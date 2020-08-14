Public Notices for August 13, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ESSIE LOU ROBERTSON, II; SHIRLEY HARRIS; THEODUS ROBERTSON; CLEO ROBERTSON; FLORA LOVE; FLOYD ROBERTSON; BERNICE REESE; MALINDA JACOX; C. ARCHIE ROBERTSON PLAINTIFFS

VS. CAUSE NO. 2020-45

ESSIE MAE GOVAN; ROOSEVELT GROVES; TERRY EARL LEAVY; WILLIAM LEAVY; WALTER LEAVY; JOHNNY LEAVY; GEORGE LEAVY; VINSON LEAVY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MALINDA LEVY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESSIE LOU ROBERTSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BILLIE J. LEAVY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELLA MAE GROVES; ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS, OR CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE LAND DESCRIBED AS: THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 36, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all unknown heirs of the following: Malinda Leavy, Essie Lou Robertson, Billie J. Leavy, and Ella Mae Groves, whose names, addresses and/or post office boxes remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry; and all other persons, firms, or corporations having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the land described as the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 25 North, Range 1 East, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Essie Lou Robertson, II, Shirley Harris, Theodus Robertson, Cleo Robertson, Flora Love, Floyd Robertson, Bernice Reese, Malinda Jacox, and C. Archie Robertson, Plaintiffs, seeking relief in a suit to quiet title and determine certain heirs. Defendants other than you in this action are Essie Mae Govan, Roosevelt Groves, Terry Earl Leavy, William Leavy, Walter Leavy, Johnny Leavy, George Leavy, and Vinson Leavy.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Lance D. Tennyson, Attorney for Plaintiffs, whose post office address is P.O. Box 190, Charleston, MS 38921 and whose street address is 141 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 30th DAY OF July, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the Seal of said Court, on this 17th day of July, 2020.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY

BY: Yolanda Hudson, D.C.

(7-30, 8-6, 13)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OF JOHNNIE ATHEY CAUSE NO. 2020-25-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Heirs at Law of Johnnie Athey, deceased

You have been made a Defendants to a suit filed in this Court by Bonnie Sue Athey Borkowski and Eddie Eugene Athey, Plaintiffs, seeking to determine the heirs at law of Johnnie Athey, deceased.

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’Clock A.M. on the 9th day of September, 2020, in courtroom of the Honorable Catherine Farris-Carter in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 22nd day of July, 2020.

/s/ Anita Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie, Mississippi

By:Yolanda Hudson, D.C.

(7-30, 8-6, 13)

NOTICE OF ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. Crown Vic

Color: Gray

VIN: 2 FAFP71WX7X126112

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2017 Chrysler 300

Color: Maroon

VIN: 2C3CCAEG8HH570212

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2011 Chrysler 200

Color: Blue

VIN: 1G3BC2FG6BN533545

Auction for these vehicles listed above will be held Friday, Aug. 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

(662) 647-3601

(8-6, 13, 20)

Public Notice

The Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort, operating the CARE Closet, gives notice to general public that the entire contents of the CARE Closet store, located at Walnut Street, Charleston inside the Lion’s Club building will be offered at auction.

The sale will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020. The contents of the store will be offered for sale to the highest bidder for cash. Sale is final when the buyer has removed all contents All contents must be removed within 3 business days.

For any further information or questions, contact Carol Roark at the CARE office, (662) 647-0942.

(8-6, 13)

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 7/31/2020

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 58078.14

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 12886.87

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 15388.70

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 27019.25

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 3427.71

001-121 COMPTROLLER 6615.42

001-122 PURCHASING 5251.08

001-123 INVENTORY 712.14

001-124 RECEIVING 1693.40

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5729.82

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 73551.39

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 3447.80

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 11408.93

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1313.70

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 470.26

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 4457.88

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 9724.08

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 10096.91

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 5528.03

001-165 LUNACY COURT 2778.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 7873.92

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 4314.35

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5735.27

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 7590.62

001-180 ELECTION 15583.68

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 94635.88

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 81172.56

001-201 WORK CENTER 45873.65

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 4687.55

001-220 CCA-PRISON 12544.85

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 4445.64

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4714.64

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 4839.94

001-500 LIBRARY 8214.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2264.52

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2663.17

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 3590.87

001-668 NORTH DELTA PLANNING & DEV 16000.00

001-800 DEBT SERVICE 285.35

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 375.00

097-233 E911 7029.90

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 188.93

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 30426.82

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 9545.76

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 211668.40

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 18342.06

292-800 DEBT SERVICE 2523.40

400-340 SOLID WASTE 27476.03

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 6986.78

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 938376.55 ***

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING JULY 31, 2020 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

(8-13)

IN THE MATTER OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR SALE OF USED COUNTY EQUIPMENT THREE (3) MACK DUMP TRUCKS – ROAD DEPARTMENT

ORDER OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

THIS DAY there came on for consideration by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, a report from the Road Department of the need to advertise the sale of three (3) Mack Dump Trucks, which is no longer of use and funds can be used for purchase of additional equipment. The Road Manager recommended advertising for bids. After discussion, it was unanimously resolved that the following notice to bidders be posted in three (3) places at least ten (10) days prior to the sale and published in the Sun-Sentinel, and with the www.agencybidbank.mississippi.org, to-wit:

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, will on the 8th day of September, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., open all sealed competitive bids received by 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, for the sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, three (3) Mack Dump Trucks as follows: to-wit:

One (1) 2017 Mack Dump Truck

ID/Serial # 85-73, VIN#1M2AX09C7HM033575

Mileage: 120,000

One (1) 2017 Mack Dump Truck

ID/Serial #: 85-74, VIN#1M2AX09C0HM033576

Mileage: 138,000

One (1) 2017 Mack Dump Truck

ID/Serial #: 85-76, VIN#1M2AX09C4HM03358

Mileage: 118,400

Vehicles will be located at the Tallahatchie County Road Department, located at 22918 Hwy 32, Charleston, Mississippi, for inspection.

Sealed, competitive bids must be received in the Office of the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk on or before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Bids may be delivered to the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk, Post Office Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921. The items will be sold to the highest and best bidder for cash. The successful bidder will be expected to pay for items on the date of the sale. The Board reserves the right to reject any, and all bids. The property is being offered “as is” without any warranties, except for clear title.

SO ORDERED, this the 3rd day ofAugust, 2020.

Johnny Goodwin, PRESIDENT

WITNESS, my signature this the 3rd day of August, 2020

Anita Greenwood, CHANCERY CLERK

(8-13, 20)