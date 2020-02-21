Public Notices February 20, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF OTTIE DANIEL KENDALL, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2020-4

ANNIE ALLBRITTON PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executrixship having being granted on the 28th day of January, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Ottie Daniel Kendall, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 28th day of January, A.D., 2020.

/s/ Annie Allbritton ANNIE ALLBRITTON , Executrix of the Estate of OTTIE DANIEL KENDALL, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF RODERICK THOMAS, A MINOR CAUSE NO.:2020-2-2

REGINALD THOMAS, AS NEXT FRIEND AND NATURAL GUARDIAN OF RODERICK THOMAS, A MINOR, PETITIONER

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Jackie Scott, the natural mother of Roderick Thomas, a minor

You have been made a Respondent in the Petitions filed in this Court by Reginald Thomas, Petitioner, seeking a determination and adjudication of a minor settlement and for other relief in a Petition for Authority to Settle Minors Claim, filed in the Court.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petitions filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 3rd day of March, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of Tallahatchie County, located at 100 N Court St, Sumner, Mississippi, 38957, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment may be entered against you for the things demanded in the Minor Settlement Petition.

You are not required to file answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 21st day of January, 2020.

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ Y. Hudson, D.C.

NOTICE OF ELECTION

Notice is hereby given that Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi have authorized, pursuant to Senate Bill 2854, 2019 Regular Session, an election to be held on the question of placing a 2% tax on the gross proceeds of the sale of prepared food and beverages sold for consumption in the City of Charleston, Mississippi, for the purposes of being used to promote tourism and parks and recreation for the City of Charleston, Mississippi. Said election shall be held on Tuesday, the 3rd day of March, 2020 during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on said date. All qualified electors of the City may vote on the question of the approval of said tax. Qualified voters shall vote in the polling places utilized for elections of Commissioners for the City of Charleston, and all registered voters of the City of Charleston shall be allowed to vote on said question.

Given by Resolution and Order of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi on the 7th day of January, 2020.

City of Charleston, Mississippi

By: Sedrick Smith, Mayor

Attest:

Ana Ealy, City Clerk, City of Charleston, Mississippi

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES

The City of Charleston, Mississippi, requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals for the preparation of FY 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application(s) and for the administration of approved CDBG project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the City of Charleston; P.O. Box 420; Charleston, MS 38921, no later than 10:00 A.M., on March 3, 2020.

The Administrative Consultant will be responsible for preparing the CDBG application(s) and for implementing the City's CDBG project(s) through closeout, pending award(s) by the Mississippi Development Authority. The Administrative Consultant must carry out all activities in accordance with federal and state laws, regulations, and procedures of the CDBG Program.

The City of Charleston is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The City encourages Minority­ owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. Additionally, Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010), requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that opportunities for job training, employment, and other economic opportunities be given to low and moderate income residents of the project area. Section 3 also requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: "Proposal for CDBG Administrative Services." Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points), and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail: Qualifications - List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project, Experience - Information regarding the firm's experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the project activities, and the status of the projects. Capacity for Performance - Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The City will designate a selection committee to evaluate each proposal. The selection committee may hold proposals for a period of not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The City reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

The City will award a contract with the qualified firm or individual whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the selection committee and determined to be the most advantageous to the City, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project. The contract will be on a lump sum basis and in accordance with the established CDBG program fee scale. The City has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG ENGINEERING SERVICES

The City of Charleston, Mississippi, requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of approved FY 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project(s). You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, to the City of Charleston; P.O. Box 420; Charleston, MS 38921, no later than 10:00 A.M., on March 3, 2020.

The Engineer will be responsible for performing all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local law, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) prepare preliminary engineering report and cost estimates for proposed CDBG applications, 2) prepare plans and specifications, 3) distribute bid documents, 4) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 5) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 6) hold pre-construction conference, and 7) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the City and approve all payment requests.

The City of Charleston is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The City encourages Minority­ owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. Additionally, Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010), requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that opportunities for job training, employment, and other economic opportunities be given to low and moderate income residents of the project area. Section 3 also requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: "Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services." Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points), and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail: Qualifications - List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project, Experience - Information regarding the firm's experience and the projects previously undertaken, Capacity for Performance - Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The City will designate a selection committee to evaluate each proposal. The selection committee may hold proposals for a period ofup to thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing and investigating the proposals' content. The City reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the City will award a contract with the qualified firm or individual whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points and determined to be the most advantageous to the City, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis in accordance with the established CDBG program fee scale. The City has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

The Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi is issuing a Request for Proposals to provide Professional Services for preliminary engineering in application for funding assistance, and if funded, plans & specifications and construction services.

