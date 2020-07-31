Hunter education class for full certification now offered online

Beginning July 31, Mississippi residents age 12 and above will be able to complete their hunter education requirement online, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks announced Friday.

The internet course, "Today’s Hunter in Mississippi," which is video narrated and interactive, will be available on mdwfp.com. The certificate from the online course can be presented as a digital or paper copy to license vendors to purchase a hunting license.

The full online hunter education certification will be available at 8 a.m. on July 31 at http://www.mdwfp.com/education-outreach/hunter-education/online-hunters-ed/

This certification will be retroactive from July 1, 2019, for Mississippi residents age 12 and above. Full instructions to obtain your certificate are available here: http://www.mdwfp.com/education-outreach/hunter-education

Children age 10 and 11 can obtain certification through a classroom course. Classroom courses are available statewide (courses will begin as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted). Find a course at https://education.mdwfp.com/Web/Event/CountySelection

For more information on hunter education requirements in Mississippi, visit http://www.mdwfp.com/education-outreach/hunter-education/ or call 601-432-2181.

