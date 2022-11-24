The National Weather Service in Memphis has announced that there is an enhanced risk for potentially severe weather, including some strong tornadoes, over portions of the Mid-South Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Coahoma, Lafayette, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties are some of the counties within the enhanced zone, NWS noted. (See the accompanying map.)

"Tuesday afternoon and evening has the potential to become a significant severe weather event across the Mid-South. Damaging winds and long-track tornadoes will be possible with highly organized storms. Large hail and flash flooding are also possible, though they are secondary threats. The greatest severe weather risk will be in the late afternoon through midnight time frame," the NWS stated.

Be alert for possible weather watches and warnings, and be prepared to act accordingly.