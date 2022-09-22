OXFORD — To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area.

"Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise," said Breck Jones, public information officer for the department.

The Tulsa at Ole Miss football game kicks off at 3 p.m.

Shuttles will run from the South Oxford Center (the old Baptist Memorial Hospital) and Northwest Community College parking lots beginning at 10 a.m. before kickoff and for two hours postgame. The NWCC and SOC parking lots will cost $20

to park for non-conference games and $30 for SEC games. There is no cost to ride the shuttles.

The Oxford University Transit buses start running at 6 a.m. and ending two hours postgame, including the Jackson Avenue Center parking lot. There will be NO shuttles running from the Square to the Grove. Parking at Insight Park is $25 for non-conference and $40 for conference games. There are no shuttles here. Fans must walk to the stadium.

Be aware of no-parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated no-parking areas at the owners’ expense. This includes no parking on any highways or exit ramps.

The SEC implements a clear-bag policy for in-stadium use.

"The Oxford Police Department wants to remind everyone to store their valuables in the trunk and lock their cars," said Jones.

Visit Oxford will have one of the famous Double Decker buses parked in front of City Hall on the Square near East Jackson Avenue for photo opportunities on game day.

After the game:

Once the fourth quarter begins in the game, Gertrude Ford will automatically convert to a one-way street. Buses will pick up in the power plant parking lot across from the stadium on Gertrude Ford. The Ford Center lot will be required to exit northbound toward Jackson Avenue. Lot A near the stadium and Manning Way will be required to turn right toward Old Taylor Road. Once the University announces, Old Taylor Road will flow one-way southbound in both lanes.

"Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford," urged Jones. "Please be patient as we work to direct traffic for optimum traffic flow."

For more information or any updates, follow the Oxford Police Department on Twitter @OxfordPolice and Facebook @OxfordMSPolice.

Tune into the Ole Miss football radio pregame show for traffic updates.