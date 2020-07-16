Public Notices for July 16, 2020

WEST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE OF BID

The West Tallahatchie School District will receive bids through the use of a reverse auction for the purchase of the following:

Technology Purchases

Bids will be received by an Electronic Sealed Bidding Process administered by Southern Procurement Services at https://southernprocurement.procureport.com at which time bidding will begin and run until Suppliers have completed entering all bids.

A complete bid package which contains bid instructions and specification response sheets may be obtained by registering as a supplier at www.southernprocurement.com. Choose the Registration link, and then email vaugh@southernprocurement.com to be invited to the bid event. All bid documents are located on the bid portal and cannot be emailed separately. Please use the term WTSD Tech in the subject line. Vendors must include full contact information, including company name, email address, telephone numbers and contact person in your email request. Email requests will be filled within 24 hours of submission or registration.

Registration with Southern Procurement Services and acceptance of the Southern Procurement Services Platform Agreement is not optional and is required in order to participate in this bidding event. No exceptions will be made.

Specification responses must be submitted for this bid event in order to be considered for this bidding opportunity. Specification Response Forms shall not contain pricing. Pricing shall only be taken online through the Southern Procurement Portal.

Specification Response Forms should be delivered either by email to:

Vaughn Blaylock

Southern Procurement

vaughn@southernprocurement.com

No bid shall be accepted or considered after such scheduled time. All bids are binding. The Purchasing Entity reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any/or all bids as might be in the best interest of the purchasing entity.

Performance Dates:

Advertise 09July 2020

Advertise 16 July 2020

Specification Response Forms Due 27 July 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Bid Date 28 July 2020 10:00 a.m.

(7-9, 16)

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, West Tallahatchie School District, at the Central Office in Sumner, Mississippi, will receive sealed proposals until 4:00 p.m. (CDST) on July 27, 2020. All proposals will be opened and publicly read on July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

The proposals will include the furnishing of dairy products, gasoline, diesel fuel, graduation pictures and school pictures for the 2020-21 school year (effective July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021).

Specifications and descriptions of the items needed are opened to public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools at the West Tallahatchie School District Office in Sumner, Mississippi. Interested firms or individuals may obtain copies.

No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for the period of thirty (30) days. All quotations must be on a delivered price basis. The West Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to cancel bids if services are not satisfactory (based upon availability, delivery, customer service, etc.) at any given time without notice.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and or all bids. Contracts will be awarded to the lowest bidders. Delivery date or performance times must be indicated. Further, the responsibility of loading and unloading merchandise will be that of the supplier.

West Tallahatchie School District

Board of Trustees

Dr. Sherry Ellington, Superintendent

(7-9, 16)

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

2004 Lincoln Towncar

White in color

VIN: 1lNHM81W34Y659640

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for this vehicle will be July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. (662) 647-3601

(7-9, 16, 23)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on July 21, 2006, Mary Powell FKA Mary Logan executed a certain deed of trust to Lem Adams III, Trustee for the use and benefit of H&R Block Mortgage Corporation, a Massachusetts Corporation, which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie, County, state of Mississippi, in Book 342, Page 217; and said deed of trust being re-recorded at Book 2020, Page 682; and

WHEREAS, HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for SG Mortgage Securities Trust 2006-OPT2, Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2, the current holder and/or assignee, substituted Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC as Trustee by instrument recorded in the Chancery Clerk’s Office on November 19, 2018 in Book 2, Page 330; and

WHEREAS, Default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for SG Mortgage Securities Trust 2006-OPT2, Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee in said deed of trust, will on July 31, 2020 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the main front door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County in Charleston, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

Lots Three and Four in Block "G" of the Thayer Survey of the Fontaine Addition to the said Town of Webb, as is shown by a map or plat of said addition on file in the Book of Municipal Maps or Plats in the Office of the Clerk of the Chancery Court at Sumner, Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

I will convey only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

Substituted Trustee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

(205) 970-2233

(7-9, 16, 23, 30)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Ouida Faye Porter, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-37

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 5th day of June, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Ouida Faye Porter, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 5 day of June, 2020.

