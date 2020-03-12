Public Notices March 12, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

The West Tallahatchie School District is now accepting proposals for an upcoming E-Rate project for a firewall and managed services. Please contact the district at 662-375-9291 for specifications and more information.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 80KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of an 80KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 6th day of, April 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 6th day of April 2020 at the hour of 11:00 o’clock A. M. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF AN 80KW GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: April 6th, 2020 AT 11:00 A.M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 2nd day of March, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE AND/OR LEASE PURCHASE OF ONE OR MORE, USED TANDEM AXLE BOB TRUCKS IN GOOD CONDITION, LESS THAN 500,000 MILES

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase, and/or lease purchase of one (1) or more used tandem axle bob trucks in good condition, with less than 500,000 miles, until the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Monday, the 6th day of April, 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said proposals shall be opened at the hour of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, the 6th of April, 2020, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Sumner, Mississippi.

Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County,

Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid proposal not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: ONE (1) OR MORE USED TANDEM AXLE BOB TRUCKS, LESS THAN 500,000 MILES

OPENING DATE/TIME: MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2017 AT 11:00 A.M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

8. The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 14th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. on April 14, 2020 in the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, 515 Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201.

Consideration will be given to the following surface mining bond release application(s):

Eutaw Construction Company, Inc., A1934, Permit No. P16-004, Oktibbeha County, Mississippi

The applicant seeks the release of 50% of the performance bond posted to cover the reclamation of 40 acres of surface mined land located in Section 7 and 17, Township 18 N, Range 15E, Oktibbeha County, Mississippi.

Eutaw Construction Company, Inc., A1951, Permit No. P16-016, Panola County, Mississippi

The applicant seeks the release of 25% of the performance bond posted to cover the reclamation of 14.1 acres of surface mined land located in Section 28 and 29, Township 9S, Range 8W, Panola County, Mississippi.

James Construction Group, LLC, A1882, Permit No. P14-005A, Hinds County, Mississippi

The applicant seeks the release of 50% of the performance bond posted to cover the reclamation of 57.39 acres of surface mined land located in Section 35 and 2, Township 4N and 3N, Range 1W, Hinds County, Mississippi

Joe McGee Construction Co., Inc., A1960, Permit No. P16-029A, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

The applicant seeks the release of 90% of the performance bond posted to cover the reclamation of 67.5 acres of surface mined land located in Section 6 and 7, Township 24N, Range 1E, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

All comments must be received by the Office of Geology no later than March 26, 2020, in order to forward a copy of the comments to the operator and to incorporate the comments into the hearing records as required by law.

For further information, write the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Office of Geology, P.O. Box 2279, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, or call (601) 961-5527.

James Matheny, Division Director Mining and Reclamation Division.

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

SECTION 900

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, Sumner, Mississippi, until 10:00 a.m. on the 6th day of April, 2020 and shortly thereafter publicly opened for the construction of 0.650 miles of REALIGNMENT AND BRIDGE REPLACEMENT on the LEVEE ROAD being known as Project No. ERBRF-0776 (8)B in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:

Item; Quantity; Unit

Roadway Items:

Mobilization; Lump Sum; LS

Clearing and Grubbing; Lump Sum; LS

Removal of Bridge @ Sta. 24+12.27; 1.000UN

Unclassified Excavation (FM); 9,776.000; CY

Borrow Excavation (F.M.E.) (Contractor Furnished) (Class 9); 32,228.000; CY

Granular Material (LV), (Class 3, Group “B”); 8,967.000; CY

Class “B” Structural Concrete, Minor Structures; 1.160; CY

29”x18” Reinforced Concrete Arch Pipe, Class III; 224.000; LF

58”x36” Reinforced Concrete Arch Pipe, Class III; 224.000; LF

29”x18” Reinforced Concrete Arch Pipe, End Section; 4.000; EA

58”x36” Reinforced Concrete Arch Pipe, End Section; 8.000; EA

Guard Rail, W-Beam; 175.000; LF

Guard Rail, Bridge End Section, Type “I”; 4.000; EA

Guard Rail, Terminal End Section; 4.000; EA

Right-of-Way Markers (Type II); 34.000; EA

Maintenance of Traffic; Lump Sum; LS

Additional Construction Signs; 0.000; SF

Reflectorized Traffic Object Marker (Encapsulated Lens) (Type 3); 4.000; EA

Erosion Control Items:

Agricultural Limestone; 13.700; TON

Commercial Fertilizer (13:13:13); 3.430; TON

Seeding; 6.850; AC

Vegetative Materials for Mulch; 20.550; TON

Temporary Silt Fence (Type II) (AOS 0.15-0.84); 4.704.000; LF

Wattles, 20”; 840.00; LF

Bridge Items:

