Public Notices for April 23, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Karen Tartt, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-19

Tracy Randall Tartt, Crystal Tartt and Adam TartT, Petitioners

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having being granted on the 31st day of March, 2020 by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator of Karen Tartt, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 31st day of March, A.D., 2020.

Tracy Randall Tartt, Administrator

Attorney for Administrator

Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-8929

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF “HATTIE” MAUDE TATE, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2020-9-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI §

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE §

Letters Testamentary having been granted to Starwyn Stark by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, on the Estate of “Hattie” Maude Tate, Deceased, on the 3rd day of March, 2020, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the said Estate to have their claims probated and registered by the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, and that failure to probate and register their claims with the Clerk within that time will forever bar the claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 19 day of March, 2020.

Hon. Anita M. Greenwood, Clerk

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court

P.O. Box 180

Sumner, MS 38957

Prepared by:

J. Hale Freeland, MSB NO. 5525

FREELAND MARTZ, PLLC

302 ENTERPRISE DRIVE, SUITE A

OXFORD, MS 38655

(662) 234-1711

hale@freelandmartz.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

The Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi is issuing a Request for Proposals to provide Professional Services for preliminary engineering in application for funding assistance, and if funded, plans & specifications and construction services concerning a combined CDBG Public Facilities Application and Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Fund (WPCRLF) Program Application.

Qualified entities are invited to submit proposals, in accordance with this request, to the Town of Tutwiler at 201 Tallahatchie Street; Post Office Box 176; Tutwiler, MS 38963, not later than 4:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The proposals will be opened and reviewed by the Board of Aldermen at its next regularly scheduled meeting.

The contract will be awarded to the responsible offeror whose proposal is within the competitive range and determined to be the most advantageous to the project. For factors to be considered and to request an INFO TO PROPOSER SHEET, please contact the Town Clerk, Alma Harris at (662) 345-8321 OR Granville Sherman, Project Administrator at (662) 561-4113 or by fax at (662) 561-4112.

Those desiring consideration should submit 1 original proposal and 7 copies by 4:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and must be labelled “CDBG & SRF ENGINEERING PROPOSALS” and include the following:

1. Qualifications – List of qualifications of each staff person to be assigned to project.

2. Experience – Information regarding the experience of the firm. This information should include types of project activities undertaken.

3. Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff available to be assigned to provide services.

All proposals will be rated on the following system to determine the best offeror:

Qualifications – 40, Experience – 40, Capacity – 20, to Total: 100 points.

The Town of Tutwiler is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The town encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The town also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town of Tutwiler and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the town. Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

Subject to funding award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi will award the applicable contract to the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points and determined to be the most advantageous to the town, all factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. The Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any irregularities in the proposals or the submission process.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Andrew J. Waldo, Jr., Deceased

Cause No. 2019-16-2

Tara Schawn Waldo, Petitioner

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

The County of Tallahatchie

To: Sandra Kaye Waldo, Jackie Lee Waldo, The Unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Legatees or Statutory Beneficiaries under Miss. Code Ann. Section 11-7-13 of Andrew J. Waldo Jr., Deceased, and Any and all Persons Claiming or Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the Estate of Andrew J. Waldo, Jr., Deceased

You have been made a respondent in the Petition filed in this Court by Tara Schawn Waldo, Administratrix of the Estate of Andrew J. Waldo, Jr., deceased, in her Petition for Determination and Adjudication of Heirship.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said Petition filed in this action at 10:00 a.m. on the 25th day of June, 2020, in the Courtroom of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at Charleston, Mississippi, to shown cause, if any you can, why Tara Schawn Waldo, Sandra Kaye Waldo and Jackie Lee Waldo should not be declared to be the sold heirs-at-law and the only benficiaries of Andrew J. Waldo, Jr., deceased, wherein you are made a respondent and why such other relief as prayed for should not be granted.

You are further notified that your failure to appear in court on the day and time herein set forth will result in judgement against you for the relief prayed for in the petition.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 10th day of April, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk, Tallahatchie County, Mississppi

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF HARRIET “HATTIE” MAUDE TATE, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2020-9-2

SUMMONS

STATE OF MISSISSIPP §

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE §

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of “Hattie” Maude Tate, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Starwyn Strickland Stark seeking Determination of Heirs.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m., May 28, 2020, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, Second Judicial District, in Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT, this the 15th day of April, 2020.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY COURT

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

In the Matter of the Estate of Thomas Carnes Buford

No.: 2020-13-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary having been granted on the 23rd day of March, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Thomas Carnes Buford, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 15th day of April, 2020.

Lee Buford Threadgill

Executrix of the Estate of Thomas Carnes Buford, deceased

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on September 19, 2006, Jessie Madkins executed a deed of trust for the benefit of CitiFinancial Real Estate Services, Inc., which deed of trust was recorded on September 21, 2006, in Book 490, Page 52 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to Greenwich Revolving Trust by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee by assignment recorded in Book 2019, Page 988 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on March 20, 2020, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2, Page 586, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Greenwich Revolving Trust by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on May 14, 2020, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the West front Door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, 1 Court Square, Charleston, MS, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to-wit:

The following described tract of real property, to-wit: Beginning at a point 240 feet west of a point where the south line of the Valley and Teasdale public road intersects the east line of SW ’ of Section 22, Township 26 North, Range 2 East, said point being on the south line of the Valley and Teasdale public road, and run from thence west 108 feet along the south line of a said public road to a stake, thence run south 324 feet to a stake, thence run east 108 feet to a stake, thence run north 324 feet to the point of beginning, containing one acre, more or less, and located in the E ’ of SW ’ of Section 22, Township 26 North, Range 2 East and being a lot situated immediately west of the Sherman Creek school lot. Indexing Instructions: SW ’of Section 22, Township 26 North, Range 2 East, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Being the same property conveyed by fee simple Quit Claim Deed from Ida Pounds to Jessie Madkins recorded on 09/04/1992 in Book 280, Page 127 in Tallahatchie County Records, State of MS.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 14th day of April, 2020

/-s-/ Robert M. Peebles, III

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Substitute Trustee

1052 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 211

Ridgeland, MS 39157

(770)643-2148

Foreclosurehotline.net

File No.: 5768719