James Porter Hilmus, Executor of the Estate of Ouida Faye Porter

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB #307

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

(7-9, 16, 23)

AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE USE OF ALL TERRAIN VEHICLES (ATV’S AND UTV’S) WITHIN THE TOWN OF WEBB

WHEREAS, the Town of Webb desires to regulate the use of ATV’s within the Town, now

THEREFORE, the Town of Webb ordains as follows:

Section 1. Definition of all-terrain and utility terrain vehicle.

1. As used in this ordinance, All-terrain vehicle or ATV means any motor vehicles designed for off-highway use and designed to travel on not less than three low-pressure tires, having a seat or saddle designed to be straddled by the operator and handlebars for steering control and intended by the manufacturer to be used by a single operator or by an operator and no more than one passenger.

2. Utility-terrain vehicle means any motor vehicle with four or more low-pressure tires designed for off-highway use having bench or bucket seating for each occupant and a steering wheel for control.

Section 2: Regulation

1. No All-terrain or Utility terrain vehicle may be operated in the Town of Webb:

(a) Unless, notwithstanding any provision of this ordinance to the contratry, the Town may authorize the operation of ATV’s or UTV’s on specified roads or streets to allow participation in parades, exhibitions, and other special events, in emergencies, or for specified purposes.

(b) Unless the ATV or UTV is operated exclusively on lands owned or leased by the vehicle owner or on private lands of others with the owner’s permission.

(c) Nothing in this ordinance may be contrued to preclude or limit the use or operation of ATV or UTV for lawful, nonrecreational commercial purposes, including, but not limited to farm use, timbering, surveying and public utilities access.

(d) Nothing in this ordinance may be construed to supersed or contravene the provisions of any agreement between the State of Mississippi and any private or governmental agency, or any lawfully promulgated legislative rule, including any emergency rule regulating the operation of ATV’s and UTV’s.

Section 3: Penalities

1. Any person who violates the provisions of this ordinance or who owns or has control over an ATV or UTV and knowingly permits it to be used in violation of the provisions of this article, is guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof, shall be find not more than $250,00 for the first offense, $500.00 for the second offense and impoundment by the Town of Webb of the ATV or UTV upon the third offense and a fine of notmore than $750.00 which must be paid prior to the release of the impounded ATV or UTV.

THEREFORE, the Town of Webb hereby adopts this ordinance regulating the use of all terrain vehicles (ATV’s and UTV’s) within the Town limits of Webb, Mississippi.

Tracey Mims, Mayor

Quartesha Kimble, Town Clerk

(7-16)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JERRY GREGORY ORMAN, DECEASED

DIANE ORMAN SMITH, PAMELA JOY ORMAN SOSSAMAN, AND SAMUEL BRUISTER ORMAN, JR., PETITIONERS NO. 2020-22-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 6th day of July, 2020, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2020-22-2, to the undersigned Executors upon the Estate of JERRY GREGORY ORMAN, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 7th day of July, 2020.

/s/ DIANE ORMAN SMITH

/s/ PAMELA JOY ORMAN SOSSAMAN

/s/ SAMUEL BRUISTER ORMAN, JR.

Executors of the Estate of JERRY GREGORY ORMAN

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor

(7-16, 23, 30)

PUBLIC NOTICE

To the Public and to the Taxpayers of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi:

You are hereby notified that the real and personal property assessment rolls of the above named county, for the year 2020 have been equalized according to law, and that said rolls are ready for inspection and examination and that any objections to said rolls or any assessment therein contained, sdhall be made in writing and filed with the clerk of the Board of Supervisors of said County, on or before the 3rd of August, 2020 at his/her office in the Courthouse of said county, and that all assessments to which no objection is then and there made, will be finally approved by the said Board of Supervisors, and that all assessments to which objection is made, and which may be corrected and properly determined by this Board, will be made final by this Board of Supervisors, and that said rolls and the assessments contained therein will be approved by this Board of Supervisors; and that,

1. This Board will be in session, for the purpose of hearing objections to the said assessments which may be filed, at the Courthouse in the Town of Sumner, said County and State on the 3rd day of August, 2020; and the City of Charleston, MS on August 10th, 2020.

