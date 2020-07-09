Public Notices for July 9, 2020

NOTICE OF ABANDONED AUTO SALE

1. 2004 Jeep Liberty

Color: Silver

VIN: 1J46L48K64W131948

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2002 Pont. Grand Prix

Color: Blue

VIN: 1G2WP52K82F217589

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2005 Nissan Frontier

Color: Silver

VIN: 1N6BD06T25C449861

Odometer reading: ?

4. 1999 Ford Mustang

Color: Black

VIN: 1FAFP45XXXF137933

Odometer reading: ?

5. 2015 Kia Soul

Color: Black

VIN: KNDJX3A54F7200777

Odometer reading: ?

6. 2009 Merc Milan

Color: Blue

VIN: 3MEHM07Z49R6257

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. (662) 647-3601

(6-25, 7-2, 9)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Josie E. Campbell, Deceased

Cause NO. 2020-39

Johnny Dorman, Sr., Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having being granted on the 17th day of June, A.D., 2020 by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of Josie E. Campbell Estate, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 17th day of June, A.D., 2020

Johnny Dorman Sr., Executor

Attorney for Executor

Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-8929

(6-25, 7-2, 9)

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 will receive sealed bids until 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 and be opened afterwards. Proposals will include the furnishings of dairy products.

Specifications and descriptions of items are on file at the Superintendent’s Office, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921. All quotes must be made on a delivered price basis.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

By: Dr. Darron Edwards, Superintendent, East Tallahatchie School District

(7-2, 9)

WEST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE OF BID

The West Tallahatchie School District will receive bids through the use of a reverse auction for the purchase of the following:

Technology Purchases

Bids will be received by an Electronic Sealed Bidding Process administered by Southern Procurement Services at https://southernprocurement.procureport.com at which time bidding will begin and run until Suppliers have completed entering all bids.

A complete bid package which contains bid instructions and specification response sheets may be obtained by registering as a supplier at www.southernprocurement.com. Choose the Registration link, and then email vaugh@southernprocurement.com to be invited to the bid event. All bid documents are located on the bid portal and cannot be emailed separately. Please use the term WTSD Tech in the subject line. Vendors must include full contact information, including company name, email address, telephone numbers and contact person in your email request. Email requests will be filled within 24 hours of submission or registration.

Registration with Southern Procurement Services and acceptance of the Southern Procurement Services Platform Agreement is not optional and is required in order to participate in this bidding event. No exceptions will be made.

Specification responses must be submitted for this bid event in order to be considered for this bidding opportunity. Specification Response Forms shall not contain pricing. Pricing shall only be taken online through the Southern Procurement Portal.

Specification Response Forms should be delivered either by email to:

Vaughn Blaylock

Southern Procurement

vaughn@southernprocurement.com

No bid shall be accepted or considered after such scheduled time. All bids are binding. The Purchasing Entity reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any/or all bids as might be in the best interest of the purchasing entity.

Performance Dates:

Advertise 09July 2020

Advertise 16 July 2020

Specification Response Forms Due 27 July 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Bid Date 28 July 2020 10:00 a.m.

(7-9, 16)

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, West Tallahatchie School District, at the Central Office in Sumner, Mississippi, will receive sealed proposals until 4:00 p.m. (CDST) on July 27, 2020. All proposals will be opened and publicly read on July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

The proposals will include the furnishing of dairy products, gasoline, diesel fuel, graduation pictures and school pictures for the 2020-21 school year (effective July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021).

Specifications and descriptions of the items needed are opened to public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools at the West Tallahatchie School District Office in Sumner, Mississippi. Interested firms or individuals may obtain copies.

No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for the period of thirty (30) days. All quotations must be on a delivered price basis. The West Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to cancel bids if services are not satisfactory (based upon availability, delivery, customer service, etc.) at any given time without notice.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and or all bids. Contracts will be awarded to the lowest bidders. Delivery date or performance times must be indicated. Further, the responsibility of loading and unloading merchandise will be that of the supplier.

West Tallahatchie School District

Board of Trustees

Dr. Sherry Ellington, Superintendent

(7-9, 16)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATER OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th of June 2020, Mallard Lake LLC/ Mike Castle of 12340 Quitman Hwy, Meridian, MS 39301 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for wildlife management purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51219; Acres 33; Location: NW1/4, of the NE 1/4, of Sec. 29, T25N, R01W

Application No. GW-51220; Acres 26; Location: NE1/4, of the SW1/4, of Sec. 21, T25N, R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 11th day of August, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

(7-9)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATER OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th of May 2020, SPP, LLC of PO Box 675, Webb, MS 38966 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51141; Acres 35; Location: NW1/4, of the SW1/4, of Sec. 10, T22N, R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 11th day of August, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

(7-9)

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

2004 Lincoln Towncar

White in color

VIN: 1lnhm81w34y659640

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for this vehicle will be July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. (662) 647-3601

(7-9, 16, 23)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on July 21, 2006, Mary Powell FKA Mary Logan executed a certain deed of trust to Lem Adams III, Trustee for the use and benefit of H&R Block Mortgage Corporation, a Massachusetts Corporation, which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie, County, state of Mississippi, in Book 342, Page 217; and said deed of trust being re-recorded at Book 2020, Page 682; and

WHEREAS, HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for SG Mortgage Securities Trust 2006-OPT2, Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2, the current holder and/or assignee, substituted Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC as Trustee by instrument recorded in the Chancery Clerk’s Office on November 19, 2018 in Book 2, Page 330; and

WHEREAS, Default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for SG Mortgage Securities Trust 2006-OPT2, Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee in said deed of trust, will on July 31, 2020 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the main front door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County in Charleston, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

Lots Three and Four in Block "G" of the Thayer Survey of the Fontaine Addition to the said Town of Webb, as is shown by a map or plat of said addition on file in the Book of Municipal Maps or Plats in the Office of the Clerk of the Chancery Court at Sumner, Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

I will convey only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

Substituted Trustee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

(205) 970-2233

(7-9, 16, 23, 30)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Ouida Faye Porter, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-37

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 5th day of June, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Ouida Faye Porter, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 5 day of June, 2020.

James Porter Hilmus, Executor of the Estate of Ouida Faye Porter

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB #307

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

(7-9, 16, 23)