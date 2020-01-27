Public Notices for January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 55KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of a 55KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 10th day of, February 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 10th day of February 2020 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A. M. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF A 55 KW Generator

OPENING DATE/TIME: FEBRUARY 10th, 2020 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 6th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

(1-16, 23)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 80KW TRAILERABLE GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of an 80KW Trailerable Generator.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 200KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of a 200KW Generator.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Tina Marie Morris, Plaintiff

vs.

Latricia Larrnetta Spurlock and Unknown Father of A.B.S., Defendants

Cause No. 2019-027-02

UNKNOWN FATHER OF A.B.S. SUMMONS

To: Unknown father of A.B.S., wherever located, whose name, residence, addresses, whereabouts, post office address and street address is unknown to the Plaintiff, and there solicitor, after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming to have any legal interest as the father of A.B.S.

The Plaintiff is seeking a determination of the putative father of A.B.S. whose date of birth is August 19, 2019, and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 11:00 a.m. on March 4, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse located at 401 W. Court St., in Sumner, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint. You are not required to filed an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal, on this the 7th day of January, 2020.

By: Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

G. Standridge, D.C.

(1-16, 23, 30)

PUBLIC NOTICE

All interested public and private transit and paratransit operators in Coahoma, Tunica, Quitman, and Tallahatchie Counties, are hereby advised that the Region One Mental Health is applying to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Jackson Mississippi, for a grant under Section 5310 of the Federal Public Transportation Act, as amended, for the provision of Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Services within Coahoma, Tunica, Quitman, and Tallahatchie Counties. This program consists of providing transportation to seniors and individuals with disabilities receiving services at Region One Mental Health in the defined four county areas. The purpose of this notice is to advise all interested parties, including transit and paratransit operators, of the service being planned for providing transportation services for the elderly and disabled within the area as described above, and to ensure that such a program would not represent a duplication of current or of proposed services provided by existing transit or paratransit operators in the area.

Comments either for or against this service will be received at any time within seven days from the date of this notice. All comments should be addressed to Karen Corley, Executive Director, Region One Mental Health, P.O. Box 1046, Clarksdale, MS 38614.

(1-23, 30)