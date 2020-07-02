Public Notices July 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Second Judicial District

In the Matter of the Estate of Alpha George, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-8-2

By: Marvin F. George

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

To: All Known and Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Alpha George, Deceased

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Determination and Recognition of Heirs at Law and Next of Kin of Alpha George, Deceased at 10:00 a.m. on the 17th day of July, 2020, before the Honorable W.M. Sanders, Chancellor for the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County via Zoom (Meeting ID: 870 4826 2564) (Psswd: 291514), and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court on this the 9th day of June, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

Tallahatchie County Courthouse

P.O. Box 180

Sumner, MS 38957

(6-18, 25, 7-2)

NOTICE OF ABANDONED AUTO SALE

1. 2004 Jeep Liberty

Color: Silver

VIN: 1J46L48K64W131948

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2002 Pont. Grand Prix

Color: Blue

VIN: 1G2WP52K82F217589

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2005 Nissan Frontier

Color: Silver

VIN: 1N6BD06T25C449861

Odometer reading: ?

4. 1999 Ford Mustang

Color: Black

VIN: 1FAFP45XXXF137933

Odometer reading: ?

5. 2015 Kia Soul

Color: Black

VIN: KNDJX3A54F7200777

Odometer reading: ?

6. 2009 Merc Milan

Color: Blue

VIN: 3MEHM07Z49R6257

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. (662) 647-3601

(6-25, 7-2, 9)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Josie E. Campbell, Deceased

Cause NO. 2020-39

Johnny Dorman, Sr., Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having being granted on the 17th day of June, A.D., 2020 by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of Josie E. Campbell Estate, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 17th day of June, A.D., 2020

Johnny Dorman Sr., Executor

Attorney for Executor

Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-8929

(6-25, 7-2, 9)

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 will receive sealed bids until 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 and be opened afterwards. Proposals will include the furnishings of dairy products.

Specifications and descriptions of items are on file at the Superintendent’s Office, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921. All quotes must be made on a delivered price basis.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

By: Dr. Darron Edwards, Superintendent, East Tallahatchie School District

(7-2, 9)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th of June 2020, C B Delta/ Clay Blalack of 9012 Sun Tree Lane, Gulfport, MS 39503 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for wildlife management subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application NO. GW-51218; Acres 41; Location: SW1/4, of the SW1/4, of Sec. 21, T23N, R02E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 11th day of August, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

(7-2)