Qualified entities are invited to submit proposals, in accordance with this request, to the Town of Tutwiler at 201 Tallahatchie Street; Post Office Box 176; Tutwiler, MS 38963, not later than 4:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 2, 2020. The proposals will be opened and reviewed by the Board of Aldermen at its next regularly scheduled meeting.

The contract will be awarded to the responsible offeror whose proposal is within the competitive range and determined to be the most advantageous to the project. For factors to be considered and to request an INFO TO PROPOSER SHEET, please contact the Town Clerk, Alma Harris at (662) 345-8321 OR Granville Sherman, Project Administrator at (662) 561-4113 or by fax at (662) 561-4112.

Those desiring consideration should submit 1 original proposal and 7 copies by 4:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 2, 2020 and must include the following:

1. Qualifications – List of qualifications of each staff person to be assigned to project.

2. Experience – Information regarding the experience of the firm. This information should include types of project activities undertaken.

3. Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff available to be assigned to provide services.

All proposals will be rated on the following system to determine the best offeror:

Qualifications – 40, Experience – 40, Capacity – 20, to Total: 100 points.

The Town of Tutwiler is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The town encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The town also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town of Tutwiler and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the town. Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

Subject to funding award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi will award the applicable contract to the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points and determined to be the most advantageous to the town, all factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. The Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any irregularities in the proposals or the submission process.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

The Town of Glendora, Mississippi is issuing a Request for Proposals to provide Professional Services for preliminary engineering in application for funding assistance, and if funded, plans & specifications and construction services.

Qualified entities are invited to submit proposals, in accordance with this request, to the Town of Glendora at 78 Westbrooks Street; Post Office Box 90; Glendora, MS, not later than 4:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 2, 2020. The proposals will be opened and reviewed by the Board of Aldermen at its next regularly scheduled meeting.

The contract will be awarded to the responsible offeror whose proposal is within the competitive range and determined to be the most advantageous to the project. For factors to be considered and to request an INFO TO PROPOSER SHEET, please contact the Town Clerk, Aquarius Simmons at (662) 757-0032 OR Granville Sherman, Project Administrator at (662) 561-4113 or by fax at (662) 561-4112.

Those desiring consideration should submit 1 original proposal and 7 copies by 4:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 2, 2020 and must include the following:

1. Qualifications – List of qualifications of each staff person to be assigned to project.

2. Experience – Information regarding the experience of the firm. This information should include types of project activities undertaken.

3. Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff available to be assigned to provide services.

All proposals will be rated on the following system to determine the best offeror:

Qualifications – 40, Experience – 40, Capacity – 20, to Total: 100 points.

The Town of Glendora is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The town encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The town also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town of Glendora and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower incomes residents of the town. Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

Subject to funding award(s) and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town of Glendora, Mississippi will award the applicable contract to the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points and determined to be the most advantageous to the town, all factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. The Town of Glendora, Mississippi reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any irregularities in the proposals or the submission process.

FOR LEASE

1,674.36 +/- ACRES

ALL OR PART

March 3rd, 2020 at 11:00:0 a.m.

The Department of Finance and Administration will lease by sealed bids approximately 1,674.36 acres of farmland owned by Mississippi State Penitentiary situated in Sunflower County, Mississippi.

Bids will be opened in Jackson, Mississippi on March 3rd, 2020 at 11:00:00 a.m. The Department of Finance and Administration shall have the authority to reject any and all bids.

For more information contact: Mr. Kent Adams, Real Property Management Director Bureau of Building, Grounds and Real Property Management 501 North West Street, Suite 1401B, Woolfok Building, Jackson, Mississippi 39201

Or Call: 601-359-3621

Or Email: kent.adams@dfa.ms.gov

NOTICE OF ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 1995 Nissan Altima

Maroon in color

VIN: 1N4BU31D5SC239953

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2007 Ford Fusion

White in color

VIN: 3FAHP06ZR104385

Odometer reading: ?

3. 1999 Lincoln Town Car

Beige in color

VIN: 1LNHM82W9XY616438

4. 2011 Chev. HLS

Tan in color

VIN: 3GNBAAFW7BS573956

Odometer reading: ?

5. 2016 HD Motor Cycle

Black in color

VIN: 1HD1KBM13GB636728

Odometer reading?

6. 2012 Chrysler 200

White in color

VIN: 1C3CCBBG9CN289241

Odometer reading: ?

7. 2006 Chev. Trailblazer

Red in color

VIN: 1GNDS13S162149262

Odometer reading: ?

The auction for these vehicles will be held at Mitchell’s Auto Repair, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. 662-647-3601.

