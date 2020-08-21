Public Notices for August 20, 2020

NOTICE OF ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. Crown Vic

Color: Gray

VIN: 2 FAFP71WX7X126112

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2017 Chrysler 300

Color: Maroon

VIN: 2C3CCAEG8HH570212

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2011 Chrysler 200

Color: Blue

VIN: 1G3BC2FG6BN533545

Auction for these vehicles listed above will be held Friday, Aug. 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

(662) 647-3601

(8-6, 13, 20)

IN THE MATTER OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR SALE OF USED COUNTY EQUIPMENT THREE (3) MACK DUMP TRUCKS – ROAD DEPARTMENT

ORDER OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

THIS DAY there came on for consideration by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, a report from the Road Department of the need to advertise the sale of three (3) Mack Dump Trucks, which is no longer of use and funds can be used for purchase of additional equipment. The Road Manager recommended advertising for bids. After discussion, it was unanimously resolved that the following notice to bidders be posted in three (3) places at least ten (10) days prior to the sale and published in the Sun-Sentinel, and with the www.agencybidbank.mississippi.org, to-wit:

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, will on the 8th day of September, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., open all sealed competitive bids received by 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, for the sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, three (3) Mack Dump Trucks as follows: to-wit:

One (1) 2017 Mack Dump Truck

ID/Serial # 85-73, VIN#1M2AX09C7HM033575

Mileage: 120,000

One (1) 2017 Mack Dump Truck

ID/Serial #: 85-74, VIN#1M2AX09C0HM033576

Mileage: 138,000

One (1) 2017 Mack Dump Truck

ID/Serial #: 85-76, VIN#1M2AX09C4HM03358

Mileage: 118,400

Vehicles will be located at the Tallahatchie County Road Department, located at 22918 Hwy 32, Charleston, Mississippi, for inspection.

Sealed, competitive bids must be received in the Office of the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk on or before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Bids may be delivered to the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk, Post Office Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921. The items will be sold to the highest and best bidder for cash. The successful bidder will be expected to pay for items on the date of the sale. The Board reserves the right to reject any, and all bids. The property is being offered “as is” without any warranties, except for clear title.

SO ORDERED, this the 3rd day of August, 2020.

Johnny Goodwin, PRESIDENT

WITNESS, my signature this the 3rd day of August, 2020

Anita Greenwood, CHANCERY CLERK

(8-13, 20)

NOTICE OF NOTE SALE - $115,730.60

BY THE CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI

Sealed proposals will be received by the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi until the hour of 5:00 o’clock p.m. on September 1, 2020, at the meeting of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, to be held in City Hall in the City of Charleston, Mississippi, for the issuance of a $115,730.60 Negotiable Note, Series 2020 (the “Note”) to mature as to principal and interest in fifteen approximately equal installments due annually from the date of issuance thereof, commencing on the first anniversary of the date of the issuance of the Note. The terms and conditions for the Note and the form of the Note shall be those agreed upon by the City and the successful bidder for the Note and shall be in conformance with the Act and the Note Resolution, both as hereinafter defined; however, the rate of interest shall not exceed eleven percent (11%).

The Note is subject to redemption prior to its stated date of maturity, at any time, at par, plus accrued interest to the date of redemption.

The Note is authorized in accordance with House Bill 1770, MS Regular Legislative Session 2020 (the “Act”) and by a Note Resolution adopted by the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City on August 4, 2020 (the “Note Resolution”) and is being issued for the purpose of acquiring funds to match grants or other funds for improvements in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.

The Note will be a genderal obligation of the City payable as to principal and interest out of and secured by an irrevocable pledge of the avails of a direct and continuing tax to be levied annually without limitation as to time, rate or amount upon all the taxable property within the geographical limits of the City.

The interest on the Note is exempt from Federal income taxes under existing laws, regulations, rulings and judicial decisions with such exceptions as shall be required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Under existing law, interest on the Note is exempt from present taxes imposed by the State of Mississippi and any county, municipality, or other political subdivision of the State of Mississippi.

The City has designated the Note as qualified tax-exempt obligations within the meaning and for the purposes of Section 265 (b)(3) of the Code.

