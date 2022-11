Charleston High School held a Breast Cancer Awareness 2K Walk on Friday Oct. 28, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Holding the banner, from left, are CHS football players Calvin Westbrook, Kelby James and Quinterrius Goliday. (Photo by Rasheed DeBerry)

Students participate in cancer walk

Thu,11/10/22-9:06AM, 6 Reads

