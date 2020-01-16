Public Notices for January 16, 2020

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on January 24, 2006, Dewayne Reese a single man executed a certain deed of trust to Lem Adams III, Trustee for the benefit of H&R Block Mortgage Corporation which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi in Book 340 at Page 634; and

WHEREAS, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-OPT3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT3 has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Brown, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated August 2, 2019 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 2 at Page 337; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-OPT3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT3, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Brown, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on January 23, 2020 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the Front Door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County, located at Monroe Street, Sumner, MS 38957, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN CITY OF TUTWILER IN THE COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE, AND STATE OF MS AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 02/02/2005 AND RECORDED 03/01/2005 IN BOOK 331 PAGE 239 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 2 AND 8, LESS 10 FEET IN BLOCK 4, RYLEE ADDITION #1, LOCATED IN SECTION 19, T25N, R2W, OF THE TOWN OF TUTWILER, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 18th day of December, 2019.

Shapiro & Brown, LLC SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Shapiro & Brown, LLC 1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202 Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299 110 West St Tutwiler, MS 38963 19-024382

NOTICE OF NOTE SALE - $1,000,000 BY TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi (the "County"), at the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in the City of Charleston, Mississippi, until the hour of 10:00 o'clock a.m. on February 3, 2020. Said bids will be publicly opened, read and considered at the hour of 11:00 o'clock a.m. on February 3, 2020, at the meeting of the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to be held in the Courthouse of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in the City of Sumner, Mississippi, for the issuance of a $1,000,000 Negotiable Note, Series 2020 (the "Note") to mature as to principal and interest in five approximate equal installments due annually from the date of issuance thereof, commencing on the first anniversary of the date of the issuance of the Note. The terms and conditions for the Note and the form of the Note shall be those agreed upon between the County and the successful bidder for the Note and shall be in conformance with the Act and the Note Resolution, both as hereinafter defined; however, the rate of interest shall not exceed eleven percent (11%).

The Note is subject to redemption prior to its stated date of maturity, at any time, at par, plus accrued interest to the date of redemption.

The Note is authorized in accordance with Sections 17-21-51 et seq., Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended from time to time (the "Act"), and by a Note Resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors of the County on January 6, 2020 (the "Note Resolution") and is being issued for the purpose of providing funds constructing, reconstructing, and repairing roads, highways and bridges, and acquiring the necessary land, including land for road building materials, acquiring rights-of-way therefor; and the purchase of heavy construction equipment and accessories thereto reasonably required to construct, repair and renovate roads, highways and bridges and approaches thereto within the County.

The Note will be a general obligation of the County payable as to principal and interest out of and secured by an irrevocable pledge of the avails of a direct and continuing tax to be levied annually without limitation as to time, rate or amount upon all the taxable property within the geographical limits of the County.

The interest on the Note is exempt from Federal income taxes under existing laws, regulations, rulings and judicial decisions with such exceptions as shall be required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Under existing law, interest on the Note is exempt from present taxes imposed by the State of Mississippi and any county, municipality or other political subdivision of the State of Mississippi.

The County has designated the Note as qualified tax-exempt obligations within the meaning and for the purposes of Section 265(b)(3) of the Code.

Proposals should be addressed to the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, % Anita M. Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at her address of Courthouse, One Court Square, Charleston, Mississippi 38921 and should be plainly marked "Proposal for Negotiable Note, Series 2020", and should be filed with Anita M. Greenwood, the said Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at her address of Courthouse, One Court Square, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or prior to the date hereinabove fixed and set.

Each bid must be accompanied by a cashier's check, certified check, or exchange, issued or certified by a bank located in the State of Mississippi, payable to Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in the amount of Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000) as a guaranty that the bidder will carry out its contract and purchase the Note if its bid be accepted.

Information with respect to the indebtedness may be obtained from the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi.

AN OFFERING DOCUMENT WILL NOT BE PREPARED IN CONNECTION WITH THE SALE AND ISSUANCE OF THE NOTE.

The principal amount of the Note is being sold to a single purchaser who will have knowledge and experience in financial and business matters making it capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the prospective investment. The Note shall be sold to a purchaser without a view for distributing said Note. The purchaser of said Note shall be required to execute a certification at closing to the effect that the Note is being purchased for the account of the purchaser without the intent to distribute. Based on the foregoing, the Note will be exempt from the continuing disclosure requirements of SEC Rule 15c2-12.

Published by order of the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, on this the 6th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Anita M. Greenwood

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 55KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of a 55KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 10th day of, February 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 10th day of February 2020 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A. M. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF A 55 KW Generator

OPENING DATE/TIME: FEBRUARY 10th, 2020 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 6th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 80KW TRAILERABLE GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of an 80KW Trailerable Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 10th day of, February 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P.O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 10th day of February 2020 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A. M. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF AN 80KW TRAILERABLE GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: FEBRUARY 10th, 2020 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 6th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 200KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of a 200KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 10th day of, February 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 10th day of February 2020 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A. M. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF A 200KW GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: FEBRUARY 10th, 2020 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 6th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Tina Marie Morris, Plaintiff

vs.

Latricia Larrnetta Spurlock and Unknown Father of A.B.S., Defendants

Cause No. 2019-027-02

UNKNOWN FATHER OF A.B.S. SUMMONS

To: Unknown father of A.B.S., wherever located, whose name, residence, addresses, whereabouts, post office address and street address is unknown to the Plaintiff, and there solicitor, after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming to have any legal interest as the father of A.B.S.

The Plaintiff is seeking a determination of the putative father of A.B.S. whose date of birth is August 19, 2019, and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 11:00 a.m. on March 4, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse located at 401 W. Court St., in Sumner, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint. You are not required to filed an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal, on this the 7th day of January, 2020.

By: Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

G. Standridge, D.C.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November 2019, D&J Farms of PO Box 5, Tippo, MS 38962 has filed application(s) for a permit(s) to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purpose subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-42667; Acres 77; Location: SW1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec 18, T23N, R02E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201, on, or after, the 11th day of February, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of March 2019, JSA Parnters, L.P./Dixie Farms, of PO Box 37, Vance, MS 38964 has filed application(s) for a permit(s) to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from Opossum Bayou in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purpose subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. SW--2233; Acres 45; Location: NE1/4, of the SW1/4, of Sec. 10, T25N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201, on, or after, the 11th day of February, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

