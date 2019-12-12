Public Notices for December 12, 2019

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTIN LEO CAUSE NO.2019-22-2

FREDRICK ROBINSON, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITIORS

WHEREAS on the 31st day of October, 2019, FREDRICK ROBINSON was appointed Administrator of the Estate of MARTIN LEO ROBINSON, deceased, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi in the above styled and numbered cause, and Letters of Administration were issued to him on the 8th day of November, 2019, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims to the estate of MARTIN LEO ROBINSON to file said claims for registration and probate with the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi as provided by law, within ninety (90) days from the date of first publication of this Notice, being the 25th day of November 2019. Failure to file said claims for probate and registration with the said period will bar such claims.

Dated this 18th day of November 2019.

FREDRICK ROBINSON

ADMINISTRATOR

(11-28, 12-5, 12)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Mary Mason, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-34

Jessie M. Herring, Petitioner

vs. All Unknown Heirs of Mary Mason, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Mary Mason, Deceased, or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 27th day of January, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.

(X) The action against you is one described by Rule 91 (d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

() The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seen (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Mary Mason, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE, to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 20th day of November, 2019.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Clerk

By: Y. Hudson, Deputy Clerk

(11-28, 12-5, 12)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JERRY GLEN STEEN, DECEASED

BILLY CRAIG STEEN, PETITIONER CAUSE NO. 2019-31-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 2nd day of December, 2019, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2019-31-2, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Jerry Glen Steen, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 2nd day of December, 2019.

/s/

BILLY CRAIG STEEN, Executor of the Estate of Jerry Glen Steen

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor

(12-5, 12, 19)

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on March 14, 2008, Jason Hearn executed a Deed of Trust to Pamela S. Wilson, as Trustee for WS Inc., DBA Mortgage Partners, Inc., as Lender, with Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (“MERS”), as Beneficiary, which is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, MS, in Book 503 at Page 530;

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Trustmark National Bank in Book 2018 at Page 1638;

WHEREAS, on July 9, 2018, Trustmark National Bank substituted James Eldred Renfroe as Trustee in the aforementioned deed of trust with this recorded in Book 2 at Page 522;

WHEREAS, there being a default in the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust and entire debt secured having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with its terms, Trustmark National Bank, the holder of the debt has requested the Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property pursuant to its terms in order to raise the sums due, with attorney’s and trustee’s fees, and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, James Eldred Renfroe, Trustee for said Deed of Trust, will on January 3, 2020, offer for sale at public outcry, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.) at the north main front door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, MS, to-wit:

Part of the NE Quarter of the SW Quarter of Section 2, T23N, R3E, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pipe at the SW corner of the NE Quarter of the SW Quarter of said Section 2; proceed North 1 degree, 19 minutes, 20 seconds West 1454.80 feet to a metal fence post; thence North 89 degrees, 23 minutes, 10 seconds East 921.10 feet to a witness corner of the West side of a gravel public road; thence North 89 degrees 23 minutes 10 seconds East 16.73 feet to an iron pin in the center of said road; thence along the center of said road as follows: South 6 degrees 33 minutes east 191.23 feet; South 9 degrees 02 minutes 41 seconds East 144.73 feet; South 11 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East 137.81 feet South 12 degrees 11 minutes 39 seconds East 154.29 feet; South 2 degrees 49 minutes 10 seconds East 96.83 feet; South 19 degrees 00 minutes 09 seconds West 128.52 feet; South 43 degrees 07 minutes 33 seconds West 113. 87 feet; South 56 degrees 51 minutes 52 seconds West 88.75 feet; South 60 degrees 03 minutes 39 seconds West 138.06 feet; South 52 degrees 50 minutes 06 seconds West 94.04 feet; South 47 degrees 12 minutes 22 seconds West 100.66 feet; South 44 degrees 50 minutes 02 seconds West 232.47 feet; South 37 degrees 32 minutes 15 seconds west 78.66 feet; South 25 degrees 10 minutes 11 seconds West 78.44 feet to an iron pin in the center of said road; thence away from South 89 degrees 22 minutes 37 seconds West 21.08 feet to a witness stake; thence South 89 degrees 22 minutes 37 seconds West 283.78 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 27.5 acres.

Indexing Data: NE Quarter of the SW Quarter of Section 2, T23N, R3E, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee, with no warranties.

WITNESS my signature this 20th day of November, 2019.

JAMES ELDRED RENFROE, Trustee

James Eldred Renfroe, 648 Lakeland East Dr., Ste A, Flowood, MS 39232, Phone 601-932-1011

(12-12, 19, 26, 1-2)

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 11/30/2019

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 28672.57

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 5223.40

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 14923.65

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 26089.29

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 3629.89

001-121 COMPTROLLER 5443.40

001-122 PURCHASING 6318.64

001-123 INVENTORY 712.14

001-124 RECEIVING 1693.40

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5621.18

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 13211.38

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 13973.00

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 18695.36

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1493.13

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 382.82

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 8935.42

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 21337.48

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 8823.73

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 10339.50

001-165 LUNACY COURT 2045.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 7986.35

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 2083.67

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5626.81

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 7715.18

001-180 ELECTION 32995.75

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 17571.06

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 111312.78

001-201 WORK CENTER 73802.54

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 23588.19

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 3807.97

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4081.46

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 3756.46

001-500 LIBRARY 168.00

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2468.84

001-540 FAIR ASSOCIATION 5500.00

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2161.80

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 3424.56

001-800 DEBT SERVICE 1377.87

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 375.00

097-233 E911 7525.02

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 1380.84

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 3682.39

106-900 20000.00

108-180 ELECTIONS 2019.47

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 8790.96

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 274859.94

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 18342.06

292-800 DEBT SERVICE 2523.40

400-340 SOLID WASTE 30750.53

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 6986.78

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 921432.89 ***

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING NOVEMBER 30, 2019 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

(12-12)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Tallahatchie County Departmnt of Child Protection Services, by Marcus D. Davenport, and Jamearious Jaquez Spurlock and Mattie Latrice Spurlock, Minors, by and through their next friend, Marcus D. Davenport, Petitioners

Charles Robinson, Co-Petitioner vs.

Latrice Spurlock and Unknown Putative Father, Respondents

Civil Action, File No. 2019-20-2

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

The State of Mississippi

To: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi oin diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and Jamearious Jaquez Spurlock and Mattie Latrice Spurlock, minors, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minors and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minors be placed with the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services. Respondent other than you in this action is Latrice Spurlock.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 13th day of February, 2020, in the Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Chancery Courthouse at 100 North Court Street, Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said court, this the 4th day of December, 2019.

Anita M. Greenwood, Clerk, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Sumner, Mississippi 38957

By: G. Standridge, Deputy Clerk

(12-12, 19, 26)