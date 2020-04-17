State lakes, state park lakes to reopen

JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), in response to Gov. Tate Reeves’ Executive Order 1473, will reopen state lakes and state park lakes to fishing and boating at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

Bank fishing will be allowed with social distancing requirements (maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance between individuals).

Fishing piers will remain closed.

A state fishing license is required to fish any public body of water in Mississippi. You can purchase a state fishing license and renew your boat registration online at www.ms.gov/mdwfp/licensing/login.

All must adhere to social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regarding COVID-19. Information regarding COVID-19 can be found on the MSDH website: msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html

For more details regarding Executive Order 1473, visit this website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/content/executiveorders/ExecutiveOrders/1473.pdf .