BREAKING: CHS head football coach Scott Martin not returning

Charleston High School head football coach Scott Martin announced to The Sun-Sentinel Tuesday night that he "won't be returning" to the school this fall.

"I have decided to go in a different direction," he noted in the brief statement.

Martin, 53, has led the varsity Tigers since 2013, also teaching several academic classes. During the 2019-20 school year, he taught geometry and compensatory math.

For two years prior to taking over the reins of the CHS football program, Martin was the offensive coordinator under then head coach Tony Vance, whom he succeeded after Vance left at the close of the 2012 school year.

With a cumulative regular-season and postseason record of 80-23 as head football coach at CHS — a 77.67 winning percentage — Martin's teams have averaged 11-plus wins per season over seven years.

During his tenure as head coach, the varsity Tigers have won five of seven region championships (finishing second twice), won three north half titles in five appearances and played in three state championship games from 2014-2016, losing those three contests by a combined total of 14 points.

As head coach of the CHS boys powerlifting squad, Martin has led his lifters to multiple regional and north half championships and to two runner-up finishes at state. He also has assisted girls powerlifting coach Jeff Hollingsworth.

Martin said he will make additional comment later.

This is a developing story.

IN THE PHOTO: Scott Martin watches the field during a football game in Charleston. (Sun-Sentinel file photo by Clay McFerrin)