Public Notices June 11, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUCILLE HOOD, Deceased

JAMES ERNEST HOOD, Petitioner CAUSE NO. 2020-20-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Heirs at Law of Fred Hood, deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by James Ernest Hood, Petitioner, seeking to determine Heirs at Law of Fred Hood.

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’Clock A.M. on the 8th day of July, 2020, in courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 19th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Anita M. Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie, Mississippi

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE CHARLES RAY WEST, DECEASED

CAUSE NUMBER: 2019-71

A.J. WEST ADMINISTRATOR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District in Cause Number 2019-71 on the 24th day of January 2020, and issued to the undersigned by the Clerk of said Court on the 3rd day of February 2020; you are hereby given notice that you must present your claim, or claims, against said Estate to the Clerk of said Court, Tallahatchie County Courthouse, in Charleston, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, which is May 28, 2020; and you are further given notice that if your claim, or claims, is not registered and probated within said time, it will be forever barred.

This the 13th day of May 2020.

A.J. West

Administrator of the Estate of Charles Ray West

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-32

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 18 day of May, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 18 day of May, 2020.

Gregory Carr, Joint Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, Deceased

Raymond Carr, Joint Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds, MSB# 5307

Attorney for Joint Executors

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Vivian Foster, Deceased

Cause nO. 2020-6-2

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Judy Nail and Albert Brower, Petitioners

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

TO: All unknown persons or heirs-at-law of Vivian Foster, wherever located, whose names, residence addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners and their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Vivian Foster, deceased.

The Petitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Vivian Foster, deceased, who departed this life on April 5, 2018 and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are Summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 6th day of July, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this, the 26th day of May, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Clerk

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Rhianna Nichole Billings, Deceased

Cause nO. 2020-5-2

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Petitioner

vs.

Jason Allen Billings

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

TO: All unknown persons or heirs-at-law of Rhianna Nichole Billings, wherever located, whose names, residence addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners and their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Rhianna Nichole Billings, deceased.

The Petitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Rhianna Nichole Billings, deceased, who departed this life on November 14, 209 and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are Summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 6th day of July, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this, the 26 day of May, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Clerk

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Cascilla Road (King Site), DSR#5281-402

Separate sealed bids will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors up to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, and will be opened and read aloud at that time. Bids will be received at the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk’s Office in the Tallahatchie County (Charleston) Courthouse located at One Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Principal Item of Work includes:

Summary of Quantities

Pay Item No.; Pay Item Description; Unit; Quantity

Roadway Items

S-200-A; Mobilization; L.S.; 1

S-201-A; Clearing & Grubbing; L.S.; 1

S-203-A; Unclassified Excavation (PM); C.Y.; 1,550

S-203-E1; Borrow Excavation (PM), Contractor Furnished (Class 9); C.Y.; 4,152

Erosion Control Items

S-233-A; Temporary Silt Fence; L.F.; 300

S-815-A; Loose Riprap (300 LB); Tons; 2,850

S-815-E; Geotextile Under Riprap, Type V; S.Y., 3,333

Proposals must be submitted on the form included in the Project Manual. Provide General Contractor’s Certificate of Responsibility Number on the outside of the bid envelope. No proposals may be withdraw after the scheduled closing time.

Plans and Specifications are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921, and the County Engineer’s Office, 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

Plans and proposals may be secured from Greenwood Engineering’s online plan room at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com. The non-refundable cost is $100.00 for paper copies or $50.00 for electronic download.

Registering for a free account at www.greenwoodgrplanroom.com will enable bidders to view and/or order Contract Documents online. The only requirement for account registration is a valid email address. Questions regarding website registration and online orders shall be directed to Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Bids can be submitted electronically online at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com or in paper form at the Tallahatchie County Court House, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or certified check of a sum no less than five percent (5%) of the bid amount. Your offer will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of sixty (60) days after submission.

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities whenever rejection is in the best interest of the owner.

Contract Time is 60 Consecutive Calendar Days with $500 per day liquidated damages.

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The attention of the BIDDER is directed to the State and Federal laws governing selection of and employment of labor.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprise will be afforded in full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

By: Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

(6-4, 11)

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Bloodworth Road, DSR #5284-415

Separate sealed bids will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors up to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, and will be opened and read aloud at that time. Bids will be received at the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk’s office in the Tallahatchie County (Charleston) Courthouse located at One Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. Mailing address: P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Principal Item of Work includes:

Summary of Quantities

Pay Item No.; Pay Item Description; Unit; Quantity

Roadway Items

S-200-A; Mobilization; L.S.; 1

S-201-A; Clearing and Grubbing; L.S.; 1

S-203-A; Unclassified Excavation (PM); C.Y.; 45

S-203-G; Excess Excavation (PM); C.Y.; 3,239

S-618-A; Maintenance of Traffic; L.S.; 1

S-618-B; Additional Construction Signs; S.F.; 0

Erosion Control Items

S-233-A; Temporary Silt Fence; L.F.; 2,880

S-815-A; Loose Riprap (200 LB); Tons; 2,530

S-815-E; Geotextile Under Riprap, Type V; S.Y., 5,324

Proposals must be submitted on the form included in the Project Manual. Provide General Contractor’s Certificate of Responsibility Number on the outside of the bid envelope. No proposals may be withdraw after the scheduled closing time.

