Public Notices June 4, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

LUCILLE HOOD, Deceased

JAMES ERNEST HOOD, Petitioner CAUSE NO. 2020-20-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 13th day of May, 2020, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2020-20-2, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Lucille Hood, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 13th day of May, 2020.

/s/ James Ernest Hood, Executor of the Estate of Lucille Hood

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor

(5-21, 28, 6-4)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUMMAR WYATT, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-65

SANDER WYATT, PETITIONER

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

To: The Unknown Father of the Minor Child Named in the Petition Filed Herein

You have been made a Defendent in the suit fled in this Court by Sander Wyatt, Petitioner herein, seeking the unknown father of the minor child named in the Petition filed herein.

You are required to mail, or hand deliver a written responsde to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Helen B. Kelly, of the Kelly Law Firm, Attorney fo rthe Plaintiff, whose Post Office Address is P.O. Box 1631, Batesville, Mississippi 38606, and whose Street Address is 150 Public Square, Batesville, Mississippi 38606.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty days after the 21st of May 2020, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not so mailed or delivered, a judgement by default will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the complaint.

You must also filed the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court, this the 13th day of May 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Court Clerk

(5-21, 28, 6-4)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE CHARLES RAY WEST, DECEASED

CAUSE NUMBER: 2019-71

A.J. WEST ADMINISTRATOR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District in Cause Number 2019-71 on the 24th day of January 2020, and issued to the undersigned by the Clerk of said Court on the 3rd day of February 2020; you are hereby given notice that you must present your claim, or claims, against said Estate to the Clerk of said Court, Tallahatchie County Courthouse, in Charleston, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, which is May 28, 2020; and you are further given notice that if your claim, or claims, is not registered and probated within said time, it will be forever barred.

This the 13th day of May 2020.

A.J. West

Administrator of the Estate of Charles Ray West

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-32

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 18 day of May, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 18 day of May, 2020.

Gregory Carr, Joint Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, Deceased

Raymond Carr, Joint Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds, MSB# 5307

Attorney for Joint Executors

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Vivian Foster, Deceased

Cause nO. 2020-6-2

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Judy Nail and Albert Brower, Petitioners

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

TO: All uknown persons or heirs-at-law of Vivian Foster, wherever located, whose names, residence addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners and their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Vivian Foster, deceased.

The Peitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Vivian Foster, deceased, who departed this life on April 5, 2018 and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are Summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 6th day of July, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this, the 26th day of May, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Clerk

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Rhianna Nichole Billings, Deceased

Cause nO. 2020-5-2

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Petitioner

vs.

Jason Allen Billings

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

TO: All unknown persons or heirs-at-law of Rhianna Nichole Billings, wherever located, whose names, residence addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners and their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Rhianna Nichole Billings, deceased.

The Petitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Rhianna Nichole Billings, deceased, who departed this life on November 14, 209 and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are Summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 6th day of July, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this, the 26 day of May, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Clerk

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Cascilla Road (King Site), DSR#5281-402

Separate sealed bids will be received by th eTallahatchie County Board of Supervisors up to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, and will be opened and read aloud at that time. Bids will be received at the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk’s Office in the Tallahatchie County (Charleston) Courthouse located at One Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Principal Item of Work includes:

Summary of Quantities

Pay Item No.; Pay Item Description; Unit; Quantity

Roadway Items

S-200-A; Mobilization; L.S.; 1

S-201-A; Clearing & Grubbing; L.S.; 1

S-203-A; Unclassified Excavation (PM); C.Y.; 1,550

S-203-E1; Borrow Excavation (PM), Contractor Furnished (Class 9); C.Y.; 4,152

Erosion Control Items

S-233-A; Temporary Silt Fence; L.F.; 300

S-815-A; Loose Riprap (300 LB); Tons; 2,850

S-815-E; Geotextile Under Riprap, Type V; S.Y., 3,333

Proposals must be submitted on the form included in the Project Manual. Provide General Contractor’s Certificate of Responsibility Number on the outside of the bid envelope. No proposals may be withdraw after the scheduled closing time.

Plans and Specifications are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921, and the County Engineer’s Office, 125 Court Square, Charlesto, MS 38921. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

Plans and proposals may be secured from Greenwood Engineering’s online plan room at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com. The non-refundable cost is $100.00 for paper copies or $50.00 for electronic download.

Registering for a free account at www.greenwoodgrplanroom.com will enable bidders to view and/or order Contract Documents online. The only requirement for account registration is a valid email address. Questions regarding website registration and online orders shall be directed to Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Bids can be submitted electronically online at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com or in paper form at the Tallahatchie County Court House, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or ceritified check of a sum no less than five percent (5%) of the bid amount. Your offer will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of sixty (60) days after submission.

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities whenever rejection is in the best interest of the owner.

Contract Time is 60 Consecutive Calendar Days with $500 per day liquidated damages.

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The attention of the BIDDER is directed to the State and Federal laws governing selection of and employment of labor.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprise will be afforded in full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

By: Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

(6-4, 11)

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Bloodworth Road, DSR #5284-415

Separate sealed bids will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors up to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, and will be opened and read aloud at that time. Bids will be received at the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk’s office in the Tallahatchie County (Charleston) Courthouse located at One Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. Mailing address: P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Principal Item of Work includes:

Summary of Quantities

Pay Item No.; Pay Item Description; Unit; Quantity

Roadway Items

S-200-A; Mobilization; L.S.; 1

S-201-A; Clearing and Grubbing; L.S.; 1

S-203-A; Unclassified Excavation (PM); C.Y.; 45

S-203-G; Excess Excavation (PM); C.Y.; 3,239

S-618-A; Maintenance of Traffic; L.S.; 1

S-618-B; Additional Construction Signs; S.F.; 0

Erosion Control Items

S-233-A; Temporary Silt Fenc; L.F.; 2,880

S-815-A; Loose Riprap (200 LB); Tons; 2,530

S-815-E; Geotextile Under Riprap, Type V; S.Y., 5,324

Proposals must be submitted on the form included in the Project Manual. Provide General Contractor’s Certificate of Responsibility Number on the outside of the bid envelope. No proposals may be withdraw after the scheduled closing time.

Plans and Specifications are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921, and the County Engineer’s Office, 125 Court Square, Charlesto, MS 38921. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

Plans and proposals may be secured from Greenwood Engineering’s online plan room at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com. The non-refundable cost is $100.00 for paper copies or $50.00 for electronic download.

Registering for a free account at www.greenwoodgrplanroom.com will enable bidders to view and/or order Contract Documents online. The only requirement for account registration is a valid email address. Questions regarding website registration and online orders shall be directed to Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Bids can be submitted electronically online at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com or in paper form at the Tallahatchie County Court House, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or ceritified check of a sum no less than five percent (5%) of the bid amount. Your offer will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of sixty (60) days after submission.

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities whenever rejection is in the best interest of the owner.

Contract Time is 180 Working Days with $500 per day liquidated damages.

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The attention of the BIDDER is directed to the State and Federal laws governing selection of and employment of labor.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprise will be afforded in full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

By: Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

(6-4, 11)