Proposals should be addressed to the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, % Ana Ealy, City Clerk, at her address of 26 South Square, Charleston, MS 38921 and should be plainly marked “Proposal for Negotiable Note, Series 2020,” and should be filed with Ana Ealy, the said City Clerk for the City of Charleston, Mississippi, at her address of 26 South Square, Charleston, MS 38921, on or prior to the date hereinabove fixed and set.

Each bid must be accompanied by a cashier’s check, certified check, or exchange, issued or certified by a bank located in the State of Mississippi, payable to the City of Charleston, Mississippi, in the amount of Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000.00) as a guaranty that the bidder will carry out its contract and purchase the Note if the bid be accepted.

Information with respect to the indebtedness may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Charleston at Charleston City Hall.

AN OFFERING DOCUMENT WILL NOT BE PREPARED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SALE AND ISSUANCE OF THE NOTE

The principal amount of the Note is being sold to a single purchaser who will have knowledge and experience in financial and business matters making it capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the prospective investment. The Note shall be sold to a purchaser without a view for distributing said Note. The purchaser of said Note shall be required to execute a certification at closing to the effect that the Note is being purchased for the account of the purchaser without the intent to distribute. Based on the foregoing, the Note will be exempt from the continuing disclosure requirements of SEC Rule 15c2-12.

Published by Order of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of Charleston, Mississippi, on this the 4th day of August, 2020.

Ana Ealy, City Clerk, City of Charleston, Mississippi

(8-20, 27)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th of May, 2020, E. Karl Jucheim, 936 Avenue of Pines, Grenada, MS 38901, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. MS-GW-51190; Acres 50; Location: NE1/4-NW1/4; Sec.-26; T-23N;R-2E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 392225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 14th day of July, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton, Jr.

Permitting Director

(8-20)

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 226 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #2 - Shanice Sallie

Unit #29 - Eberica Williams

(8-20, 27, 9-3)

AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE USE OF ALL TERRAIN VEHICLES (ATVs AND UTVs) WITHIN THE TOWN OF WEBB

Before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Webb, Mississippi

WHEREAS, the Town of Webb desires to regulate the use of ATVs within the city limits of Webb

NOW THEREFORE, Be it ordained, by the Town of Webb that:

Section 1. Definition of all terrain and utility terrain vehicle.

1. As used in this ordinance, All-terrain vehicle or ATV means any motor vehicles designed for off-highway use and designed to travel on not less than three low-pressure tires, having a seat or saddle designed to be straddled by the operator and handlebars for steering control and intended by the manufacturer to be used by a single operator or by an operator and no more than one passenger.

2. Utility-terrain vehicle means any motor vehicle with four or more low-pressure tires designed for off-highway use having bench or bucket seating for each occupant and a steering wheel for control.

Section 2. Regulation

1. No All-terrain or utility vehicle may be operated in the Town of Webb:

(a) Unless, not withstanding any provision of this ordinance to the contrary, the Town may authorize the operation of ATVs or UTVs on specified roads or streets to allow participation in parades, exhibitions, and other special events, in emergencies, or for specified purposes.

(b) Unless the ATV or UTV is operated exclusively on lands owned or leased by the vehicle owner or on private lands of others with the owner’s permission.

(c) Nothing in this ordinance may be construed or preclude or limit the use of operation of ATVs or UTVs for lawful, non-recreational commercial purposes, including but not limited to farm use, timbering, surveying and public utilities access.

(d) Nothing in this ordinance may be construed to supersede or contravene the provisions of any agreement between the State of Mississippi and any private or governmental agency, or any lawfully promulgated legislative rule, including any emergency rule regulating the operation of ATVs and UTVs.

Section 3. Penalties

1. Any person who violates the provisions of this ordinance or who owns or has control over an ATV or UTV and knowingly permits it to be used in violation of the provisions of this article, is guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not more than $250.00 for the first offense, $500.00 for the second offense, and impoundment by the Town of Webb of the ATV or UTV upon the third offense and a fine of not more than $750.00 which must be paid prior to the release of the impounded ATV or UTV.

THEREFORE, the Town of Webb hereby adopts this ordinance regulating the use of all terrain vehicles (ATVs and UTVs) within the city limits of Webb, Mississippi.

So ordered on this the 2nd day of June, 2020.

Tracy T. Mims, Mayor

Attest: Quartesha Kindle, Town Clerk

(8-20)