2. This Board of Supervisors will remain in session from day to day until all objections, lawfully filed, shall have been disposed of and all proper corrections made in the said rolls.

Witness the signature and seal of the said Board of Supervisors the 6th day of July, 2020, and The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County.

(7-16)

PUBLIC NOTICE

2010 MISSISSIPPI CODE

TITLE 21 - MUNICIPALIES

CHAPTER 19 - HEALTH, SAFETY, AND WELFARE

21-19-11 - Cleaning private property; notice; lien; acknowledgement of notice of hearing

Section 21-19-11 Cleaning private property; notice; lien; acknowledgement of notice of hearing

(1) The governing authority of any municipality is authorized, on its own motion, or upon the receipt of a petition requesting the municipal authority to so act signed by a majority of the residents residing within four hundred (400) feet of any property or parcel ofland alleged to be in need of cleaning, to give notice to the property owner by United States mail, as provided in this section, two (2) weeks before the date of a hearing, or by service of notice as provided in this section by a police officer at least two (2) weeks before the date of a hearing, or if the property owner or his address is unknown, then by two (20 weeks’ notice in a newspaper having a general circulation in the municipality, of a hearing to determine whether the property or land is in such a state of uncleanliness as to be a menace to the public health, safety and welfare of the community. If, at such hearing, the governing authority shall adjudicate the property or land in its then condition to be a menace to the public health, safety and welfare of the community, the governing authority, if the owner does not do so himself, shall proceed to clean the land, by the use of muncipal employees or by contract, by cutting grass and weeds, filling cisterns; removing rubbish, diliapidated fences, outside toilets, dilapidated buildings, personal property, which removal of personal property shall not be subject to the provisions of Section 21-39-21, and other debris; and draining cesspools and standing water therefrom. The governing authority may by resolution adjudicate the actual cost of cleaning the property and may also impose a penalty of One Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($1,500.00) or fifty percent (50%) of the actual cost, whichever is more. The cost and any penalty may become a civil debt against the property owner, or, at the option of the governing authority, an assessment against the property. The "cost assessed against the property" means either the cost to the municipality of using its own employees to do the work or the cost to the municipality of any contract executed by the municipality to have the work done, and administrative costs and legal costs of the municipality. The action authorized in this subsection (1) shall not be undertaken against any one (1) parcel of land more than six (6) times in any twelve-month period with respect to removing dilapidated buildings, dilapidated fences and outside toilets and no more than twelve (12) times in any twenty-four-month period with respect to cutting grass and weeds and removing rubbish, personal property and other debris on the land, and the expense of cleaning of said property shall not exceed an aggregate amount of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00) per year, or the fair market value of the property subsequent to cleaning, whichever is less. The governing authority may assess the same penalty for each time the property or land is cleaned as otherwise provided in this section. The penalty provided herein shall not be assessed against the State of Mississippi upon request for reimbursement under Section 29-1-145, nor shall a municipality clean a parcel owned by the State of Mississippi without first giving notice.

(2) In the event the governing authority declares, by resolution, that the cost and any penalty shall be collected as a civil debt, the governing authority may authorize the institution of a suit on open account against the owner of the property in a court of competent jurisdiction in the manner provided by law for the cost and any penalty, plus court costs, reasonable attorney's fees and interest from the date that the property was cleaned.

(3) In the event that the governing authority does not declare that the cost and any penalty shall be collected as a civil debt, then the assessment above provided for shall be a lien against the property and may be enrolled in the office of the circuit clerk of the county as other judgments are enrolled, and the tax collector of the municipality shall, upon order of the board of governing authorities, proceed to sell the land to satisfy the lien as now provided by law for the sale of lands for delinquent municipal taxes.

(4) All decisions rendered under the provisions of this section may be appealed in the same manner as other appeals from municipal boards or courts are taken.

City of Charleston

Sedrick Smith, Mayor

Ana Ealy, City Clerk

(7-16, 23)