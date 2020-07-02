Tyler Berryhill returns home to seal new scholarship offer

WEBB — Tyler Berryhill returned home to sign a scholarship offer to play basketball with the Tougaloo College Bulldogs.

A Webb native and 2017 graduate of West Tallahatchie High School, on June 23 Tyler came back to the place where his basketball skills reached new heights as a member of the Choctaws.

The West Tally teams he was a part of from the fall of 2013 into 2017 featured some undeniably talented and outstanding athletes, all led at the time by Tyler’s dad, head coach Bernard Berryhill.

During Tyler’s four-year high school career, the Choctaws achieved an overall record of 102-21.

The magical season was Tyler’s junior campaign, 2015-16, when as the starting point guard for the Choctaws, he helped the green-and-white machine make history several times.

Those Choctaws became the first Tallahatchie County varsity boys basketball team, public or private, to complete a regular season with an unblemished mark (27-0).

The Chocs went on to capture the Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 2A state championship — the first state title for any West Tallahatchie athletic program other than track and field, and the first state basketball championship won by any school in Tallahatchie.

The 2015-16 Choctaws, the top-ranked team in 2A for all but the opening week of the basketball season, also became the first Mississippi boys roundball team in 31 years to achieve a perfect overall season record, 34-0.

During his senior year in Webb, the Choctaws made it to the state semifinals, where a miraculous buzzer-beater prevented Tyler’s team from advancing to a second consecutive championship game.

After high school, Tyler was a walk-on at Jackson State University in 2017 before accepting a basketball scholarship to Coahoma Community College in 2018. There, he completed two years and graduated in 2020.

At CCC, the 5-10, 170-pound guard shot 43% from the field and honed his leadership abilities and mental toughness traits.

While at CCC, he became a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

He selected Tougaloo to continue his playing career while also pursuing a degree in computer science.

“Tougaloo was my decision because I have family history there and the coaching staff was giving me another shot at continuing my education and basketball career at a higher level and for free,” explained Tyler.

His dad, now head coach at Cleveland Central High School, likes Tyler’s trajectory.

“I’m very grateful that God blessed Tyler with this gift and thankful to the Tougaloo mens basketball staff for seeing him as a potential asset to their program,” he noted.

“We are very proud of his accomplishments,” Bernard continued. “He has maintained an unwavering focus to make it to this point. Despite the various challenges, he has shown a mental toughness and determined will to not be denied. He has also been a tremendous role model to his younger brother. Saying I am one proud father is an understatement.”

IN THE PHOTO: Tyler Berryhill, second from right, is pictured with, from left, his father Bernard Berryhill, his mother Tiffany Berryhill and his brother Tayler Berryhill while signing to play basketball with Tougaloo during a June 23 ceremony in the gymnasium at his alma mater, West Tallahatchie High School. In front is the state championship trophy that Tyler helped his Choctaws team win in 2016. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)