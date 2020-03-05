Public Notices March 5, 2020

NOTICE OF ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 1995 Nissan Altima

Maroon in color

VIN: 1N4BU31D5SC239953

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2007 Ford Fusion

White in color

VIN: 3FAHP06ZR104385

Odometer reading: ?

3. 1999 Lincoln Town Car

Beige in color

VIN: 1LNHM82W9XY616438

4. 2011 Chev. HLS

Tan in color

VIN: 3GNBAAFW7BS573956

Odometer reading: ?

5. 2016 HD Motor Cycle

Black in color

VIN: 1HD1KBM13GB636728

Odometer reading?

6. 2012 Chrysler 200

White in color

VIN: 1C3CCBBG9CN289241

Odometer reading: ?

7. 2006 Chev. Trailblazer

Red in color

VIN: 1GNDS13S162149262

Odometer reading: ?

The auction for these vehicles will be held at Mitchell’s Auto Repair, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. 662-647-3601.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The East Tallahatchie School District will be destroying Special Education records up to year 2009 (10 years after graduation) on March 31, 2020. These records will consist of all students born prior to the year 1990. These records include IEPs, assessment team reports, and other related special education documents. If any person having Special Education records during the dates provided would like to pick-up their record prior to being destroyed, they must notify the District Office by Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Please contact

Lori Criswell, Interim Special Education Director, at 662-647-3195 or lcriswell@etsdk12.org.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The West Tallahatchie School District is now accepting proposals for an upcoming E-Rate project for a firewall and managed services. Please contact the district at 662-375-9291 for specifications and more information.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 80KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of an 80KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 6th day of, April 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 6th day of April 2020 at the hour of 11:00 o’clock A. M. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF AN 80KW GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: April 6th, 2020 AT 11:00 A.M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 2nd day of March, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE AND/OR LEASE PURCHASE OF ONE OR MORE, USED TANDEM AXLE BOB TRUCKS IN GOOD CONDITION, LESS THAN 500,000 MILES

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase, and/or lease purchase of one (1) or more used tandem axle bob trucks in good condition, with less than 500,000 miles, until the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Monday, the 6th day of April, 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said proposals shall be opened at the hour of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, the 6th of April, 2020, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Sumner, Mississippi.

Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County,

Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid proposal not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: ONE (1) OR MORE USED TANDEM AXLE BOB TRUCKS, LESS THAN 500,000 MILES

OPENING DATE/TIME: MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2017 AT 11:00 A.M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

8. The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 14th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD, CHANCERY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. on April 14, 2020 in the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, 515 Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201.

Consideration will be given to the following surface mining bond release application(s):

Eutaw Construction Company, Inc., A1934, Permit No. P16-004, Oktibbeha County, Mississippi

The applicant seeks the release of 50% of the perfomrance bond posted to cover the reclamation of 40 acres of surface mined land located in Section 7 and 17, Township 18 N, Range 15E, Oktibbeha County, Mississipp.

Eutaw Construction Company, Inc., A1951, Permit No. P16-016, Panola County, Mississippi

The applicant seeks the release of 25% of the permformance bond posted to cover the reclamation of 14.1 acres of surface mined land located in Section 28 and 29, Township 9S, Range 8W, Panola County, Mississippi.

James Construction Group, LLC, A1882, Permit No. P14-005A, Hinds County, Mississippi

The applicant seeks the release of 50% of the performance bond posted to cover the reclamation of 57.39 acres of surface mined land located in Section 35 and 2, Township 4N and 3N, Range 1W, Hinds County, Mississppi

Joe McGee Construction Co., Inc., A1960, Permit No. P16-029A, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

The applicant seeks the release of 90% of the performance bond posted to cover the reclamation of 67.5 acres of surface mined land locatd in Section 6 and 7, Township 24N, Range 1E, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

All comments must be received by the Office of Geology no later than March 26, 2020, in order to forward a copy of the comments to the operator and to incorporate the comments into the hearing records as required by law.

For further information, write the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Office of Geology, P.O. Box 2279, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, or call (601) 961-5527.

