Public Notices for September 3, 2020

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on September 19, 2006, Jessie Madkins executed a deed of trust for the benefit of CitiFinancial Real Estate Services, Inc., which deed of trust was recorded on September 21, 2006, in Book 490, Page 52 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to Greenwich Revolving Trust by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee by assignment recorded in Book 2019, Page 988 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on March 20, 2020, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2, Page 586, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Greenwich Revolving Trust by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on September 24, 2020, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the West front door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to-wit: The following described tract of real property, to-wit: Beginning at a point 240 feet west of a point where the south line of the Valley and Teasdale public road intersects the east line of SW 1/4 of Section 22, Township 26 North, Range 2 East, said point being on the south line of the Valley and Teasdale public road, and run from thence west 108 feet along the south line of a said public road to a stake, thence run south 324 feet to a stake, thence run east 108 feet to a stake, thence run north 324 feet to the point of beginning, containing one acre, more or less, and located in the E 1/2 of SW 1/4 of Section 22, Township 26 North, Range 2 East and being a lot situated immediately west of the Sherman Creek school lot. Being the same property conveyed by fee simple Quit Claim Deed from Ida Pounds to Jessie Madkins recorded on 09/04/1992 in Book 280, Page 127 in Tallahatchie County Records, State of MS.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 24th day of August, 2020

/-s-/ Robert M. Peebles, III McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Substitute Trustee 1052 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 211 Ridgeland, MS 39157 (770) 643-2148

Foreclosurehotline.net File No.: 5768719

(9-3, 10, 17)

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 226 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #2 - Shanice Sallie

Unit #29 - Eberica Williams

(8-20, 27, 9-3)

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th of August 2020, H Break Farms LLC of 1423 Tippo Creek Road, Charleston, MS 38921 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River alluvial aquifer in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51282; Acres, 95: Location: NE1/4, of the SE1/4, of Sec 25, T24N, R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 13th day of October, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Alice Causey, Permit Compliance Analyst

(9-3)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUCILLE HOOD, Deceased

JAMES ERNEST HOOD, Petitioner CAUSE NO. 2020-20-2

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Heirs at Law of Lucille Hood, deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by James Ernest Hood, Petitioner, seeking to determine Heirs at Law of Lucille Hood.

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’Clock A.M. on the 6th day of October, 2020, in courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 26th day of August, 2020.

/s/ Anita Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie, Mississippi

(9-3, 10, 17)

BID NOTICE FOR HUNTING AND FISHING

Notice is hereby given by the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees that sealed bids will be received by said board until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, and opened right after in the boardroom at the Superintendent's Office of the East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston, MS 38921, for Hunting & Fishing leases on the following described Sixteenth Section lands: ( SECTION 16 23N 2E). The Board of Trustees of East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.

By Dr. Darron Edwards

Superintendent, East Tallahatchie School District

(9-3, 10)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The East Tallahatchie School District will receive sealed bids for a 2004 model school bus, VIN # 1GBJG31U831169429, with an odometer reading of 130,765 to be sold as-is. The deadline to submit bids is Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. at the East Tallahatchie School District central office located at 411 E. Chestnut, Charleston, MS 38921. The district reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Dr. Darron Edwards

Superintendent, East Tallahatchie School District

(9-3, 10)

BID NOTICE FOR HUNTING AND FISHING

Notice is hereby given by the East Tallahatchie School Board of Trustees that sealed bids will be received by said board until Thursday September 10, 2020, until 6:30 p.m. and opened right after in the boardroom at the Superintendent’s Office of the East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston MS 38921, for Hunting & Fishing leases on the following described Sixteenth Section lands: SECTION 16-24-1E. The Board of Education of East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.

By Dr. Darron Edwards

Superintendent, East Tallahatchie School District

(9-3, 10)