Public Notices February 27, 2020

FOR LEASE

1,674.36 +/- ACRES

ALL OR PART

March 3rd, 2020 at 11:00:0 a.m.

The Department of Finance and Administration will lease by sealed bids approximately 1,674.36 acres of farmland owned by Mississippi State Penitentiary situated in Sunflower County, Mississippi.

Bids will be opened in Jackson, Mississippi on March 3rd, 2020 at 11:00:00 a.m. The Department of Finance and Administration shall have the authority to reject any and all bids.

For more information contact: Mr. Kent Adams, Real Property Management Director Bureau of Building, Grounds and Real Property Management 501 North West Street, Suite 1401B, Woolfok Building, Jackson, Mississippi 39201

Or Call: 601-359-3621

Or Email: kent.adams@dfa.ms.gov

NOTICE OF ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 1995 Nissan Altima

Maroon in color

VIN: 1N4BU31D5SC239953

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2007 Ford Fusion

White in color

VIN: 3FAHP06ZR104385

Odometer reading: ?

3. 1999 Lincoln Town Car

Beige in color

VIN: 1LNHM82W9XY616438

4. 2011 Chev. HLS

Tan in color

VIN: 3GNBAAFW7BS573956

Odometer reading: ?

5. 2016 HD Motor Cycle

Black in color

VIN: 1HD1KBM13GB636728

Odometer reading?

6. 2012 Chrysler 200

White in color

VIN: 1C3CCBBG9CN289241

Odometer reading: ?

7. 2006 Chev. Trailblazer

Red in color

VIN: 1GNDS13S162149262

Odometer reading: ?

The auction for these vehicles will be held at Mitchell’s Auto Repair, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. 662-647-3601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of September 2019, Mallard Rest LLC at P.O. Box 218, Carrollton, MS 38917 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for wildlife management purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-07577; Permitted Acreage: 103 Acres; Location: SE1/4 of the NW1/4, of Sec 09 T24N, R01W

Application No. GW-07578; Permitted Acreage: 50 Acres; Location: NE1/4 of the SW1/4, of Sec 03 T24N, R01W

Application No. GW-07580; Permitted Acreage: 125 Acres; Location: NE1/4 of the SW1/4, of Sec 03 T24N, R01W

Application No. GW-07581; Permitted Acreage: 72 Acres; Location: NW1/4 of the NW1/4, of Sec 11 T24N, R01W

Application No. GW-07582; Permitted Acreage: 60 Acres; Location: NW1/4 of the SW1/4, of Sec 02 T24N, R01W

Application No. GW-07583; Permitted Acreage: 50 Acres; Location: SE1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec. 02 T24N, R01W

Application No. GW-36171; Permitted Acreage: 96 Acres; Location: SW1/4 of the SE1/4, of Sec 09 T24N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after the 10th day of March 2020 at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton, Jr., Permitting Director

PUBLIC NOTICE

The East Tallahatchie School District will be destroying Special Education records up to year 2009 (10 years after graduation) on March 31, 2020. These records will consist of all students born prior to the year 1990. These records include IEPs, assessment team reports, and other related special education documents. If any person having Special Education records during the dates provided would like to pick-up their record prior to being destroyed, they must notify the District Office by Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Please contact

Lori Criswell, Interim Special Education Director, at 662-647-3195 or lcriswell@etsdk12.org.