James Matheny, Division Director Mining and Reclamation Division.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board

P. O. Box 2261

Jackson, MS 39225

Telephone No. (601) 961-5171

Public Notice Start Date: March 5, 2020 MDEQ Contact: Fisher Floyd

Charleston Manufacturing LLC, located at 122 Albert Buckley Drive in Charleston, MS, (662) 647-5525, has applied to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for the following permitting action(s): renewal of the synthetic minor operating permit (SMOP), Air Ref. No. 2580-00005. A Statement of Basis has been prepared that contains a discussion of the decision-making that went into the development of the permit and provides the permitting authority, the public, and other government bodies a record of the technical issues surrounding issuance of the permit. The Statement of Basis also addresses any changes to emissions and/or discharges resulting from any modification of the facility.

Charleston Manufacturing LLC is an existing facility that designs and manufacturers architectural signage systems. The applicant's operations fall within SIC Code 3993. The manufacturing processes at the facility include cutting, welding, and surface coating of aluminum and some steel. There are no new regulations or requirements that apply to the facility. The facility has chosen to maintain limits on volatile organic compounds (VOC) and individual and total hazardous air pollutants (HAP) to remain a synthetic minor source and avoid Title V status.

The staff of the Permit Board has developed this draft permit based on information submitted to the Permit Board by the applicant, appropriate State and Federal agencies and other interested parties. The staff of the Permit Board is soliciting all relative information pertaining to the proposed activity, including public comment, to ensure that the final staff recommendation on the draft permit complies with all State and Federal regulations. Public review and comment on the draft permit and supporting documentation is an important element in the staff evaluation and resulting recommendation to the Permit Board. The draft permit conditions have been developed to ensure compliance with all State and Federal regulations but are subject to change based on information received as a result of public participation.

Persons wishing to comment upon or object to the proposed determinations are invited to submit comments in writing to Fisher Floyd at the Permit Board's address shown above, no later than the end of the thirty (30) day public notice. All comments received by this date will be considered in the formulation of final determinations regarding the application(s). A public hearing will be held if the Permit Board finds a significant degree of public interest in the proposed permit(s). Persons wishing to request a public hearing may do so by submitting that request in writing to Fisher Floyd or the Chief of the Environmental Permits Division at the address shown above. The Permit Board is limited in the scope of its analysis to environmental impact. Any comments relative to zoning or economic and social impacts are within the jurisdiction of local zoning and planning authorities and should be addressed to them.

Additional details about the application(s), including a copy of the draft permit(s), are available by writing or calling the Public Records Request Officer at the above Permit Board address and telephone number. Additionally, as a courtesy, for those with Internet access, a copy of the draft permit(s) may be found on the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s website at: http://opc.deq.state.ms.us/publicnotice.aspx. This information is also available for review at the following location(s) during normal business hours:

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality

Office of Pollution Control

515 E. Amite St

Jackson, MS 39201

Tallahatchie County Library

PO Box 219

Charleston, MS 38921

Please bring the foregoing to the attention of persons whom you know will be interested.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice if hereby given that on the 13th of February 2020, York Woods LLC of 263 Barefoot Road, Charleston, MS 38921 field application(s) for a permit to diver tor withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation and wildlife management subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51096; Acres 480; Location: NE1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec. 13, T25N, R01E

And field application(s) for a permit to continue to diver or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from Black Bayou in the county of Tallahatchie for wildlife management subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. SW-00650; Acres 30; Location: NE1/4, of the SW1/4, of Sec. 23, T25N, R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 14th day of April 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Town of Webb, Mississippi will receive sealed proposals from qualified firms for professional services required in the application preparation and general administration of a 2020 CDBG Public Facility project to possibly be funded by the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA). These services are as follows:

APPLICATION PREPARATION AND GENERAL ADMINISTRATION: Prepare the 2020 CDBG Public Facility application to include all necessary forms, exhibits, reports and attachments as required by MDA, submit the application to MDA and if funded, assist the Town during Grant Agreement execution, environmental review and approval, assist the Town Clerk on financial management including bookkeeping, general program management including required reports, implementation of State and Federal guidelines, establish and maintain the filing system, assistance in implementation of the project work activities, liaison between the Town and State and project closeout.

ENGINEERING/INSPECTIONS: Undertake all engineering, plans, specs, contract documents, surveying, testing and inspection services required for total project implementation. Also, verification of payroll forms, pay requests and representation of the Town from start of construction until closeout will be required.

Proposals will be rated according to the following criteria: scope of services (15 points), qualifications and experience (40 points), performance capacity (20 points) and past CDBG work (25 points).

