Public Notices for August 27, 2020

NOTICE OF NOTE SALE - $115,730.60

BY THE CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI

Sealed proposals will be received by the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi until the hour of 5:00 o’clock p.m. on September 1, 2020, at the meeting of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, to be held in City Hall in the City of Charleston, Mississippi, for the issuance of a $115,730.60 Negotiable Note, Series 2020 (the “Note”) to mature as to principal and interest in fifteen approximately equal installments due annually from the date of issuance thereof, commencing on the first anniversary of the date of the issuance of the Note. The terms and conditions for the Note and the form of the Note shall be those agreed upon by the City and the successful bidder for the Note and shall be in conformance with the Act and the Note Resolution, both as hereinafter defined; however, the rate of interest shall not exceed eleven percent (11%).

The Note is subject to redemption prior to its stated date of maturity, at any time, at par, plus accrued interest to the date of redemption.

The Note is authorized in accordance with House Bill 1770, MS Regular Legislative Session 2020 (the “Act”) and by a Note Resolution adopted by the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City on August 4, 2020 (the “Note Resolution”) and is being issued for the purpose of acquiring funds to match grants or other funds for improvements in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.

The Note will be a genderal obligation of the City payable as to principal and interest out of and secured by an irrevocable pledge of the avails of a direct and continuing tax to be levied annually without limitation as to time, rate or amount upon all the taxable property within the geographical limits of the City.

The interest on the Note is exempt from Federal income taxes under existing laws, regulations, rulings and judicial decisions with such exceptions as shall be required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Under existing law, interest on the Note is exempt from present taxes imposed by the State of Mississippi and any county, municipality, or other political subdivision of the State of Mississippi.

The City has designated the Note as qualified tax-exempt obligations within the meaning and for the purposes of Section 265 (b)(3) of the Code.

Proposals should be addressed to the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, % Ana Ealy, City Clerk, at her address of 26 South Square, Charleston, MS 38921 and should be plainly marked “Proposal for Negotiable Note, Series 2020,” and should be filed with Ana Ealy, the said City Clerk for the City of Charleston, Mississippi, at her address of 26 South Square, Charleston, MS 38921, on or prior to the date hereinabove fixed and set.

Each bid must be accompanied by a cashier’s check, certified check, or exchange, issued or certified by a bank located in the State of Mississippi, payable to the City of Charleston, Mississippi, in the amount of Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000.00) as a guaranty that the bidder will carry out its contract and purchase the Note if the bid be accepted.

Information with respect to the indebtedness may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Charleston at Charleston City Hall.

AN OFFERING DOCUMENT WILL NOT BE PREPARED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SALE AND ISSUANCE OF THE NOTE

The principal amount of the Note is being sold to a single purchaser who will have knowledge and experience in financial and business matters making it capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the prospective investment. The Note shall be sold to a purchaser without a view for distributing said Note. The purchaser of said Note shall be required to execute a certification at closing to the effect that the Note is being purchased for the account of the purchaser without the intent to distribute. Based on the foregoing, the Note will be exempt from the continuing disclosure requirements of SEC Rule 15c2-12.

Published by Order of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of Charleston, Mississippi, on this the 4th day of August, 2020.

Ana Ealy, City Clerk, City of Charleston, Mississippi

(8-20, 27)

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 226 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #2 - Shanice Sallie

Unit #29 - Eberica Williams

(8-20, 27, 9-3)