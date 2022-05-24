The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 29-year-old Brandon Keith Hubbard of Grenada.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing unknown clothing, traveling in an unknown direction.

He was last seen Saturday, May 16, at an unknown time in the 100 Block of Windmere Road in Grenada County.

Hubbard is believed to be in a 2009 white BMW 328, bearing Mississippi tag GAA3286, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Hubbard suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hubbard, contact the Grenada Police Department at 662-266-1211.