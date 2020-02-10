Public Notices for Febuary 6, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF RODERICK THOMAS, A MINOR CAUSE NO.:2020-2-2

REGINALD THOMAS, AS NEXT FRIEND AND NATURAL GUARDIAN OF RODERICK THOMAS, A MINOR PETITIONER

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Jackie Scott, the natural mother of Roderick Thomas, a minor

You have been made a Respondent in the Petitions filed in this Court by Reginald Thomas, Petitioner, seeking a determination and adjudication of a minor settlement and for other relief in a Petition for Authority to Settle Minors Claim, filed in the Court.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petitions filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 3rd day of March, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of Tallahatchie County, located at 100 N Court St, Sumner, Mississippi, 38957, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment may be entered against you for the things demanded in the Minor Settlement Petition.

You are not required to file answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 21st day of January, 2020.

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ Y. Hudson , D.C.

(1-30, 2-6, 13)

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 109 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit # 12 - Shirley Wilson

Unit # 45 - Marquita Hayes

Unit # B15 - Michael Bernard

(1-30, 2-6, 13)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Judith Ann Cook, Deceased

Cause No.: 2019-53

Patricia Harrington, Petitioner

RULE 81 SUMMONS

The State of Mississippi

To: Any and all unknown heirs at law of Judith Ann Cook whose names, addresses and/or post office boxes remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Patricia Harrington, Petitioner, seeking to administer the estate of Judith Ann Cook.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the 4th day of March 2020, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 23 day of January, 2020.

Anita M. Greenwood, Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

By: G. Standridge, D.C.

(1-30, 2-6, 13)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 60KW TOWABLE GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of a 60KW Towable Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 2nd day of March, 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 2nd day of March 2020 after the hour of 10:00 o’clock A. M. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF A 60KW Towable Generator

OPENING DATE/TIME: March 2nd, 2020 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 14th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

(1-30, 2-6)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF OTTIE DANIEL KENDALL, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2020-4

ANNIE ALLBRITTON PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executrixship having being granted on the 28th day of January, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Ottie Daniel Kendall, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 28th day of January, A.D., 2020.

/s/ Annie Allbritton ANNIE ALLBRITTON , Executrix of the Estate of OTTIE DANIEL KENDALL, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

(2-6, 13, 20)

NOTICE OF ELECTION

Notice is hereby given that Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi have authorized, pursuant to Senate Bill 2854, 2019 Regular Session, an election to be held on the question of placing a 2% tax on the gross proceeds of the sale of prepared food and beverages sold for consumption in the City of Charleston, Mississippi, for the purposes of being used to promote tourism and parks and recreation for the City of Charleston, Mississippi. Said election shall be held on Tuesday, the 3rd day of March, 2020 during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on said date. All qualified electors of the City may vote on the question of the approval of said tax. Qualified voters shall vote in the polling places utilized for elections of Commissioners for the City of Charleston, and all registered voters of the City of Charleston shall be allowed to vote on said question.

Given by Resolution and Order of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi on the 7th day of January, 2020.

City of Charleston, Mississippi

By: Sedrick Smith, Mayor

Attest:

Ana Ealy, City Clerk, City of Charleston, Mississippi

(2-6, 13, 20)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of September 2019, SPP, LLC at P.O. Box 675, Webb, MS 38966 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-36141; Permitted Acreage: 104 Acres; Location: NE1/4 of the SW1/4, of Sec 22 T23N, R02W

Application No. GW-36143; Permitted Acreage: 70 Acres; Location: SE1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec 27 T23N, R02W

Application No. GW-39511; Permitted Acreage: 130 Acres; Location: SW1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec 22 T23N, R02W

Application No. GW-39513; Permitted Acreage: 70 Acres; Location: SW1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec 22 T23N, R02W

Application No. GW-39514; Permitted Acreage: 34 Acres; Location: NE1/4 of the SE1/4, of Sec 22 T23N, R02W

Application No. GW-39617; Permitted Acreage: 150 Acres; Location: SW1/4 of the NW1/4, of Sec. 11 T22N, R02W

Application No. GW-43122; Permitted Acreage: 80 Acres; Location: SE1/4 of the SW1/4, of Sec. 14, T23N, R02W

Application No. GW-48334; Permitted Acreage: 146 Acres; Location: NE1/4 of the NW1/4, of Sec. 10, T23N, R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after the 10th day of March 2020 at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton, Jr., Permitting Director

(2-6)