Proposals are requested in accordance with 24 CFR Part 85 “Common Rule” and all other applicable state and federal rules and regulations. The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to waive any irregularities in the proposal process. Contracts will be awarded to the qualified proposer whose proposal is determined to be the most advantageous to the Town. Proposers must comply with Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Act of 1968 which requires that recipients of certain HUD financial assistance, to the greatest extent feasible, provide job training, employment, and contracting opportunities for low- or very-low income residents in connection with projects and activities in their neighborhoods. The Town supports the guidelines set out by the federal Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Proposals must be sealed and labeled and must be delivered to the Town of Webb, Attn: Mayor and Board of Aldermen, Town Hall, 159 South Laura St., P.O. Box 677, Webb, MS 38966, on or before 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. At this time the proposals will be opened and taken under advisement for grading by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

SECTION 900

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, Sumner, Mississippi, until 10:00 a.m. on the 6th day of April, 2020 and shortly thereafter publicly opened for the construction of 0.650 miles of REALIGNMENT AND BRIDGE REPLACEMENT on the LEVEE ROAD being known as Project No. ERBRF-0776 (8)B in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:

Item; Quantity; Unit

Roadway Items:

Mobilization; Lump Sum; LS

Clearnign and Grubbing; Lump Sum; LS

Removal of Bridge @ Sta. 24+12.27; 1.000UN

Unclassified Excavation (FM); 9,776.000; CY

Borrow Excavation (F.M.E.) (Contractor Furnished) (Class 9); 32,228.000; CY

Granular Material (LV), (Class 3, Group “B”); 8,967.000; CY

Class “B” Structural Concrete, Minor Structures; 1.160; CY

29”x18” Reinforced Concrete Arch Pipe, Class III; 224.000; LF

58”x36” Reinforced Concrete Arch Pipe, Class III; 224.000; LF

29”x18” Reinforced Concrete Arch Pipe, End Section; 4.000; EA

58”x36” Reinforced Concrete Arch Pipe, End Section; 8.000; EA

Guard Rail, W-Beam; 175.000; LF

Guard Rail, Bridge End Section, Type “I”; 4.000; EA

Guard Rail, Terminal End Section; 4.000; EA

Right-of-Way Markers (Type II); 34.000; EA

Maintenance of Traffic; Lump Sum; LS

Additional Construction Signs; 0.000; SF

Reflectorized Traffic Object Marker (Encapsulated Lens) (Type 3); 4.000; EA

Erosion Control Items:

Agricultural Limestone; 13.700; TON

Commercial Fertilizer (13:13:13); 3.430; TON

Seeding; 6.850; AC

Vegetative Materials for Mulch; 20.550; TON

Temporary Silt Fence (Type II) (AOS 0.15-0.84); 4.704.000; LF

Wattles, 20”; 840.00; LF

Bridge Items:

Test Pile; 6.000;EA

18: Prestressed Concrete Piling; 5,195.000; LF

24” Pre-formed Pile Holes; 690.000; LF

Bridge Concrete, Class “A”; 1,093.760; CY

100’ Prestressed Concrete Beam Type IV; 3.491.250; LF

110’ Prestressed Concrete Beam Type IV; 548.750; LF

40’ Prestressed Concrete Beam Type I+2; 397.500; LF

Reinforcement; 197,764.000; LB

Concrete Railing; 1,780.000; LF

Loose Riprap, 300 lb.; 315.000; TON

Geotextile Under Fabric, Type V, AOS 0.21-0.43; 490.000; SY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

Contract Time: 360 Working Days

Basis of Award

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The attention of the Bidder is directed to the State and Federal laws governing selection of and employment of labor.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprise will be afforded in full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Plans and Specifications are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921, and the County Engineer’s Office, 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

Plans and Proposals may be secured from Greenwood Engineering’s online plan at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com. The non-refundable cost is $100.00 for paper copies or $50.00 for electronic download.

Registering for a free account at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com will enable bidders to view and/or order Contract Documents online. The only requirement for account registration is a valid email address. Questions regarding website registration and online orders shall be directed to Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Bids can be submitted electronically online at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com or in paper form at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, 1 Court Square/ P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Certified check or bid bond for five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Tallahatchie County and the State of Mississippi must accompany each proposal.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Johnny Goodwin, President

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

