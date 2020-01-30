Public Notices for January 30, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Tina Marie Morris, Plaintiff

vs.

Latricia Larrnetta Spurlock and Unknown Father of A.B.S., Defendants

Cause No. 2019-027-02

UNKNOWN FATHER OF A.B.S. SUMMONS

To: Unknown father of A.B.S., wherever located, whose name, residence, addresses, whereabouts, post office address and street address is unknown to the Plaintiff, and there solicitor, after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming to have any legal interest as the father of A.B.S.

The Plaintiff is seeking a determination of the putative father of A.B.S. whose date of birth is August 19, 2019, and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 11:00 a.m. on March 4, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse located at 401 W. Court St., in Sumner, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint. You are not required to filed an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal, on this the 7th day of January, 2020.

By: Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

G. Standridge, D.C.

(1-16, 23, 30)

PUBLIC NOTICE

All interested public and private transit and paratransit operators in Coahoma, Tunica, Quitman, and Tallahatchie Counties, are hereby advised that the Region One Mental Health is applying to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Jackson Mississippi, for a grant under Section 5310 of the Federal Public Transportation Act, as amended, for the provision of Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Services within Coahoma, Tunica, Quitman, and Tallahatchie Counties. This program consists of providing transportation to seniors and individuals with disabilities receiving services at Region One Mental Health in the defined four county areas. The purpose of this notice is to advise all interested parties, including transit and paratransit operators, of the service being planned for providing transportation services for the elderly and disabled within the area as described above, and to ensure that such a program would not represent a duplication of current or of proposed services provided by existing transit or paratransit operators in the area.

Comments either for or against this service will be received at any time within seven days from the date of this notice. All comments should be addressed to Karen Corley, Executive Director, Region One Mental Health, P.O. Box 1046, Clarksdale, MS 38614.

(1-23, 30)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF RODERICK THOMAS, A MINOR CAUSE NO.:2020-2-2

REGINALD THOMAS, AS NEXT FRIEND AND NATURAL GUARDIAN OF RODERICK THOMAS, A MINOR PETITIONER

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Jackie Scott, the natural mother of Roderick Thomas, a minor

You have been made a Respondent in the Petitions filed in this Court by Reginald Thomas, Petitioner, seeking a determination and adjudication of a minor settlement and for other relief in a Petition for Authority to Settle Minors Claim, filed in the Court.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petitions filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 3rd day of March, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of Tallahatchie County, located at 100 N Court St, Sumner, Mississippi, 38957, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment may be entered against you for the things demanded in the Minor Settlement Petition.

You are not required to file answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 21st day of January, 2020.

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ Y. Hudson , D.C.

(1-30, 2-6, 13)

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 109 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit # 12 - Shirley Wilson

Unit # 45 - Marquita Hayes

Unit # B15 - Michael Bernard

(1-30, 2-6, 13)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Judith Ann Cook, Deceased

Cause No.: 2019-53

Patricia Harrington, Petitioner

RULE 81 SUMMONS

The State of Mississippi

To: Any and all unknown heirs at law of Judith Ann Cook whose names, addresses and/or post office boxes remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Patricia Harrington, Petitioner, seeking to administer the estate of Judith Ann Cook.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed agains tyou in this action at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the 4th day of March 2020, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 23 day of January, 2020.

Anita M. Greenwood, Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

By: G. Standridge, D.C.

(1-30, 2-6, 13)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th of January 2020, Tansil Porter of 647 Forty Mile Bend Road, Philipp, MS 38950 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51065; Acres, 75; Location: SE 1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec. 02, T21N, R01W

Application No. GW-51-73; Acres, 60; Location: SE1/4, of the NW1/4, of Sec. 02, T21N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said applicaiton(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 10th day of March, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

(1-30)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 60KW TOWABLE GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of a 60KW Towable Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 2nd day of March, 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 2nd day of March 2020 after the hour of 10:00 o’clock A. M. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF A 60KW Towable Generator

OPENING DATE/TIME: March 2nd, 2020 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 14th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

(1-30, 2-6)