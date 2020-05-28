Public Notices May 28, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

LUCILLE HOOD, Deceased

JAMES ERNEST HOOD, Petitioner CAUSE NO. 2020-20-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 13th day of May, 2020, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2020-20-2, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Lucille Hood, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 13th day of May, 2020.

/s/ James Ernest Hood, Executor of the Estate of Lucille Hood

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor

(5-21, 28, 6-4)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUMMAR WYATT, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-65

SANDER WYATT, PETITIONER

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

To: The Unknown Father of the Minor Child Named in the Petition Filed Herein

You have been made a Defendent in the suit fled in this Court by Sander Wyatt, Petitioner herein, seeking the unknown father of the minor child named in the Petition filed herein.

You are required to mail, or hand deliver a written responsde to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Helen B. Kelly, of the Kelly Law Firm, Attorney fo rthe Plaintiff, whose Post Office Address is P.O. Box 1631, Batesville, Mississippi 38606, and whose Street Address is 150 Public Square, Batesville, Mississippi 38606.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty days after the 21st of May 2020, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not so mailed or delivered, a judgement by default will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the complaint.

You must also filed the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court, this the 13th day of May 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Court Clerk

(5-21, 28, 6-4)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUCILLE HOOD, Deceased

JAMES ERNEST HOOD, Petitioner CAUSE NO. 2020-20-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Heirs at Law of Fred Hood, deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by James Ernest Hood, Petitioner, seeking to determine Heirs at Law of Fred Hood.

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’Clock A.M. on the 8th day of July, 2020, in courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 19th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Anita M. Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie, Mississippi

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE CHARLES RAY WEST, DECEASED

CAUSE NUMBER: 2019-71

A.J. WEST ADMINISTRATOR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District in Cause Number 2019-71 on the 24th day of January 2020, and issued to the undersigned by the Clerk of said Court on the 3rd day of February 2020; you are hereby given notice that you must present your claim, or claims, against said Estate to the Clerk of said Court, Tallahatchie County Courthouse, in Charleston, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, which is May 28, 2020; and you are further given notice that if your claim, or claims, is not registered and probated within said time, it will be forever barred.

This the 13th day of May 2020.

A.J. West

Administrator of the Estate of Charles Ray West

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-32

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 18 day of May, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 18 day of May, 2020.

Gregory Carr, Joint Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, Deceased

Raymond Carr, Joint Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth Carr, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds, MSB# 5307

Attorney for Joint Executors

PO Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIALU USE THE PUBLIC WATERS FO THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th of April, 2020, Barry Knight, 8901 Forrest Ridge, Cordova, TN 38018, filed application(s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Panola for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. MS-GW-46984; Acres 110; Location: SE/14-SE1/4; Sec. 25; T-27N; R-2E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the wates of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons shy said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its officest at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 9th day of June, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton, Jr.

Permitting Director

(5-28)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIALU USE THE PUBLIC WATERS FO THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 22ndh of April, 2020, Palo Alto Plantion, PO Box 92, Minter City, MS, 38944 filed application(s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Valley Alluviall aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application NO. MS-GW-51161; Acres 27; Volume: 40F/R; Rate: 1000GPM; Location SW/14 of the NE1/4, of Sec 27, T22N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the wates of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons shy said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its officest at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 9th day of June, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard Melton, Jr.

Permitting Director

(5-28)

THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Vivian Foster, Deceased

Cause nO. 2020-6-2

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Judy Nail and Albert Brower, Petitioners

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

TO: All uknown persons or heirs-at-law of Vivian Foster, wherever located, whose names, residence addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners and their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Vivian Foster, deceased.

The Peitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Vivian Foster, deceased, who departed this life on April 5, 2018 and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are Summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 6th day of July, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this, the 26th day of May, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Clerk

(5-28, 6-4, 11)

THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Rhianna Nichole Billings, Deceased

Cause nO. 2020-5-2

Leatrice Rene Hammons, Petitioner

vs.

Jason Allen Billings

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

TO: All unknown persons or heirs-at-law of Rhianna Nichole Billings, wherever located, whose names, residence addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners and their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Rhianna Nichole Billings, deceased.

The Petitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Rhianna Nichole Billings, deceased, who departed this life on November 14, 209 and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are Summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 6th day of July, 2020, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, MS and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this, the 26 day of May, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Clerk

(5-28, 6-4, 11)