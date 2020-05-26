Public Notices for May 21, 2020

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Haynes Dam/Cedar Grove Lake, DSR #5282-407

Separate sealed bids will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors up to 10:00 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020, and will be opened and read aloud at that time. Bids will be received at the Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk’s Office in the Tallahatchie County (Charleston) Courthouse located at One Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Principal Item of work includes:

SUMMARY OF QUANTITIES

PAY ITEM NO;. PAY ITEM; TOTAL PLAN; UNITS

EMERGENCY SPILLWAY ITEMS

S-200-A Mobilization Lump Sum L.S.

S-201-A Clearing & Grubbing Lump Sum L.S. S-203-A Unclassified Excavation (F.M.) 2,394.0 CU.YD.

S-203-E1 Borrow Excavation (F.M.E.) (Contractor Furnished) (Class 9) 8,931.0 CU.YD.

901-S-212-A Agricultural Limestone 1.00 TON

S-212-B Commercial Fertilizer (13:13:13) 0.25 TON S-212-F Ammonium Nitrate 0.05 TON

S-214-A Seeding 0.50 ACRE

S-215-A Vegetative Materials for Mulch 1.50 TON

S-233-A Temporary Silt Fence 500.00 LIN.FT.

S-304-D Crushed Stone, Size 610 260.00 TON

S-310-A-2 Size (I) Stabilizer Aggregate, Coarse 75.0 TON

S-815-A Loose RIPRAP (300 Lb.) 4,400.0 TON

S-815-A Loose RIPRAP (100 Lb.) 75.0 TON

S-815-E Geotextile Under Riprap, Type V, AOS 0.21-0.43 5,750.0 SQ.YD.

Proposals must be submitted on the form included in the Project Manual. Provide General Contractor’s Certificate of Responsibility Number on the outside of the bid envelope. No proposals may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time.

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, 1 Court Square / P. O. Box 350, Charleston MS 38921, and the County Engineer’s office, 125 Court Square, Charleston MS 38921. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

PLANS AND PROPOSALS may be secured from Greenwood Engineering’s online plan room at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com. The non-refundable cost is $100.00 for paper copies or $50.00 for electronic download.

Registering for a free account at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com will enable bidders to view and/or order Contract Documents online. The only requirement for account registration is a valid email address. Questions regarding website registration and online orders shall be directed to Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Bids can be submitted electronically online at www.greenwoodengrplanroom.com or in paper form at the Tallahatchie County Court House, 1 Court Square / P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or certified check of a sum no less than five percent (5%) of the bid amount. Your offer will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of sixty (60) days after submission.

The Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities whenever rejection is in the best interest of the owner.

Contract Time is 180 Working Days with $500 per day liquidated damages.

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The attention of the BIDDER is directed to the State and Federal laws governing selection of and employment of labor.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprise will be afforded in full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

By: Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

(5-14, 21)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

LUCILLE HOOD, Deceased

JAMES ERNEST HOOD, Petitioner CAUSE NO. 2020-20-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 13th day of May, 2020, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2020-20-2, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Lucille Hood, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 13th day of May, 2020.

/s/ James Ernest Hood, Executor of the Estate of Lucille Hood

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor

(5-21, 28, 6-4)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUMMAR WYATT, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-65

SANDER WYATT, PETITIONER

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

To: The Unknown Father of the Minor Child Named in the Petition Filed Herein

You have been made a Defendent in the suit fled in this Court by Sander Wyatt, Petitioner herein, seeking the unknown father of the minor child named in the Petition filed herein.

You are required to mail, or hand deliver a written responsde to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Helen B. Kelly, of the Kelly Law Firm, Attorney fo rthe Plaintiff, whose Post Office Address is P.O. Box 1631, Batesville, Mississippi 38606, and whose Street Address is 150 Public Square, Batesville, Mississippi 38606.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty days after the 21st of May 2020, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not so mailed or delivered, a judgement by default will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the complaint.

You must also filed the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court, this the 13th day of May 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Court Clerk

(5-21, 28, 6-4)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd of April 2020, Palo Alto Plantation, PO Box 92, Minter City, MS 38944 has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from Mississippi River Valley Alluvial Aquifer, in the County of Tallahatchie for Irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. MS-GW-51161; Acres 27; Volume: 40AF/YR; Rate: 1000GPM; Location: SW/14 of the NE1/4, of Sec. 27, T22N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, P.O. box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following the publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East “Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 9th day of June 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Waterment Management District

Dillard D. Melton Jr., Permitting Director

(5-21)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

MICHAEL LYNN MELTON A/K/A

MICHAEL L. MELTON A/K/A MIKE MELTON PLAINTIFF

VS CAUSE NO.: 2020-11-2

UKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA C. BLEDSOE; ET AL., DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: HEIRS AT LAW OF LACY BILES CHILDRESS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Michael Lynn Melton a/k/a Michael L. Melton a/k/a Mike Melton, Plaintiff, seeking to confirm and quiet title in property identified as tax parcel nos. 42-19-005, 43-24-004 & 43-24-005, being Unit 4 of the Goldberg Plantation within Section 19, Township 25 North, Range 1 East and Section 24, Township 25 North, Range 1 West, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District. Defendants other than you in this action are:

HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA C. BLEDSOE;

HEIRS AT LAW OF MIKE CHILDRESS;

HEIRS AT LAW OF HUGH ALLEN CHILDRESS;

AND ALL PERSONS HAVING A LEGAL OR

EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED

HEREIN BEING TAX PARCEL NOS. 42-19-005, 43-24-004 & 43-24-005,

UNIT 4 OF THE GOLDBERG PLANTATION, LOCATED WITHIN SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST, AND SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH RANGE 1 WEST TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, 2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to Rob Tyner, attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 179, Sumner, MS 38957, and whose street address is 111 East Court Street, Sumner, MS 38957.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE 7th DAY OF MAY, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 29th day of April, 2020.

/s/ Anita Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

(5-7, 14, 21)