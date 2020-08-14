Both Charleston, West Tally cancel fall sports

Both the East and West Tallahatchie school districts have canceled all fall sports, including football, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees made that decision during a regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday night.

"Last night board voted no fall sports," West Tallahatchie High School head football coach Lorenzo Pimpton confirmed in a Wednesday text message response to an inquiry from The Sun-Sentinel.

The East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees voted likewise during their usual monthly meeting Thursday night.

"On last night, the East Tallahatchie School Board voted to cancel football and all Fall sports," ETSD Superintendent Dr. Darron Edwards confirmed in a text message to The Sun-Sentinel early Friday.

On July 14, the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Executive Committee voted to delay the fall sports calendar two weeks due to COVID-19. Under that timeline, football practice at public schools around the state would begin Aug. 17. Scrimmages between schools would be allowed starting Aug. 28, with games kicking off on Sept. 4.

This is a developing story.