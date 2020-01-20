Skip to main content
For sale
kmcferrin
FOR SALE: 1994 Buick LeSabre, $1,400 If interested, call 662-647-4815.
Obituaries
Braxton Smith
BRAZIL — Braxton Wade Smith, age 21, farmer, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, as the result of an...
READ MORE
Jack Ford
James Wall Jr.
Nellie Ellington
Elmer Hunt
Charlie Biggins Jr.
Opinion:
Finding ways to smile through tears
Those phone calls that arrive in the wee hours of the morning are usually never good. More often...
READ MORE
Problem of loneliness plagues Americans
Pondering the possibilities for 2020
Local street, highway improvements nice
Church shooting hits home
What CHS needs isn’t a new head football coach, but improved academics
Editorials
Problem of loneliness plagues Americans
According to the health insurance company Cigna, loneliness and social isolation are rampant in...
READ MORE
Local street, highway improvements nice
On adjusting and looking ahead
New year brings new opportunities
'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'
Who doesn't enjoy a Christmas parade!
Sports
Former CHS football standouts ink with senior colleges
Fred Hervey (seated at left) and Dequan Street (seated at right) sign letters of intent to play...
READ MORE
Tallahatchie native heads coaching staff of All-Star football team
West Tally Choctaws receive postseason football honors
Five CHS football players selected for All-State honors
CHS 'considering' change at head football coach position
CHS finishes as runner-up in Class 2A North
For the Record
Second District Justice Court, Oct. 9, 2019
Judge Denise Washington handed down the following decisions during the Oct.
Charleston Municipal Court, Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4, 2019
First District Justice Court, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, 2019
Charleston Municipal Court for Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, 2019
First District Justice Court for Sept. 19 and Oct. 3, 2019
Charleston Municipal Court, Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26, 2019
Columnists
Finding ways to smile through tears
Those phone calls that arrive in the wee hours of the morning are usually never good. More often...
READ MORE
Pondering the possibilities for 2020
Church shooting hits home
2020 brings another set of decisions
Nothing material compares to God's gifts
God is neither for nor against our petty quibbles