Charleston, MS 38921 and whose street address is 141 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 1ST DAY OF APRIL, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the Seal of said Court, on this 25th day of March, 2020.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

By: Yolanda Hudson, Deputy Clerk

(4-2, 9, 16)

TOWN OF GLENDORA

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE FOR INITIAL HEARING

Homeowner Rehabilitation

The Town of Glendora, Mississippi is considering applying to Mississippi Home Corporation for funding through the HOME Investment Partnership Program – Homeowner Rehabilitation Program. The State of Mississippi has allocated $9,227,513 that will be made available to cities towns and counties on a competitive basis to undertake Homeowner Rehabilitation activities.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of affordable housing for low and very low-income persons. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements, and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at the Town of Glendora; 78 Westbrooks Street; Post Office Box 90; Glendora, MS 38928 on April 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM. To attend via video or telephone conference, please contact Granville Sherman, gsherman@ndpdd.com OR 662-561-4113.

The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the application. The location for this hearing is an accessible facility. All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Granville Sherman at gsherman@ndpdd.com OR 662-561-4113, at least 5 days prior to the meeting to accommodate this request.

The Town of Glendora does not discriminate based on disability in the admissions or access to or treatment or employment in its programs or activities.

(4-2)

TOWN OF TUTWILER

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE FOR INITIAL HEARING

Homeowner Rehabilitation

The Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi is considering applying to Mississippi Home Corporation for funding through the HOME Investment Partnership Program – Homeowner Rehabilitation Program. The State of Mississippi has allocated $9,227,513 that will be made available to cities towns and counties on a competitive basis to undertake Homeowner Rehabilitation activities.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of affordable housing for low and very low-income persons. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements, and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at the Town of Tutwiler; 201 Tallahatchie Street; P O Box 176; Tutwiler, MS 38963; on April 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM. To attend via video or telephone conference, please contact Granville Sherman, gsherman@ndpdd.com OR 662-561-4113.

The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the application. The location for this hearing is an accessible facility. All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Granville Sherman at gsherman@ndpdd.com OR 662-561-4113, at least 5 days prior to the meeting to accommodate this request.

The Town of Tutwiler does not discriminate based on disability in the admissions or access to or treatment or employment in its programs or activities.

(4-2)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES RAY WEST, DECEASED

CAUSE NUMBER: 2019-71

A.J. WEST

ADMINISTRATOR/PETITIONER

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES RAY WEST, DECEASED

WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by A.J. West, Administrator of the Estate of Charles Ray West, Deceased, Petitioner seeking determination of heirship.

You are not required to file a written response in this matter, however, you may mail or hand-deliver a written response to the to the Petition filed against you in this action to Tommy W. Defer, LAW OFFICE OF TOMMY W. DEFER, PLLC, Attorney for the Petitioner whose address is 111 Calhoun Street, Water Valley, Mississippi 38965.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on Thursday, the 28th day of May, 2020, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this 9th day of March 2020.

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

(3-19, 26, 4-2)