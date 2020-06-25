Public Notices June 25, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER JAMES GUYTON, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2019-33-2

EZELLA GUYTON-CAUSEY, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 16th day of March, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Walter James Guyton, Deceased, in Cause No. 2019-33-2, Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within 90 days from first date of publication, or they will be forever barred.

This, the 28th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Ezella Guyton-Causey

EZELLA GUYTON-CAUSEY, ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER JAMES GUYTON, DECEASED

(6-11,18, 25)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELMER C. NEWMAN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2020-34

ANITA TRAYWICK, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executrixship having being granted on the 3rd day of June, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Elmer C. Newman, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 8th day of June, A.D., 2020.

/s/Anita Traywick

ANITA TRAYWICK , Executrix of the Estate of ELMER C. NEWMAN, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

(6-11, 28, 25)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Karen Tartt, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-19

Randall Tracy Tartt, Crystal Tartt and Adam Tartt, Petitioners

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: All unknown persons or heirs-at-law of Karen Tartt, wherever located, whose names, residence addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners and their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Karen Tartt, deceased.

The Petitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Karen Tartt, deceased, who departed this life on December 20, 2017 and having a fixed place of residence in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 10th day of July, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this, the 4th day of June, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Clerk

(6-11, 18, 25)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Second Judicial District

In the Matter of the Estate of Alpha George, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-8-2

By: Marvin F. George

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

To: All Known and Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Alpha George, Deceased

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Determination and Recognition of Heirs at Law and Next of Kin of Alpha George, Deceased at 10:00 a.m. on the 17th day of July, 2020, before the Honorable W.M. Sanders, Chancellor for the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County via Zoom (Meeting ID: 870 4826 2564) (Psswd: 291514), and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court on this the 9th day of June, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

Tallahatchie County Courthouse

P.O. Box 180

Sumner, MS 38957

(6-18, 25, 7-2)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th of March 2020, SPP, LLC, PO Box 675, Webb, MS 38966 filed application(s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-06508; Acres 125; Location: SE1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec. 05, T22N, R01W

Application No. GW-06509; Acres 144; Location: NE1/4, of the NW1/4, of Sec 05, T22N, R01

Application No. GW-06513; Acres 136; Location: SW 1/4, of the SW 1/4, of Sec 04, T22N, R01W

Application No. GW-06514; Acres 166; Location: SW1/4, of the NW1/4, of Sec 04, T22N, R01W

And filed application(s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application NO. GW-06510; Acres 120; Location: SW1/4 of the NE1/4, of Sec 35, T23N, R01W

Application No. GW-06511; Acres 95; Location: NW 1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec 26, T23N, R01W

Application No. GW-43493; Acres 108; Location: SW 1/4, of the SE1/4, of Sec 23, T23N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 14th day of July, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

(6-25)

NOTICE OF ABANDONED AUTO SALE

1. 2004 Jeep Liberty

Color: Silver

VIN: 1J46L48K64W131948

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2002 Pont. Grand Prix

Color: Blue

VIN: 1G2WP52K82F217589

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2005 Nissan Frontier

Color: Silver

VIN: 1N6BD06T25C449861

Odometer reading: ?

4. 1999 Ford Mustang

Color: Black

VIN: 1FAFP45XXXF137933

Odometer reading: ?

5. 2015 Kia Soul

Color: Black

VIN: KNDJX3A54F7200777

Odometer reading: ?

6. 2009 Merc Milan

Color: Blue

VIN: 3MEHM07Z49R6257

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. (662) 647-3601

(6-25, 7-2, 9)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Josie E. Campbell, Deceased

Cause NO. 2020-39

Johnny Dorman, Sr., Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having being granted on the 17th day of June, A.D., 2020 by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of Josie E. Campbell Estate, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 17th day of June, A.D., 2020

Johnny Dorman Sr., Executor

Attorney for Executor

Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-8929

(6-25, 7-2, 9)