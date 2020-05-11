Public Notices May 7, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Andrew J. Waldo, Jr., Deceased

Cause No. 2019-16-2

Tara Schawn Waldo, Petitioner

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

The County of Tallahatchie

To: Sandra Kaye Waldo, Jackie Lee Waldo, The Unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Legatees or Statutory Beneficiaries under Miss. Code Ann. Section 11-7-13 of Andrew J. Waldo Jr., Deceased, and Any and all Persons Claiming or Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the Estate of Andrew J. Waldo, Jr., Deceased

You have been made a respondent in the Petition filed in this Court by Tara Schawn Waldo, Administratrix of the Estate of Andrew J. Waldo, Jr., deceased, in her Petition for Determination and Adjudication of Heirship.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said Petition filed in this action at 10:00 a.m. on the 25th day of June, 2020, in the Courtroom of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at Charleston, Mississippi, to shown cause, if any you can, why Tara Schawn Waldo, Sandra Kaye Waldo and Jackie Lee Waldo should not be declared to be the sold heirs-at-law and the only beneficiaries of Andrew J. Waldo, Jr., deceased, wherein you are made a respondent and why such other relief as prayed for should not be granted.

You are further notified that your failure to appear in court on the day and time herein set forth will result in judgement against you for the relief prayed for in the petition.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 10th day of April, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

(4-23, 30, 5-7)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF HARRIET “HATTIE” MAUDE TATE, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2020-9-2

SUMMONS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI §

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE §

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of “Hattie” Maude Tate, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Starwyn Strickland Stark seeking Determination of Heirs.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m., May 28, 2020, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, Second Judicial District, in Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT, this the 15th day of April, 2020.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY COURT

(4-23, 30, 5-7)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

In the Matter of the Estate of Thomas Carnes Buford

No.: 2020-13-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary having been granted on the 23rd day of March, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Thomas Carnes Buford, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 15th day of April, 2020.

Lee Buford Threadgill

Executrix of the Estate of Thomas Carnes Buford, deceased

(4-23, 30, 5-7)

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF Tallahatchie 2nd

WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of May, 2005, Dianna Rushing and Kenneth Rushing, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Brad Wilkinson, Esq, Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Crevecor Mortgage Inc., Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie 2nd County, Mississippi in Book 339 at Page 110; and

WHEREAS, Dianna Rushing and Kenneth Rushing is also known as Kenneth L Rushing per the land records of Tallahatchie 2nd County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, by various assignments on record said Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 127; and

WHEREAS, on the 30th day of March, 2020 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2 at Page 347; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 21st day of May, 2020, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the front steps of the Tallahatchie 2nd County Courthouse, North side at Sumner, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Tallahatchie 2nd County, Mississippi, to-wit:

That certain property located in Tallahatchie County as to wit:

Lots 3 and 11 of Block 6 of Rylee's Addition (Sometimes referred to as Rylee Addition No. 1) according to a map or plat of said addition on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk in Sumner, Mississippi; Less and Except the South 12 inches of the East 100 feet of Lot 11.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 15th day of April, 2020.

Dean Morris, LLC

Substitute Trustee

855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400

Ridgeland, MS 39157

(318) 330-9020

kmp/F19-0255

(4-30, 5-7, 14)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 80KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of an 80KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Monday, the 20th day of, May 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Monday, the 20th day of May, 2020 thereafter at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1.Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF AN 80KW GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: May 20th, 2020 AT 11:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F. O. B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 6th day of April, 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

(4-30, 5-7)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE

AND/OR LEASE PURCHASE OF ONE OR MORE,

NEW TANDEM AXLE DUMP TRUCKS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept bids for the purchase, and/or lease purchase of one (1) or more, new tandem axle dump trucks, until the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Wednesday, the 20th day of May, 2020 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened thereafter, on Wednesday, the 20th of May 2020, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Charleston, Mississippi.

Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:

1.Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: ONE (1) OR MORE NEW TANDEM AXLE DUMP TRUCKS

OPENING DATE/TIME: WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2020 AT 10:00 A.M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidders authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. All bids must include a municipal lease/purchase quote with terms of three (3), four (4) and five (5) year annual payment in arrears. Lease must not have an early payoff penalty clause.

11. All bids must offer a guaranteed buy-back provision at the end of three (3), four (4) and five (5) years. All bidders must list any conditions and/or limitations to their buy-back offer. Pricing guarantees from outside sources / Auction Companies may also be solicited and be made a part of this bid process. The buy-back offer and/or the pricing guarantee from the Auction Company(s) may be a factor in determining the lowest and best bid.

12. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

13. The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 15th day of April 2020.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD CHANCERY CLERK

(4-30, 5-7)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Patsy M. Sanders, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-27

Herbert Sanders, Jr., Petitioners

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 21st day of April, 2020 by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Patsy M. Sanders, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this njotice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 30th day of March, A.D., 2020.

Herbert Sanders, Jr.

Attorney for Estate

Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-8929

(4-30, 5-7, 14)

ABANDONED AUTOMOBILE AUCTION

1. 1995 Cadillac Deville

Color: Maroon

VIN: 1G6KD52B6SU26841

Odometer reading: ?

2. 1992 GMC P.U.

Color: White

VIN: 1GTER14K9NE517826

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2004 Nissan Altima

Color: White

VIN: 1N4AL11D14C183499

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

(4-30, 5-7, 14)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

TINA LEEANN DOUBLEDAY, PLAINTIFF

v.