Plans and Specifications are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921, and the County Engineer’s Office, 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

Plans and proposals may be secured from Greenwood Engineering’s online plan room at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com. The non-refundable cost is $100.00 for paper copies or $50.00 for electronic download.

Registering for a free account at www.greenwoodgrplanroom.com will enable bidders to view and/or order Contract Documents online. The only requirement for account registration is a valid email address. Questions regarding website registration and online orders shall be directed to Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Bids can be submitted electronically online at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com or in paper form at the Tallahatchie County Court House, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or certified check of a sum no less than five percent (5%) of the bid amount. Your offer will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of sixty (60) days after submission.

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities whenever rejection is in the best interest of the owner.

Contract Time is 180 Working Days with $500 per day liquidated damages.

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The attention of the BIDDER is directed to the State and Federal laws governing selection of and employment of labor.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprise will be afforded in full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

By: Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

(6-4, 11)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER JAMES GUYTON, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2019-33-2

EZELLA GUYTON-CAUSEY, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 16th day of March, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Walter James Guyton, Deceased, in Cause No. 2019-33-2, Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within 90 days from first date of publication, or they will be forever barred.

This, the 28th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Ezella Guyton-Causey

EZELLA GUYTON-CAUSEY, ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER JAMES GUYTON, DECEASED

(6-11,18, 25)

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 5/31/2020

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 37587.12

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 4754.58

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 17088.34

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 25313.35

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 3576.94

001-121 COMPTROLLER 5443.40

001-122 PURCHASING 5187.24

001-123 INVENTORY 712.14

001-124 RECEIVING 1693.40

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5729.82

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 9453.43

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 6797.38

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 11403.70

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1313.70

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 382.76

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 9179.66

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 8716.90

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 7369.88

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 4693.47

001-165 LUNACY COURT 475.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 7055.53

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 4406.08

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5735.27

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 7840.62

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 131200.22

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 74736.84

001-201 WORK CENTER 41971.70

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 4301.77

001-220 CCA-PRISON 12222.00

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 3600.64

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4744.58

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 3912.45

001-500 LIBRARY 8214.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2204.60

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2498.15

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 5900.06

001-800 DEBT SERVICE 1377.87

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 375.00

097-233 E911 7088.69

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 155.43

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 2382.25

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 6690.52

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 310179.23

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 18342.06

292-800 DEBT SERVICE 2523.40

400-340 SOLID WASTE 32920.02

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 6986.78

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 913641.47 ***

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING MAY 31, 2020 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

(6-11)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELMER C. NEWMAN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2020-34

ANITA TRAYWICK, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executrixship having being granted on the 3rd day of June, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Elmer C. Newman, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 8th day of June, A.D., 2020.

/s/Anita Traywick

ANITA TRAYWICK , Executrix of the Estate of ELMER C. NEWMAN, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

(6-11, 28, 25)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE AND/OR LEASE PURCHASE OF ONE OR MORE, NEW 2021 TANDEM AXLE DUMP TRUCKS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept bids for the purchase, and/or lease purchase of one (1) or more, new 2021 tandem axle dump trucks, until the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Monday, the 6th day of July, 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P.O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened thereafter, on Monday, the 6th of July 2020, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Charleston, Mississippi. The specifications will be reviewed by the County, and the 3, 4, and 5 year buy-backs must be included. All buy-backs must be guaranteed by the selling dealer, NO 3RD PARTY BUY BACKS will be accepted.

Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P.O. Drawer 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:

1. Following receipt of said proposals; and review by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: ONE (1) OR MORE, NEW 2021 TANDEM AXLE DUMP TRUCKS

OPENING DATE/TIME: MONDAY, JULY 6, 2020 AT 10:00 A.M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidders authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. All bids must include a municipal lease/purchase quote with terms of three (3), four (4) and five (5) year annual payment in arrears. Lease must not have an early payoff penalty clause.

11. All bids must offer a guaranteed buy-back provision at the end of three (3), four (4) and five (5) years. All bidders must list any conditions and/or limitations to their buy-back offer. Pricing guarantees from outside sources/Auction Companies may also be solicited and be made a part of this bid process. The buy-back offer and/or the pricing guarantee from the Auction Company(s) may be a factor in determining the lowest and best bid.

12. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

13. The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 1st day of June 2020.

Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

(6-11, 18)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Karen Tartt, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-19

Randall Tracy Tartt, Crystal Tartt and Adam Tartt, Petitioners

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: All unknown persons or heirs-at-law of Karen Tartt, wherever located, whose names, residence addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners and their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Karen Tartt, deceased.

The Petitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Karen Tartt, deceased, who departed this life on December 20, 2017 and having a fixed place of residence in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 10th day of July, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this, the 4th day of June, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Clerk

(6-11, 18, 25)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th of May, 2020, Bowen Farms, 17017 Hwy 32 Central, Charleston, MS, 38921, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. MS-GW-51191; Acres 120; Location: SE1/4-NW/14, Sec.-12, T-24N, R-01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 14th day of July, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton Jr., Permitting Director

(6-11)