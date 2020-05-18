Public Notices May 14, 2020

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF Tallahatchie 2nd

WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of May, 2005, Dianna Rushing and Kenneth Rushing, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Brad Wilkinson, Esq, Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Crevecor Mortgage Inc., Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie 2nd County, Mississippi in Book 339 at Page 110; and

WHEREAS, Dianna Rushing and Kenneth Rushing is also known as Kenneth L Rushing per the land records of Tallahatchie 2nd County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, by various assignments on record said Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 127; and

WHEREAS, on the 30th day of March, 2020 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2 at Page 347; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 21st day of May, 2020, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the front steps of the Tallahatchie 2nd County Courthouse, North side at Sumner, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Tallahatchie 2nd County, Mississippi, to-wit:

That certain property located in Tallahatchie County as to wit:

Lots 3 and 11 of Block 6 of Rylee's Addition (Sometimes referred to as Rylee Addition No. 1) according to a map or plat of said addition on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk in Sumner, Mississippi; Less and Except the South 12 inches of the East 100 feet of Lot 11.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 15th day of April, 2020.

Dean Morris, LLC

Substitute Trustee

855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400

Ridgeland, MS 39157

(318) 330-9020

kmp/F19-0255

(4-30, 5-7, 14)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Patsy M. Sanders, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-27

Herbert Sanders, Jr., Petitioners

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 21st day of April, 2020 by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Patsy M. Sanders, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this njotice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 30th day of March, A.D., 2020.

Herbert Sanders, Jr.

Attorney for Estate

Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-8929

(4-30, 5-7, 14)

ABANDONED AUTOMOBILE AUCTION

1. 1995 Cadillac Deville

Color: Maroon

VIN: 1G6KD52B6SU26841

Odometer reading: ?

2. 1992 GMC P.U.

Color: White

VIN: 1GTER14K9NE517826

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2004 Nissan Altima

Color: White

VIN: 1N4AL11D14C183499

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

(4-30, 5-7, 14)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

TINA LEEANN DOUBLEDAY, PLAINTIFF

v.

SARAH NOTOSHIA PIERCE, DEFENDANT

Cause No. 2018-48

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED TO SUMMONS:

TO: SARAH NOTOSHIA PIERCE

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by TINA LEEANN DOUBLEDAY Plaintiff, seeking divorce and other equitable relief.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Tara L. Lang, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose post office and street address is 256 N. Market Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DAY OF 30th day of April, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 24th day of April, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

By: Y. Hudson, D.C.

P.O. Box 350

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-5551

(4-30, 5-7, 14)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

MICHAEL LYNN MELTON A/K/A

MICHAEL L. MELTON A/K/A MIKE MELTON PLAINTIFF

VS CAUSE NO.: 2020-11-2

UKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA C. BLEDSOE; ET AL., DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: HEIRS AT LAW OF LACY BILES CHILDRESS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Michael Lynn Melton a/k/a Michael L. Melton a/k/a Mike Melton, Plaintiff, seeking to confirm and quiet title in property identified as tax parcel nos. 42-19-005, 43-24-004 & 43-24-005, being Unit 4 of the Goldberg Plantation within Section 19, Township 25 North, Range 1 East and Section 24, Township 25 North, Range 1 West, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District. Defendants other than you in this action are:

HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA C. BLEDSOE;

HEIRS AT LAW OF MIKE CHILDRESS;

HEIRS AT LAW OF HUGH ALLEN CHILDRESS;

AND ALL PERSONS HAVING A LEGAL OR

EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED

HEREIN BEING TAX PARCEL NOS. 42-19-005, 43-24-004 & 43-24-005,

UNIT 4 OF THE GOLDBERG PLANTATION, LOCATED WITHIN SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST, AND SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH RANGE 1 WEST TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, 2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to Rob Tyner, attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 179, Sumner, MS 38957, and whose street address is 111 East Court Street, Sumner, MS 38957.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE 7th DAY OF MAY, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 29th day of April, 2020.