Test Pile; 6.000;EA

18: Prestressed Concrete Piling; 5,195.000; LF

24” Pre-formed Pile Holes; 690.000; LF

Bridge Concrete, Class “A”; 1,093.760; CY

100’ Prestressed Concrete Beam Type IV; 3.491.250; LF

110’ Prestressed Concrete Beam Type IV; 548.750; LF

40’ Prestressed Concrete Beam Type I+2; 397.500; LF

Reinforcement; 197,764.000; LB

Concrete Railing; 1,780.000; LF

Loose Riprap, 300 lb.; 315.000; TON

Geotextile Under Fabric, Type V, AOS 0.21-0.43; 490.000; SY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

Contract Time: 360 Working Days

Basis of Award

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The attention of the Bidder is directed to the State and Federal laws governing selection of and employment of labor.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprise will be afforded in full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Plans and Specifications are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921, and the County Engineer’s Office, 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

Plans and Proposals may be secured from Greenwood Engineering’s online plan at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com. The non-refundable cost is $100.00 for paper copies or $50.00 for electronic download.

Registering for a free account at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com will enable bidders to view and/or order Contract Documents online. The only requirement for account registration is a valid email address. Questions regarding website registration and online orders shall be directed to Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Bids can be submitted electronically online at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com or in paper form at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Certified check or bid bond for five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Tallahatchie County and the State of Mississippi must accompany each proposal.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Johnny Goodwin, President

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 2/29/2020

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 29982.30

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 4852.97

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 14690.00

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 24913.48

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 3469.75

001-121 COMPTROLLER 5443.40

001-122 PURCHASING 5336.10

001-123 INVENTORY 712.14

001-124 RECEIVING 3034.05

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5729.82

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 7352.58

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 5476.29

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 11445.74

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1313.70

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 382.76

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 7183.26

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 29850.45

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 8166.72

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 5614.48

001-165 LUNACY COURT 10323.33

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 7625.97

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 2450.78

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5735.27

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 7515.72

001-180 ELECTION 969.74

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 154803.47

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 71471.26

001-201 WORK CENTER 49237.08

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 5047.36

001-220 CCA-PRISON 15574.71

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 3915.64

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4000.81

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 4182.81

001-500 LIBRARY 8264.66

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2212.33

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2345.84

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 3697.71

001-800 DEBT SERVICE 1377.87

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 375.00

097-233 E911 4150.60

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 285.00

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 4105.65

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 7283.34

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 165030.47

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 18342.06

292-800 DEBT SERVICE 5046.80

400-340 SOLID WASTE 30742.57

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 6986.78

TRAVEL EXPENSE: LARRY COLE 129.71

MARCUS ECHOLS 218.70

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 815253.45 ***

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING FEBRUARY 29, 2020 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF “HATTIE” MAUDE TATE, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2020-9-2

SUMMONS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of “Hattie” Maude Tate, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Starwyn Strickland Stark seeking Determination of Heirs.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m., April 13, 2020, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, Second Judicial District, in Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or things demanded in the Petition.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT, this the 3rd day of March, 2020.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY COURT

BY: Y. Hudson, D. C.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Albert Rainey Brower, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-6-2

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Judy Nail and Albert Brower, Petitioners

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having being granted on the 12th day of February, 2020 by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Albert Rainey Brower, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 4th day of March, A.D., 2020.

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Administratrix

Attorney for Administrator

Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-8929

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Rhianna Nichole Billings, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-5-2

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Petitioner

vs. Jason Billings, Respondent

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having being granted on the 4th day of March, 2020 by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator of Rhianna Nichole Billings, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same ot the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 4th day of March, A.D., 2020.

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Administrator

Attorney for Administrator

Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-8929

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Vivian Foster, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-4-2

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Judy Nail, Albert Brower, Petitioners

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having being granted on the 4th day of March, 2020 by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator of Vivian Foster, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 4th day of March, A.D., 2020.

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Administrator

Attorney for Administrator

Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-8929

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st of January 2020, SPP LLC of PO Box 675, Webb, MS 38966 filed application(s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-10605; Acres 120; Location: SE 1/4, of the NW 1/4, of Sec. 15, T23N, R02W

Application NO. GW-43025; Acres 82; Location: SW1/4, of the NW1/4, of Sec. 13, T23N, R02W

Application No. GW-43324; Acres 64; Location: NE1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec. 12,T22N,R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 14th day of April, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

(3-12)