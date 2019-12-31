Public Notices for January 2, 2020

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on March 14, 2008, Jason Hearn executed a Deed of Trust to Pamela S. Wilson, as Trustee for WS Inc., DBA Mortgage Partners, Inc., as Lender, with Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (“MERS”), as Beneficiary, which is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, MS, in Book 503 at Page 530;

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Trustmark National Bank in Book 2018 at Page 1638;

WHEREAS, on July 9, 2018, Trustmark National Bank substituted James Eldred Renfroe as Trustee in the aforementioned deed of trust with this recorded in Book 2 at Page 522;

WHEREAS, there being a default in the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust and entire debt secured having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with its terms, Trustmark National Bank, the holder of the debt has requested the Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property pursuant to its terms in order to raise the sums due, with attorney’s and trustee’s fees, and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, James Eldred Renfroe, Trustee for said Deed of Trust, will on January 3, 2020, offer for sale at public outcry, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.) at the north main front door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, MS, to-wit:

Part of the NE Quarter of the SW Quarter of Section 2, T23N, R3E, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pipe at the SW corner of the NE Quarter of the SW Quarter of said Section 2; proceed North 1 degree, 19 minutes, 20 seconds West 1454.80 feet to a metal fence post; thence North 89 degrees, 23 minutes, 10 seconds East 921.10 feet to a witness corner of the West side of a gravel public road; thence North 89 degrees 23 minutes 10 seconds East 16.73 feet to an iron pin in the center of said road; thence along the center of said road as follows: South 6 degrees 33 minutes east 191.23 feet; South 9 degrees 02 minutes 41 seconds East 144.73 feet; South 11 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East 137.81 feet South 12 degrees 11 minutes 39 seconds East 154.29 feet; South 2 degrees 49 minutes 10 seconds East 96.83 feet; South 19 degrees 00 minutes 09 seconds West 128.52 feet; South 43 degrees 07 minutes 33 seconds West 113. 87 feet; South 56 degrees 51 minutes 52 seconds West 88.75 feet; South 60 degrees 03 minutes 39 seconds West 138.06 feet; South 52 degrees 50 minutes 06 seconds West 94.04 feet; South 47 degrees 12 minutes 22 seconds West 100.66 feet; South 44 degrees 50 minutes 02 seconds West 232.47 feet; South 37 degrees 32 minutes 15 seconds west 78.66 feet; South 25 degrees 10 minutes 11 seconds West 78.44 feet to an iron pin in the center of said road; thence away from South 89 degrees 22 minutes 37 seconds West 21.08 feet to a witness stake; thence South 89 degrees 22 minutes 37 seconds West 283.78 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 27.5 acres.

Indexing Data: NE Quarter of the SW Quarter of Section 2, T23N, R3E, First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee, with no warranties.

WITNESS my signature this 20th day of November, 2019.

JAMES ELDRED RENFROE, Trustee

James Eldred Renfroe, 648 Lakeland East Dr., Ste A, Flowood, MS 39232, Phone 601-932-1011

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on October 17, 2008, Valerie L. Madkins, unmarried executed a certain deed of trust to Dennis F. Hardiman, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Advanced Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi in Book 507 at Page 430; and

WHEREAS, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Brown, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated November 26, 2019 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 2 at Page 580; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale. NOW,

THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Brown, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on January 9, 2020 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the West Door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County, located at One Main Street, Charleston, MS 38921, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

The following described property: South 139 feet of Lot 3, and South 139 feet of West Half of Lot 2, Less 14 feet off South side of said property conveyed to City of Charleston in Book 279 at Page 323; all being in Block 8, Cossar Subdivision Northeast Ward, City of Charleston. First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. SUBJECT TO all prior mineral reservations and lights of way for public roads and utilities. Being the same property conveyed from Hayden K. Criswell to Valerie L. Madkins by deed recorded July 20, 1998 in Book 418, page 495 in the registrar's office of Tallahatchie County. Parcel ID #: 060E01003 Block: Lot:

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 10th day of December, 2019.

Shapiro & Brown, LLC SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Shapiro & Brown, LLC 1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202 Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

600 Saint Charles St. Charleston, MS 38921

19-025217

NOTICE TO ALL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Pursuant to Section 27-105-305 of the Miss. Code of 1972, notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will receive sealed bids from financial institutions at the regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors until 9.00 a. m on Tuesday, the 14th day of January, 2020, in Office of the Chancery Clerk in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi in Charleston, Mississippi, for the privilege of keeping county funds or any part thereof for the year 2020. Said bids shall be opened at the hour of 11:00 a .m on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi All bids should be submitted to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at her office in Charleston or Sumner, Mississippi before the aforementioned time and date.

All bids must designate the kind of security as authorized by law, which the financial institution proposes to give as security for such funds.

Financial institutions may submit bids for one (1) year term and for a two (2) year term, per MS Code 27-105-305.

It is specifically stated that the Board Will take into consideration the financial institution which proposes the best terms and highest rate on the interests to be held by depository.

Done by Order of the Board of Supervisors on the 2nd day of December, 2019.

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD

CAP LOAN PROGRAM

Public Notice

The Board of Commissioners, acting for and on behalf of the City of Charleston, Mississippi took up for consideration the matter of authorizing and approving a loan on behalf of the City of Charleston, Mississippi from the Mississippi Development Authority (the Department) for the purpose of completing capital improvements identified as:

Infrastructure improvements and/or the purchase of equipment for the City of Charleston

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI,

AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The Governing Body of the City of Charleston, Mississippi does hereby declare its intention to enter into a loan agreement with the Department in the principal amount not to exceed $200,000.00 for the purpose of completing the capital improvements identified above.

