Innovate Mississippi CEO Tony Jeff has helped raise $17 million in seed money for startups over the last three years and there's more to come, Jeff told the Rotary Club of North Jackson.

Innovate Mississippi has created an "angel investor" network of startups, mentor and investors to fuel growth in Mississippi's technology sector.

Innovate Mississippi has helped develop over 1,500 new companies and connected them with over $181 million in seed and venture capital, resulting in new high-paying jobs being created within our state.