Public Notices for August 6, 2020

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 226 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #22 - Lorraine Crawford

Unit #47 - Caroline Jones

Unit #B7 - Jasmine Watson

(7-23, 30, 8-6)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ESSIE LOU ROBERTSON, II; SHIRLEY HARRIS; THEODUS ROBERTSON; CLEO ROBERTSON; FLORA LOVE; FLOYD ROBERTSON; BERNICE REESE; MALINDA JACOX; C. ARCHIE ROBERTSON PLAINTIFFS

VS. CAUSE NO. 2020-45

ESSIE MAE GOVAN; ROOSEVELT GROVES; TERRY EARL LEAVY; WILLIAM LEAVY; WALTER LEAVY; JOHNNY LEAVY; GEORGE LEAVY; VINSON LEAVY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MALINDA LEVY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESSIE LOU ROBERTSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BILLIE J. LEAVY; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELLA MAE GROVES; ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS, OR CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE LAND DESCRIBED AS: THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 36, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all unknown heirs of the following: Malinda Leavy, Essie Lou Robertson, Billie J. Leavy, and Ella Mae Groves, whose names, addresses and/or post office boxes remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry; and all other persons, firms, or corporations having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the land described as the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 25 North, Range 1 East, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Essie Lou Robertson, II, Shirley Harris, Theodus Robertson, Cleo Robertson, Flora Love, Floyd Robertson, Bernice Reese, Malinda Jacox, and C. Archie Robertson, Plaintiffs, seeking relief in a suit to quiet title and determine certain heirs. Defendants other than you in this action are Essie Mae Govan, Roosevelt Groves, Terry Earl Leavy, William Leavy, Walter Leavy, Johnny Leavy, George Leavy, and Vinson Leavy.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Lance D. Tennyson, Attorney for Plaintiffs, whose post office address is P.O. Box 190, Charleston, MS 38921 and whose street address is 141 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 30th DAY OF July, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the Seal of said Court, on this 17th day of July, 2020.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY

BY: Yolanda Hudson, D.C.

(7-30, 8-6, 13)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OF JOHNNIE ATHEY CAUSE NO. 2020-25-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Heirs at Law of Johnnie Athey, deceased

You have been made a Defendants to a suit filed in this Court by Bonnie Sue Athey Borkowski and Eddie Eugene Athey, Plaintiffs, seeking to determine the heirs at law of Johnnie Athey, deceased.

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’Clock A.M. on the 9th day of September, 2020, in courtroom of the Honorable Catherine Farris-Carter in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 22nd day of July, 2020.

/s/ Anita Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie, Mississippi

By:Yolanda Hudson, D.C.

(7-30, 8-6, 13)

NOTICE OF ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. Crown Vic

Color: Gray

VIN: 2 FAFP71WX7X126112

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2017 Chrysler 300

Color: Maroon

VIN: 2C3CCAEG8HH570212

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2011 Chrysler 200

Color: Blue

VIN: 1G3BC2FG6BN533545

Auction for these vehicles listed above will be held Friday, Aug. 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

(662) 647-3601

(8-6, 13, 20)

Public Notice

The Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort, operating the CARE Closet, gives notice to general public that the entire contents of the CARE Closet store, located at Walnut Street, Charleston inside the Lion’s Club building will be offered at auction.

The sale will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020. The contents of the store will be offered for sale to the highest bidder for cash. Sale is final when the buyer has removed all contents All contents must be removed within 3 business days.

For any further information or questions, contact Carol Roark at the CARE office, (662) 647-0942.

(8-6, 13)