Section 2. The Loan will be secured by a Note executed and delivered by the City of Charleston, Mississippi to the Department. Failure of the town to meet its repayment obligations shall result in the forfeiture of sales tax allocation or homestead exemption reimbursement in an amount sufficient to repay obligations due until such time as the indebtedness has been discharged or arrangements to discharge such indebtedness satisfactory to the Department have been made.

Section 3. The Governing Body proposes to authorize and approve the Loan from the Department in the amount and for the aforesaid purposes at a meeting of the Governing Body to be held at its regular meeting place at Charleston City Hall in Charleston, Mississippi at 5 o’clock PM on the 14 day of January, 2020, or at some meeting held subsequent thereto. This date assigned to authorize and approve the aforementioned loan documents has been set to meet program requirements that mandate that four public notices be issued prior to loan closing. This will allow sufficient time for public comments.

The motion having received the foregoing vote of the Governing Body, Sedrick Smith, Mayor, declared the motion carried and the Resolution adopted, on this the 11th day of December, 2019.

Signed Sedrick Smith, Mayor City of Charleston, Mississippi

Attested

Ana Ealy, City Clerk

Charleston, Mississippi

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHNNIE LAVERNE WOODS, DECEASED

NO. 2019-64

CONNIE WOODS HAWKINS, PETITIONER

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: THE HEIRS AT LAW OF JOHNNIE LAVERNE WOODS, DECEASED, AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, AND LEGATEES OF JOHNNIE LAVERNE WOODS, DECEASED, AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF JOHNNIE LAVERNE WOODS, DECEASED

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Connie Woods Hawkins, Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirs. There are no other defendants in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against this Petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 a.m. on the 21st day of January, 2020, in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint or Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court, on this 16th day of December, 2019.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK

OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

By:/s/ Deputy Clerk

INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE ON COUNTY SCHOOL LANDS

Sealed bids will be received by the East Tallahatchie County Board of Education, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921 up to and no later than 6:30 p.m. January, 9, 2020, and opened immediately thereafter for the right to THIN TIMBER designated for that purpose on approximately 90 acres of School Trust Lands in Section 16, Township 26 North, Range 03 East, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale, submission of bids, and a copy of the sample contract should be obtained from the Area Forester, Chris Shaw, 108 Bethlehem Road, Batesville, Mississippi 38606, telephone (662(563)3824 or 601-720-7598. Prospective Bidders shall be required to present a Performance Bond in the amount as specified within the sample contract at the signing of the Timber Sale Contract. The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE INTEREST OF ADELE CORNELIA SHAN-TA HILL, A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH HER NATURAL MOTHER AND NEXT FRIEND, MELODY HILL PETITIONER

VS.

CAUSE NO: 2019-30-2

JIMMY JOHNSON AND ALL UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHERS DEFENDANTS

S U M M O N S

(By Publication)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ALL UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHERS

Whose last known street and mailing addresses are not known

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

THE PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said Petition to Terminate Parental Rights at 9 o’clock A.M. on the 29th day of January, 2020, in the Chancery courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

If you desire to file an answer, you must mail or hand deliver a written response to the PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS filed against you in this action to Nick Crawford, Crawford Law Firm, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Box 1335, Greenville, Mississippi 38702-1335.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty (30) days after the 19th day of December 2019, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not mailed or delivered, a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the Petition.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 22nd day of November 2019.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD,CHANCERY CLERK

BY: G. Standridge, D.C.

Ms. Anita M. Greenwood

Chancery Court Clerk

P. O. Box 180

Sumner, MS 38957

REQUESTED BY:

NICK CRAWFORD

P. O. Box 1335

Greenville, MS 38702-1335

T: 662-335-7547

F: 662-335-7639

E: nick@nickcrawfordlaw.com

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

HALEY FURR, PLAINTIFF

VS. DAVID RAYORD ROACH , DEFENDANT

CAUSE NO. 2019-19

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: DAVID RAYORD ROACH

994 Beatty Road

Enid, MS 38927

RULE 81 SUMMONS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by HALEY FURR seeking TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. There are no other defendant’s in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you at 9:30 a.m. on the 29th day of January, 2020 in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defendant a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an Answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 20th day of December, 2019.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Anita Greenwod, Deputy Clerk

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 109 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, January 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit# 06 - Lashonda Taylor

Unit# 28 - Wesley Love

Unit# B6 - Deshontia Bernard

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on January 24, 2006, Dewayne Reese a single man executed a certain deed of trust to Lem Adams III, Trustee for the benefit of H&R Block Mortgage Corporation which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi in Book 340 at Page 634; and

WHEREAS, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-OPT3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT3 has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Brown, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated August 2, 2019 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 2 at Page 337; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-OPT3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT3, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Brown, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on January 23, 2020 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the Front Door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County, located at Monroe Street, Sumner, MS 38957, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN CITY OF TUTWILER IN THE COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE, AND STATE OF MS AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 02/02/2005 AND RECORDED 03/01/2005 IN BOOK 331 PAGE 239 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 2 AND 8, LESS 10 FEET IN BLOCK 4, RYLEE ADDITION #1, LOCATED IN SECTION 19, T25N, R2W, OF THE TOWN OF TUTWILER, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 18th day of December, 2019.

Shapiro & Brown, LLC SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Shapiro & Brown, LLC 1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202 Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299 110 West St Tutwiler, MS 38963 19-024382