SARAH NOTOSHIA PIERCE, DEFENDANT

Cause No. 2018-48

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED TO SUMMONS:

TO: SARAH NOTOSHIA PIERCE

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by TINA LEEANN DOUBLEDAY Plaintiff, seeking divorce and other equitable relief.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Tara L. Lang, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose post office and street address is 256 N. Market Street, Charleston, MS 38921.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DAY OF 30th day of April, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 24th day of April, 2020.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

By: Y. Hudson, D.C.

P.O. Box 350

Charleston, MS 38921

662-647-5551

(4-30, 5-7, 14)

PUBLIC NOTICE

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

515 E. AMITE STREET

P. O. BOX 2261

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI 39225

TELEPHONE NO. (601) 961-5171

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on April 23, 2020, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued Commission Order No. 7034 20 approving a comprehensive update of the Tallahatchie County Solid Waste Management Plan. The new plan includes plans and provisions describing the manner in which Tallahatchie County and the participating municipalities of Charleston, Sumner, Tutwiler, Webb, and Glendora intend to manage solid wastes within their jurisdictions for the next 20-years. The updated Tallahatchie County Solid Waste Management Plan and the approval Order include the following primary components:

1. Plans for continued collection and transport of residential garbage in the County and municipalities through local government and contractual services for disposal at permitted municipal solid waste landfills within Mississippi;

2. Plans for continued management of rubbish wastes through drop-off locations in the county and disposal at Prairie Bluff Landfill in Chickasaw County;

3. Plans to continue to provide for the collection of white goods/bulky wastes and to educate the public on the available collection services for such items;

4. Plans to continue to provide a waste tire collection program for residents and small quantity generators through collection sites at the Central County Barn near Charleston and county barn at Sumner;

5. Plans to evaluate the option to host periodic household hazardous waste collection events;

6. Plans to evaluate and increase recycling activities in the County to enhance the current local recycling and waste reduction strategy;

7. Plans for continued management of household medical sharps through two drop-off locations as well as plans to raise awareness of the program and evaluate the need for additional collection sites within the County;

8. Plans to continue and improve efforts for the prevention of illegal dumping and for the enforcement of local illegal dumping ordinances;

9. Plans for management of disaster debris and the further development of a disaster debris management plan for the County and municipalities;

10. Plans for the evaluation of future needs related to municipal sewage sludge disposal for the municipalities of Charleston, Sumner, and Tutwiler; and

11. Plans for an ongoing annual review by the County and municipalities of the solid waste management plan and the components of the local solid waste management system.

Additionally, the Plan recognizes a new municipal solid waste transfer station proposed to be owned and operated by the County and located at the Central County Barn at 4932 Mississippi Highway 32 Central near Charleston, MS, with a service area of Tallahatchie County and the surrounding adjacent counties of Coahoma, Grenada, Leflore, Panola, Quitman, Sunflower, and Yalobusha. The Plan includes a determination of need for the proposed facility in accordance with state law.

Finally, the Plan and approval Order identify other areas where the County and the municipalities will work to address local solid waste needs and improve various solid waste services and programs. The approval of the Tallahatchie County Solid Waste Management Plan allows the County and municipalities to move forward with implementation of all other provisions of the local plan.

In accordance with Section 49-17-41 of the Mississippi Code Annotated, within thirty (30) days of the date of the Order, any interested person may request that a hearing be conducted before the Mississippi Commission on Environmental Quality regarding the issuance of this Order. Such requests must be made in writing to Mr. Chris Wells, Interim Executive Director, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, P. O. Box 2261, Jackson, Mississippi 39225.

Any person wishing to obtain additional information on this matter or a copy of the order may contact Collin Selman at (601) 961-5035 or cselman@mdeq.ms.gov.

CHRIS WELLS

INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

(5-7)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

MICHAEL LYNN MELTON A/K/A

MICHAEL L. MELTON A/K/A MIKE MELTON PLAINTIFF

VS CAUSE NO.: 2020-11-2

UKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA C. BLEDSOE; ET AL., DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: HEIRS AT LAW OF LACY BILES CHILDRESS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Michael Lynn Melton a/k/a Michael L. Melton a/k/a Mike Melton, Plaintiff, seeking to confirm and quiet title in property identified as tax parcel nos. 42-19-005, 43-24-004 & 43-24-005, being Unit 4 of the Goldberg Plantation within Section 19, Township 25 North, Range 1 East and Section 24, Township 25 North, Range 1 West, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District. Defendants other than you in this action are:

HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA C. BLEDSOE;

HEIRS AT LAW OF MIKE CHILDRESS;

HEIRS AT LAW OF HUGH ALLEN CHILDRESS;

AND ALL PERSONS HAVING A LEGAL OR

EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED

HEREIN BEING TAX PARCEL NOS. 42-19-005, 43-24-004 & 43-24-005,

UNIT 4 OF THE GOLDBERG PLANTATION, LOCATED WITHIN SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST, AND SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH RANGE 1 WEST TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, 2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to Rob Tyner, attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 179, Sumner, MS 38957, and whose street address is 111 East Court Street, Sumner, MS 38957.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE 7th DAY OF MAY, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 29th day of April, 2020.

/s/ Anita Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

(5-7, 14, 21)