Public Notices June 18, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER JAMES GUYTON, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2019-33-2

EZELLA GUYTON-CAUSEY, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 16th day of March, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Walter James Guyton, Deceased, in Cause No. 2019-33-2, Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within 90 days from first date of publication, or they will be forever barred.

This, the 28th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Ezella Guyton-Causey

EZELLA GUYTON-CAUSEY, ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER JAMES GUYTON, DECEASED

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELMER C. NEWMAN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2020-34

ANITA TRAYWICK, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executrixship having being granted on the 3rd day of June, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Elmer C. Newman, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 8th day of June, A.D., 2020.

/s/Anita Traywick

ANITA TRAYWICK , Executrix of the Estate of ELMER C. NEWMAN, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE AND/OR LEASE PURCHASE OF ONE OR MORE, NEW 2021 TANDEM AXLE DUMP TRUCKS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept bids for the purchase, and/or lease purchase of one (1) or more, new 2021 tandem axle dump trucks, until the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Monday, the 6th day of July, 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P.O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened thereafter, on Monday, the 6th of July 2020, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Charleston, Mississippi. The specifications will be reviewed by the County, and the 3, 4, and 5 year buy-backs must be included. All buy-backs must be guaranteed by the selling dealer, NO 3RD PARTY BUY BACKS will be accepted.

Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P.O. Drawer 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:

1. Following receipt of said proposals; and review by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: ONE (1) OR MORE, NEW 2021 TANDEM AXLE DUMP TRUCKS

OPENING DATE/TIME: MONDAY, JULY 6, 2020 AT 10:00 A.M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidders authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. All bids must include a municipal lease/purchase quote with terms of three (3), four (4) and five (5) year annual payment in arrears. Lease must not have an early payoff penalty clause.

11. All bids must offer a guaranteed buy-back provision at the end of three (3), four (4) and five (5) years. All bidders must list any conditions and/or limitations to their buy-back offer. Pricing guarantees from outside sources/Auction Companies may also be solicited and be made a part of this bid process. The buy-back offer and/or the pricing guarantee from the Auction Company(s) may be a factor in determining the lowest and best bid.

12. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

13. The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 1st day of June 2020.

Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Karen Tartt, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-19

Randall Tracy Tartt, Crystal Tartt and Adam Tartt, Petitioners

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: All unknown persons or heirs-at-law of Karen Tartt, wherever located, whose names, residence addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners and their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Karen Tartt, deceased.

The Petitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Karen Tartt, deceased, who departed this life on December 20, 2017 and having a fixed place of residence in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 10th day of July, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this, the 4th day of June, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Second Judicial District

In the Matter of the Estate of Alpha George, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-8-2

By: Marvin F. George

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

To: All Known and Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Alpha George, Deceased

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Determination and Recognition of Heirs at Law and Next of Kin of Alpha George, Deceased at 10:00 a.m. on the 17th day of July, 2020, before the Honorable W.M. Sanders, Chancellor for the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County via Zoom (Meeting ID: 870 4826 2564) (Psswd: 291514), and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court on this the 9th day of June, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

Tallahatchie County Courthouse

P.O. Box 180

Sumner, MS 38957