/s/ Anita Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

(5-7, 14, 21)

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 4/30/2020

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 357792.59

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 4869.93

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 21496.24

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSO 28454.90

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 3636.15

001-121 COMPTROLLER 5443.40

001-122 PURCHASING 5300.52

001-123 INVENTORY 712.14

001-124 RECEIVING 1693.40

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5729.82

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 11746.89

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 3909.23

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 11411.59

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1313.70

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 382.76

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 10899.11

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 16906.51

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 7700.53

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 4742.02

001-165 LUNACY COURT 3225.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 7421.87

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 4506.27

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5735.27

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 7590.62

001-180 ELECTION 368.68

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 201703.41

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 72062.30

001-201 WORK CENTER 43754.48

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 3993.61

001-220 CCA-PRISON 15732.95

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 6229.79

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4201.16

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 3752.54

001-500 LIBRARY 8238.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2220.24

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2574.31

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 865.76

001-800 DEBT SERVICE 1377.87

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 250378.63

097-233 E911 6944.38

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 155.43

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 38693.81

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 7196.97

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 308940.79

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 18342.06

150-900 10000.00

292-800 DEBT SERVICE 2523.40

400-340 SOLID WASTE 38699.48

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 6986.78

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 1625760.79 ***

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING APRIL 30, 2020 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE

DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

(5-14)

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors will hold a public meeting on, May 22, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. by phone and video conference. This public meeting is to inform the general public of the organizations intent to file an application for Federal Assistance through USDA, Rural Development to complete the purchase of vehicles for the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department. The purpose of the public meeting is to give the citizenry an opportunity to become acquainted with the proposed project and to offer comments on such items as economic and environmental impact. Contact Granville Sherman at 662-561-4100 or gsherman@ndpdd.com for information on how to attend, or submit your written comments to: Tallahatchie County Administrator; RE: Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Vehicles; PO Box 350; 1 Court Square; Charleston, MS 38921.

(5-14)

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Haynes Dam/Cedar Grove Lake, DSR #5282-407

Separate sealed bids will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors up to 10:00 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020, and will be opened and read aloud at that time. Bids will be received at the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk’s Office in the Tallahatchie County (Charleston) Courthouse located at One Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Principal Item of work includes:

SUMMARY OF QUANTITIES

PAY ITEM NO;. PAY ITEM; TOTAL PLAN; UNITS

EMERGENCY SPILLWAY ITEMS

S-200-A Mobilization Lump Sum L.S.

S-201-A Clearing & Grubbing Lump Sum L.S. S-203-A Unclassified Excavation (F.M.) 2,394.0 CU.YD.

S-203-E1 Borrow Excavation (F.M.E.) (Contractor Furnished) (Class 9) 8,931.0 CU.YD.

901-S-212-A Agricultural Limestone 1.00 TON

S-212-B Commercial Fertilizer (13:13:13) 0.25 TON S-212-F Ammonium Nitrate 0.05 TON

S-214-A Seeding 0.50 ACRE

S-215-A Vegetative Materials for Mulch 1.50 TON

S-233-A Temporary Silt Fence 500.00 LIN.FT.

S-304-D Crushed Stone, Size 610 260.00 TON

S-310-A-2 Size (I) Stabilizer Aggregate, Coarse 75.0 TON

S-815-A Loose RIPRAP (300 Lb.) 4,400.0 TON

S-815-A Loose RIPRAP (100 Lb.) 75.0 TON

S-815-E Geotextile Under Riprap, Type V, AOS 0.21-0.43 5,750.0 SQ.YD.

Proposals must be submitted on the form included in the Project Manual. Provide General Contractor’s Certificate of Responsibility Number on the outside of the bid envelope. No proposals may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time.

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, 1 Court Square / P. O. Box 350, Charleston MS 38921, and the County Engineer’s office, 125 Court Square, Charleston MS 38921. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

PLANS AND PROPOSALS may be secured from Greenwood Engineering’s online plan room at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com. The non-refundable cost is $100.00 for paper copies or $50.00 for electronic download.

Registering for a free account at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com will enable bidders to view and/or order Contract Documents online. The only requirement for account registration is a valid email address. Questions regarding website registration and online orders shall be directed to Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Bids can be submitted electronically online at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com or in paper form at the Tallahatchie County Court House, 1 Court Square / P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or certified check of a sum no less than five percent (5%) of the bid amount. Your offer will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of sixty (60) days after submission.

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities whenever rejection is in the best interest of the owner.

Contract Time is 180 Working Days with $500 per day liquidated damages.

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The attention of the BIDDER is directed to the State and Federal laws governing selection of and employment of labor.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprise will be afforded in full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

By: Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

(5-14, 21)